Warren expected to announce candidacy on Feb. 9 – POLITICO







After the Feb. 9 event, Elizabeth Warren is expected to immediately ramp up her campaign travel schedule. | Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is expected to formally announce her plans to run for president next week in an event that follows her New Year’s Eve exploratory-bid filing.

In a message posted Thursday evening on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, the Massachusetts Democrat told supporters to expect a major announcement on Feb. 9.

Story Continued Below

“One month ago today, we launched this presidential exploratory committee to build a grassroots movement to level the playing field for working people,” she wrote. “Since then, we’ve traveled to Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Puerto Rico, & heard from thousands of people all across the country. I’ll be making a BIG announcement about my 2020 plans on Saturday, February 9.”

After the Feb. 9 event, Warren is expected to immediately ramp up her campaign travel schedule.

Warren was the first major Democrat to launch an exploratory bid for president, and one of three Democratic U.S. senators so far to have joined the field. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) last week announced her candidacy at a rally in Oakland, Calif., that that drew 20,000 people. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York has also joined what’s eventually expected to be a sprawling field of Democrats.

This article tagged under: