3 More Murders in St. Catherine – November 24 2020

TOPICS:
3 More Murders in St. Catherine - November 24 2020 1

November 25, 2020

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

26 Comments on "3 More Murders in St. Catherine – November 24 2020"

  1. Marcia Ewan | November 24, 2020 at 1:37 PM | Reply

    Omg I can’t believe to much killing man

  2. DJ.TROUBLESOME | November 24, 2020 at 1:42 PM | Reply

    After two months mask should be replaced an wash everyday stop lead people a stray

  3. Charlynn Martelly | November 24, 2020 at 1:43 PM | Reply

    Uh excuse me can you guys report on the real criminals please hint: they call themselves government

  4. angel johnson | November 24, 2020 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    I am in agreement for concrete roads.

  5. Michael Taylor | November 24, 2020 at 1:50 PM | Reply

    Blood gate Jamaica where did it all begins when will it ends???🤔🤔

    • everdon wilson | November 24, 2020 at 2:05 PM | Reply

      It began with both political parties use to guns to their supporters, and built up certain communities and chased out their rival supporters and gave their respective supporters all the benefits, it happened in Tivoli Gardens and Arnett Gardens.
      Edward Seaga and Anthony Spaulding were the two main culprits.

  6. Geneive Morris | November 24, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

    Good job farmer. Every farmer should have a gun to protect themselves and produce.

  7. J. Andrew M. Ellison | November 24, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    Why would they use concrete when dem kyaa teif offa it, dem love teif asphalt road money, the curuption is the problem

  8. phil ash | November 24, 2020 at 2:03 PM | Reply

    Self defense for the farmer… Trespassing is a crime…

  9. Deanakaye Daley | November 24, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    Lord almighty only you alone know what going on in jamaica 🙏🙏🇯🇲🇯🇲

  10. juliet gardiner | November 24, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    What the hell does the government plan to do to stio all of these brutal murderings. Nobody is safe anymore in Jamaica. I have never seen this in all my life. Everyday it’s just murder murder and more murder. TOO MUCH BLOOD A RUN!!!!!

  11. Conroy Barrett | November 24, 2020 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    Bro God ? doesn’t care he need to.bring back hanging..crime Is unstoppable…some things need to done …..

  12. Dianne Heslop | November 24, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    Good job farmer better him than you , a so it fi happen f them up

  13. stephonie scott | November 24, 2020 at 2:33 PM | Reply

    It about time the hard working farmers depend their produce. They all should have the right to gun

  14. Shauna CCC | November 24, 2020 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    Omg we need to turn to god we need to start back fasting and praying. In every community

    • Jay Gee | November 24, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

      Us Christians are too silent in this time so I agree

    • VINTAGE DANCEHALL INTL | November 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      You don’t think enough of that is done already in Jamaica. The country law abiding residents need to stand up and get ready to fight the evil system. Can’t sit down and depend on jesus christ. Right now jesus hands is full.

    • VINTAGE DANCEHALL INTL | November 24, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

      @Jay Gee thank you my frien. Dem too coward and selfish.

  15. DionShow | November 24, 2020 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    The government don’t know how to handle Jamaica they just can’t get a grip

  16. Margrette Robinson | November 24, 2020 at 3:06 PM | Reply

    The police look like him just give up

  17. Banks William | November 24, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    Most of dont know waa gwaan trust me. Jamaica wicked than what we expected. The man them mad sick head😬😬😬 no good.

  18. VINTAGE DANCEHALL INTL | November 24, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    Forget the frickin PNP issue and let’s start worrying about the killing and the barbaric activities going on in Jamaica.

  19. Jamaica Nice tv | November 24, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    Lord Jesus only you alone can save us in times like these .

  20. Luscifer Smith | November 25, 2020 at 4:27 AM | Reply

    I wait until next year when me see anybody start dead from that cure

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.