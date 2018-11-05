Top Trending News On The Web
The Karmapa Lama issued passport of DominicaNovember 2, 2018 - AsiaNews
Dharamsala () - The Karmapa Lama, the living Buddha who occupies the third place in the hierarchy of Tibetan Buddhism, has obtained the passport of the Commonwealth of Dominica. He announced this himself in a video posted on his Instagram...
Strengthening global cooperation for the SDGsOctober 29, 2018 - UNDP (blog)
In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, China and UNDP joined hands to support the Governments in Antigua and Barbuda and the Commonwealth of Dominica to rebuild homes with urgently needed material aid. In addition, technical support on “Build...
Buddha Buzz Weekly: Nov. 11, 2018November 3, 2018 - Tricycle
To avoid this headache, the Karmapa acquired a new passport from the Commonwealth of Dominica in March and has since used it to apply for an Indian visa, which may be integral to his plans to return to the country for a meeting of Tibetan leaders....
Low-Skilled vs High-Net Worth Immigration: Uncovering a Global TruthNovember 5, 2018 - WIC News
The Commonwealth of Dominica, known as the nature island of the Caribbean, is equally famous for its vetting procedures, and its Citizenship by Investment Programme is a key component of its strategy to become the world's first ever climate resilient...
Caribbean bullion series continues with DominicaOctober 8, 2018 - Coin World
The EC8 (Eastern Caribbean 8) program consists of four coins minted in 2018 on behalf of each of the eight Caribbean island entities that comprise the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank: Anguilla; Antigua and Barbuda; Commonwealth of Dominica; Grenada;...