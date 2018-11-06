Top Trending News On The Web
Explaining US midterm elections 2018November 6, 2018 - Al Jazeera America
US voters go to the polls on Tuesday to take part in midterm elections that will help define the remainder of President Donald Trump's term in office. In the House of Representatives, all 435 seats are up for grabs. Thirty-five seats in the Senate are...
US Midterm Election Carnage PlaybookNovember 6, 2018 - Forbes
The U.S. midterm election is the biggest political event of this year in the United States. The victory result of this election would not only have an impact on the economic conditions of the United States, but also in several other countries around...
Markets open flat as investors wait on US midterm election resultsNovember 7, 2018 - CNN
As US voters went to the polls Tuesday, the Dow climbed 173 points, marking the 12th straight day of triple-digit gains or losses. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced 0.6% apiece. The US midterm election is shaping up to be one of historic consequences...
Asia mixed in early trade as investors await US midterm election resultsNovember 7, 2018 - CNBC
Asia markets were mixed in early trade Wednesday as investors awaited the results of the much-anticipated midterm elections in the U.S. that could potentially have significant implications. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.65 percent while the Topix index...
World markets turn lower as eyes turn to US midterm electionNovember 6, 2018 - Hawaii News Now
ELECTION WATCH: Financial markets have been on a roller-coaster ride and the election Tuesday could roil things further. U.S. midterms, votes on lawmakers and other officials that fall between presidential elections, are often marked by low voter turnout....