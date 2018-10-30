donald trump twitter

Top Trending News On The Web
President calls Andrew Gillum 'a thief'; mayor says 'howling' shows Donald Trump is 'weak'October 29, 2018 - Tallahassee.com
President Donald Trump turned up the volume on Andrew Gillum's campaign for governor Monday calling the Tallahassee mayor "a thief." The Trump Twitter attack echoes the line of offense being used by Republican Ron DeSantis, who is in a tight race with...
Chris Evans Slams Donald Trump in Mocking Tweet: 'No One Has EVER Been Treated So Unfairly'October 29, 2018 - Newsweek
Actor Chris Evans mocked President Donald Trump in a tweeted reply to a Trump statement on Monday. Evans designed the tweet as if it Evans's Twitter followers approved of his Tweet about Trump, one calling it “one of his best.” Others posted photos...
Twitter Melts Down After Trump Says Synagogue Needed An Armed GuardOctober 28, 2018 - HuffPost
Twitter responses slammed Trump for blaming the synagogue for failing to have a guard, and pointed out that four of the six people wounded in the attack were police officers, all armed. They scorched him for his outright refusal to consider how gun...
Post Pittsburgh shooting, Trump blames media for 'anger,' singles out CNN as 'fake news'October 30, 2018 - USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – In the wake of a bomb plot and a mass killing at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, President Donald Trump has again blamed the media for anger that has turned deadly – something his critics say only stokes division. "There is great anger in our...
Trump Has Another Weird Umbrella Moment And The Laughs Rain Down On TwitterOctober 29, 2018 - HuffPost
Turn off the sound on this @FoxNews BS propaganda, but watch Trump simply toss away an umbrella at the door of Air Force One instead of bothering to close it. It's really all you need to know about him in a single image. pic.twitter.com/FHuyQzEuJ2....