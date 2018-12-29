Black Mirror: Every Episode Ranked (Including Bandersnatch)

A technological home run. A supremely clever script. An engrossing (and stressful!) experience. Yet the story itself — a tale set in 1984 about a game developer (Fionn Whitehead) descending into madness — comes up a bit short, with five abrupt endings and several blind alleys. Perhaps it was all the pre-release buzz, but an episode billed as a ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ tale feels like it should have a bit more, well, adventure — as one of the gonzo endings in this ultra-meta tale itself points out.