3 More Murders in St. Catherine – November 24 2020

Omg I can’t believe to much killing man
After two months mask should be replaced an wash everyday stop lead people a stray
Uh excuse me can you guys report on the real criminals please hint: they call themselves government
I am in agreement for concrete roads.
Blood gate Jamaica where did it all begins when will it ends???🤔🤔
It began with both political parties use to guns to their supporters, and built up certain communities and chased out their rival supporters and gave their respective supporters all the benefits, it happened in Tivoli Gardens and Arnett Gardens.
Edward Seaga and Anthony Spaulding were the two main culprits.
Good job farmer. Every farmer should have a gun to protect themselves and produce.
Why would they use concrete when dem kyaa teif offa it, dem love teif asphalt road money, the curuption is the problem
Self defense for the farmer… Trespassing is a crime…
Lord almighty only you alone know what going on in jamaica 🙏🙏🇯🇲🇯🇲
What the hell does the government plan to do to stio all of these brutal murderings. Nobody is safe anymore in Jamaica. I have never seen this in all my life. Everyday it’s just murder murder and more murder. TOO MUCH BLOOD A RUN!!!!!
Bro God ? doesn’t care he need to.bring back hanging..crime Is unstoppable…some things need to done …..
Good job farmer better him than you , a so it fi happen f them up
It about time the hard working farmers depend their produce. They all should have the right to gun
Omg we need to turn to god we need to start back fasting and praying. In every community
Us Christians are too silent in this time so I agree
You don’t think enough of that is done already in Jamaica. The country law abiding residents need to stand up and get ready to fight the evil system. Can’t sit down and depend on jesus christ. Right now jesus hands is full.
@Jay Gee thank you my frien. Dem too coward and selfish.
The government don’t know how to handle Jamaica they just can’t get a grip
The police look like him just give up
The whole government give up. Idk what they’re doing at this point
Most of dont know waa gwaan trust me. Jamaica wicked than what we expected. The man them mad sick head😬😬😬 no good.
Forget the frickin PNP issue and let’s start worrying about the killing and the barbaric activities going on in Jamaica.
Lord Jesus only you alone can save us in times like these .
I wait until next year when me see anybody start dead from that cure