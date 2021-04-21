27 Jamaicans Stranded in UK Landing Thursday – April 21 2021

27 Jamaicans who have been stranded in Britain will return home today. This after permission has been granted for them to land.
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
So they need CCV cameras in the key areas…
Smh so many kids suffering from abuse stress and depression the list goes on
The last part of this news report addressing the tourism industry is a joke! After slavery ended, we continue to dance about as boasy servants in hotels.
If anything was learned during the world shut down, tourism cannot sustain the economy.
Bro we see MODERN DAY SLAVERY… the United Emirates, Dubai, Qatar, and other RICH countries see a sustainable future-proof gold mine!!!
Big up to tvj
Suh if the country never question their silence to that video they would remain silent?
Smh😐
Thank you! I said the same thing!
If they are taken from abusive environment why put them into another? Children need love!! Chastisement is not the only method of disciplinary actions.
I Like watching Tvj midday News Every Day.
The government need to held all how responsible for the kids account for abuse on the kids
Cover Jamaica God
This man is a disgrace and a coward how can he not have the decency to stepped down after battered the poor woman this needs to stop
The woman who beat the man wid the peace a board the other day what should happen to her?
Bwoy have to get beatin because him going to get out of line .. not abuse but assing
It’s people like you that abuse Women and defenseless children SMH
DESPERATE TIMES CALLS FOR DESPERATE MEASURES!!
TO SAVE THIS GENERATION JAMAICA NEEDS A BOOT CAMP.
A PERIOD OF TIME NOT LESS THAN 5YEARS. RETRAINING AND REORIENTATION TO ACCOMMODATE AGES 10YEARS TO 25YEARS.
SAVE OUR NATION!!
That MP should have fired from the party a long time ago! Look at the licks that MP is putting on that woman! Geez
Wat about the woman way beat the man wid the peace a board the other day what should happen to her?
Parents should take care of their own crosses, if they couldn’t manage what they expect the state to do?
For a man to put his hands on a woman like that he should pay for all her pain
How about the woman who beat the man with the board the other day wat must happen to her ?
I just hate that painting we need to sell us not others.
🇯🇲 wake up and live ❤️
That’s PNP Talk thank you real that’s how you bring down crimes
Concerning the armed Robbers. Is it possible to spot check every white probox? Since that’s the info given all the time?? Jamaica EYE needs to be at these places immediately
😭😭😭😭😭