Us Midterm Election

Top Trending News On The Web

Explaining US midterm elections 2018

Explaining US midterm elections 2018

November 6, 2018 - Al Jazeera America

US voters go to the polls on Tuesday to take part in midterm elections that will help define the remainder of President Donald Trump's term in office. In the House of Representatives, all 435 seats are up for grabs. Thirty-five seats in the Senate are...

US Midterm Election Carnage Playbook

US Midterm Election Carnage Playbook

November 6, 2018 - Forbes

The U.S. midterm election is the biggest political event of this year in the United States. The victory result of this election would not only have an impact on the economic conditions of the United States, but also in several other countries around...

Markets open flat as investors wait on US midterm election results

Markets open flat as investors wait on US midterm election results

November 7, 2018 - CNN

As US voters went to the polls Tuesday, the Dow climbed 173 points, marking the 12th straight day of triple-digit gains or losses. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced 0.6% apiece. The US midterm election is shaping up to be one of historic consequences...

Asia mixed in early trade as investors await US midterm election results

Asia mixed in early trade as investors await US midterm election results

November 7, 2018 - CNBC

Asia markets were mixed in early trade Wednesday as investors awaited the results of the much-anticipated midterm elections in the U.S. that could potentially have significant implications. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.65 percent while the Topix index...

World markets turn lower as eyes turn to US midterm election

World markets turn lower as eyes turn to US midterm election

November 6, 2018 - Hawaii News Now

ELECTION WATCH: Financial markets have been on a roller-coaster ride and the election Tuesday could roil things further. U.S. midterms, votes on lawmakers and other officials that fall between presidential elections, are often marked by low voter turnout....

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.