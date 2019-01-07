Michelle Yeoh wears her Crazy Rich Asians emerald ring to the Golden Globes

In a move her Crazy Rich Asians character Eleanor Young would approve of, Michelle Yeoh brought heavy duty bling to the Golden Globes red carpet.

The star arrived Sunday sporting a pivotal piece of jewelry: the emerald ring, a scene-stealing sparkler that, in the film, was a family heirloom Eleanor wore before she gave it to Nick (Henry Golding) to use in his proposal to Rachel (Constance Wu) as their engagement ring and, more importantly, as a symbol of Eleanor’s acceptance. It’s seen in multiple scenes, including during Rachel and Eleanor’s showdown over a game of mahjong:

The ring belongs to Yeoh herself. After the film’s wardrobe department couldn’t land a piece large or stunning enough to match Eleanor’s wealth and status, Yeoh offered to use a treasured piece from her own extensive jewelry collection. “The ring in the movie, it belonged to me, yes,” Yeoh, who also wore the ring at other red carpet events like the Time 100 Gala in 2018, told The Knot in August. “It was very important for it to be real. And Eleanor was a character who knew what she wore had to be flawless. Her [own] mother-in-law did not approve and did not give her the family ring at the end of the day… so that ring had to be very special.”

And though she says she didn’t intend for it to happen, Yeoh’s Golden Globes look — a green gown and shawl — perfectly matches the emerald. On second thought? Eleanor wouldn’t just approve; she’d envy Yeoh’s instincts.

The 76th Golden Globes air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

