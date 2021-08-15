3 Killed in Gun Attack | Prisoners Escape | 7 Injured in Crash along Lacovia in Jamaica 1

3 Killed in Gun Attack | Prisoners Escape | 7 Injured in Crash along Lacovia in Jamaica

22 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

22 comments

  1. These kids and parents need counseling intervention to get behind why these kids first taught is to kill another human being .

    Reply

  2. All these young people who are involved in gangs and wanting to be gangsters surely are aware that this kind of lifestyle will one day catch up with them. If one lives by the sword one is destined to die by the sword. May God continue to watch over the innocent people of Jamaica

    Reply

  4. Dance, what dance come to in Jamaica I think people go out dancing enjoying themselves and have a good time. these nowadays dancer in Jamaica need to go to the circus.

    Reply

  8. Tired of these young men that can only unite to kill each other. Unite and learn a skill.Unite and learn coding. Unite and do positive things to make your community better. Disgusting.

    Reply

    1. Yep. Life is hard everywhere, but you can make better choices for your life. It also takes energy and intent to engage in the bad behaviours.

      Reply

  11. Its funny how unprofessional our security forces are in speech and otherwise..what happen to the cameras that has been indicting anyone who talks about the pm…Ridiculous…you all take Jamaican ppl for fools..we aint that stupid

    Reply

  12. Tell the cop to pull up his mask, the police woman Corporal Mitchell should be fired for her violation to the young lady.

    Reply

  14. ID the gunman in your neighborhood and stay away from him because when them come for him if you with him you getting it to

    Reply

  15. Imagine waking up dead scratching ya head like ” damn I didn’t thought that through now did I ” smh

    Reply

  16. Condolences to the family of this young man ,dancing and died at least he was trying to entertain many,not killing people.

    Reply

  17. Has for the mother big up your child or children in the right way so they can be better men and women in society.Shalom

    Reply

  18. This killing thing must stop now. I don’t like hearing about people killing people. We must practise Love.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.