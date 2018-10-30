donald trump twitter

Trump Has Another Weird Umbrella Moment And The Laughs Rain Down On Twitter

October 29, 2018 - HuffPost

Turn off the sound on this @FoxNews BS propaganda, but watch Trump simply toss away an umbrella at the door of Air Force One instead of bothering to close it. It's really all you need to know about him in a single image. pic.twitter.com/FHuyQzEuJ2....