US mid-terms: Drugs, abortion, voting rights and chickens on the ballot

November 7, 2018 - BBC News

While the focus of the US mid-terms has been on elections to both houses of Congress, as well as governor posts and state legislatures, Americans were also voting on a number of other issues hugely important to their neighbourhoods. In Florida...

Russia gloomy on US relations after Democrats take House in midterms

November 7, 2018 - CNN

"Russia didn't interfere, is not interfering and has no plans to interfere in the electoral processes of any country, including the USA," said Peskov, repeating Russia's denial. Asked by whether the Democrats' midterms gains might exacerbate...

Asian stocks pop after US stocks cheer midterm elections

November 8, 2018 - CNBC

Stocks in Asia were higher in the morning after a stateside rally saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 record their best post-midterm elections rally since 1982. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.89 percent in early trade while the Topix index...

European lawmakers give their verdict on the US midterms

November 7, 2018 - CNBC

European leaders have given a mixed reaction to the midterm vote in the United States. Voters went to the ballot Tuesday to choose their new representatives for the House and the Senate — a critical moment to understand the future of policymaking...

The trailblazing candidates who have broken barriers in the midterms – video

November 7, 2018 - The Guardian

From the first Muslim women in Congress to the nation's first Native American congresswomen, a diverse range of candidates have made history at the midterms. According to an analysis by the New York Times, these victories have resulted in the share of...

