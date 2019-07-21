2020 polling shows Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris on the rise

TOPICS:
July 21, 2019

 

CNN's John King discusses recent polling data as the Democratic presidential candidates prepare for the second round of debates. #CNN #News

35 Comments on "2020 polling shows Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris on the rise"

  1. Mr jujube | July 21, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    Only Bernie 2020 not any other corporate candidates. please vote for him

  2. S S A | July 21, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Bernie 2020

  3. kliskey123 | July 21, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    Joe “I’m outta time” Biden. Yes, Joe… you’re right. You’re out of time.

  4. David Brown | July 21, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    I don’t understand it’s not July 31.

  5. Walter Godsoe | July 21, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Expect a storm of President 1% tweets and chaos. Keep your eye on Epstein, Nader, Mueller and children missing from concentration camps

  6. Leonaza7 | July 21, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    Warren is courageous, smart, and has definite plans to implement her ideas. Very well organized and prepared for the presidency.

  7. Jan96106 | July 21, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    If they would stop treating this like a horse race or a football game, we would all be better off. This constant polling and prognosticating is meaningless and ridiculous. Punxsutawney Phil has a better chance of being accurate in his prediction about winter.

  8. Everything Zombie, By Teresa Young | July 21, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Dam we need an age limit for running for president 62 for the first term

  9. Franco Bohorquez | July 21, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Biden is another trump ,we need young president with new ideas.

  10. TeleTube | July 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Molly Ballgag needs to get some more sleep. She could probably get some great tips from Joe Biden.

  11. adva501 | July 21, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    Sanders 2020

  12. YoJoe its420 | July 21, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    We want Bernie or andrew yang… Legalize it…free health care ..and the 1k a month that everyone in the us should get…anything else dont affect me at all…

  13. EAGLE SHIELD | July 21, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    BLEACH💊BIT HILARY
    The [Super PREDATOR]
    Hunter 20/20👈😄🇺🇸

  14. Mijemu mijemu | July 21, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    BERNIE SANDERS 2020 !!!!! SOLID TRACK RECORD !!!!!

    • Nathan Brady | July 21, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Only when it comes to Bernie is being too consistent a problem for Americans.

    • Robert Mcleod | July 21, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      If Sanders gets the nominee, Trump would probably win even Washington DC in his landslide victory.

    • Richard Ralph Roehl | July 21, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      No! Time to wake up, bozo. Old Bernie Sanders, a multi-millionaire Jew-fart commie, is done. Kaput! Bernie’s hope and dream is to make the United States like Venezuela, a socialist nightmare nation where starving sheeple eat their pets and poop out the remains without toilet paper. Only stupid fools would acquiesce with that insane economic model.

  15. Clarence D | July 21, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    I have a problem watching you guys smear Bernie and prop up people like Warren and Harris whom have stolen Bernie’s ideas. Shameful.

  16. Jake Morgan | July 21, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Sanders is the best choice. Full stop.

  17. Jake Morgan | July 21, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Keep in mind the debates are all about whether or not the candidates support Sanders platform or not. He is leading the entire discussion.

  18. john scimeca | July 21, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    What a crock of s*** Bernie’s number one he’s not falling behind. I only agree one thing with Trump fake news.

  19. KING TRUMP | July 21, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    5 more years of TDS…get used to it. 😖

  20. Whisperingpine1 | July 21, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    The only way the democrats have a chance of winning is by cheating, and they are good at that.

