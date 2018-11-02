manhunt

Armed, dangerous felon in Springfield manhunt caught

November 1, 2018 - FOX Illinois

Patrick Butler was captured on Halloween night after a four-hour manhunt in Christian County. He's now behind bars, being held with bond set at $100,000. “Wow I didn't think there would be a manhunt going on during Halloween,” Kincaid resident Zachary...

Subject of Rusk County manhunt sentenced to life in prison

November 1, 2018 - KLTV

RUSK COUNTY, TX () - A man who led officials on a multi-day manhunt has now been sentenced to life in prison. On Thursday, James Paul Calvert, 47, was sentenced in a Rusk County courtroom. Calvert was wanted for a sexual assault of a child....

Manhunt Monday fugitive wanted in 2017 shooting now jailed in Mississippi

November 1, 2018 - wreg.com

PONTOTOC, Miss. — A man accused of kidnapping and shooting his estranged wife in 2017 is in a northeast Mississippi jail after 16 months on the run. News outlets report Adrian Golden was arrested Oct. 10 by U.S. Marshals in Texarkana, Arkansas....

Manhunt in India for the seller of 'I love Pakistan' balloon

November 1, 2018 - The Times

Police in India were sent on a fruitless search for a balloon bearing the message “I love Pakistan” which threatened to ruin the biggest festival of the year. Officers were called to a market in the city of Mathura, northern India, after locals...

MANHUNT: Man wanted on multiple charges including grand larceny

November 1, 2018 - WSET

LYNCHBURG, Va. () -- Lynchburg Police are looking for a man wanted on a multiples charges. Jeremy Nathan Staton, 30, is this week's manhunt subject. Staton is wanted on two counts of failure to appear, unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving on a...

