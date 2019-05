NATIONAL FOCUS FOR MAY 3RD, 2019 WITH MERVIN MATTHEW.

HEADLINES: AN AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN GOVERNMENT OF DOMINICA AND THE WORLD BANK FOR THE FINANCING OF THE GEOTHERMAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT….PRIME MINISTER HON ROOSEVELT SKERRIT SAYS HIS ADMINISTRATION REMAINS COMMITTED TO LIAT AIRLINES, DOMINICA'S AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED STATES DR VINCE HENDERSON BELIEVES THERE IS NO NEED FOR ELECTORAL REFORM.