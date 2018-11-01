Top Trending News On The Web
The US Postal Service Will Email You Photos of Your Mail Before It's DeliveredOctober 27, 2018 - Nextgov
For those in the U.S. now concerned about the contents of their mailboxes, rest assured. There is a way to check that whatever is delivered to you is safe and familiar. The United States Postal Service has a free system that will email you images of...
Postal Service starts initiative to prevent misuse of PO boxesNovember 1, 2018 - Virgin Islands Daily News
When U.S. mail destined for delivery at a Virgin Islands post office box is found to contain illegal drugs or contraband, the post office box customer will be notified by mail and advised of the incident, with instructions to contact the U.S. Postal...
US Postal Service hiring along Florida's Gulf Coast to prepare for the holidaysOctober 30, 2018 - Tampa Bay Business Journal
The Suncoast District of the United States Postal Service is gearing up for a busy hiring season, as it begins accepting applications for a major hiring event. USPS, which reported handling more than 15 billion pieces of mail during the holiday season...
Leaving the Universal Postal Union is the wrong move for the United StatesOctober 31, 2018 - Washington Post
As an organization, we agree that U.S. Postal Service delivery costs should be covered by a fair remuneration mechanism, especially to accommodate the e-commerce explosion from markets such as China. However, we urge policymakers to consider the...
United State Postal Service releases holiday shipping deadlinesOctober 15, 2018 - KCRG
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa () - The United States Postal Service has released their holiday shipping deadlines for the 2018 season. The postal service has released the following list for an expected delivery date of December 25 to Air/Army Post Office...