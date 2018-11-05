Us Midterm Election 2018

Top Trending News On The Web
Midterm elections 2018: Here are the races to watch as campaign heads to homestretchNovember 5, 2018 - USA TODAY
WASHINGTON — One of the most closely watched midterm elections in recent memory heads into the homestretch as polls give Democrats a solid chance of taking a majority in the House while Republicans are favored to keep their narrow advantage in the...
A look at the polls ahead of the 2018 midterm elections shows tighter Democratic leadNovember 5, 2018 - USA TODAY
But in another poll on Monday, Rasmussen Reports, which is consistently a conservative-leaning outlier among polling outfits, found that 46 percent of respondents said they would vote for the Republican congressional candidate if the election were held...
US midterm elections 2018: The European perspectiveNovember 6, 2018 - Deutsche Welle
As the US midterm elections enter the homestretch, Europeans are discussing the possible outcome as much as people at home in the US. What will it mean for Europe if US President Donald Trump maintains his hold on Congress? DW correspondents...
Trump Rallies and a Race for Votes: Scenes From the Final Stage of the CampaignsNovember 5, 2018 - New York Times
journalists are reporting from around the country this weekend as candidates make their final pitches to the voters who will help shape the United States for the next two years. • Just catching up? Read up on the five battlefields for...
The World Is More Interested Than Usual In The US Midterm Elections. Here's WhyNovember 5, 2018 - NPR
Under normal circumstances, America's midterm elections tend to elicit shrugs outside the U.S. The world usually focuses on U.S. elections when the president's name is on the ballot. But if you're an American overseas these days, you may be quizzed on...