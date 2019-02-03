NBA All-Star Rosters 2019: Starters, Reserves, Top Snubs and Reaction – Bleacher Report

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The 2019 NBA All-Star rosters are officially set following Thursday’s reveal of the reserves from the Eastern and Western Conferences.

The league unveiled the starters a week ago, selected by a combination of votes from fans, players and media members. NBA coaches had their turn this time around as they were the sole voting bloc to determine the All-Star reserves.

Here are the full rosters from each conference:

Eastern Conference

Starter: Kemba Walker, G, Charlotte Hornets

Starter: Kyrie Irving, G, Boston Celtics

Starter: Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

Starter: Kawhi Leonard, F, Toronto Raptors

Starter: Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

Reserve: Victor Oladipo, G, Indiana Pacers

Reserve: Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors

Reserve: Blake Griffin, F, Detroit Pistons

Reserve: Khris Middleton, G, Milwaukee Bucks

Reserve: Ben Simmons, G, Philadelphia 76ers

Reserve: Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards

Reserve: Nikola Vucevic, C, Orlando Magic

Western Conference

Because of the general talent imbalance between the two conferences, the West carried the bulk of the All-Star intrigue.

A solid 15 or even 20 players had strong All-Star resumes in the West, with only 12 making the final cut. Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Tobias Harris, Jamal Murray and Luka Doncic headline the biggest names to miss the boat.

Gobert is arguably the most overlooked from that group. ESPN.com’s Bobby Marks noted the omission is a costly one for the Frenchman, who misses out on a $1 million All-Star bonus.

The Utah Jazz big man doesn’t have gaudy numbers (17.1 points, 14.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game) but ranks ninth in ESPN.com’s real plus-minus (5.18). Most felt Gobert had put together an All-Star-worthy resume.

Of course, you can’t identify a snub without naming a corresponding All-Star who should be culled from the team. In this case, Gobert could have leapfrogged LaMarcus Aldridge, who’s averaging 21.1 points and 8.8 rebounds but ranks 113th in real plus-minus (0.62).

Klay Thompson might have earned a fifth straight All-Star trip on reputation more than performance. He’s averaging 21.7 points, but his .379 three-point percentage is on pace to be a career low.

Instead of Thompson, the coaches could have opted for Tobias Harris, who has taken his game to another level with the Los Angeles Clippers. Harris is putting up career bests in points (21.2), rebounds (7.9) and assists (2.6) while connecting on 43.3 percent of his three-pointers.

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha offered his thoughts on Harris’ snub:

In the East, the status of Victor Oladipo was by far the biggest question.

The Indiana Pacers guard is out for the year after suffering a ruptured quad tendon. Before that, a knee injury had forced him to miss 11 games. Oladipo was averaging 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists before going down for the season after appearing in 36 games.

Especially when it comes to the reserves, missing too many games can effectively eliminate otherwise qualified players from earning an All-Star spot.

In the case of Oladipo, his injury problems didn’t preclude him from reaching a second straight All-Star Game, but NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will need to name a replacement from the East.

According to ESPN.com’s Adrian Wojnarowski, D’Angelo Russell and Jimmy Butler are the “top candidates” to take Oladipo’s place.

ESPN.com’s Zach Lowe found a solution that will kill two birds with one stone:

The focus now shifts to the All-Star draft, which TNT will broadcast on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the respective team captains, and James will have the opportunity to pick first overall.

The All-Star Game itself will be held Feb. 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and be televised on TNT.