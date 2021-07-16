3 Nominated in Jamaica’s PNP VP Race so far | TVJ News – July 15 2021

Three candidates have thrown their hats into the race for Vice President of the People's National Party. Nominations for the post opened on Monday and will close this Friday.

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday