31 Dead | Gov. Now to Address Overcrowding at Vaccination Sites | TVJ Midday News – September 1 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
43 comments
Jamaica wow, please take this thing seriously
Maybe you should ask buju if the people can now take the vaccine.
@Tatline Howard I don’t have the link up,but let me know his reply when you hear anything
I dont want to hear bashing between parties, they need to work together.
Now you talking sense, Jamaicans have never seen nation building at work because of the tribal politics.
Unity is strength this is war.
Yes that’s so true,
Come together
Stronger together
What about the over crowding of supermarket when bro God say lock down
EXACTLY, ANJU NEED SOME ONE FI TEACH HIM COMMON SENSE
They use to be giving us a daily count, why giving this wholesale count.
@Christine nuff people has health issues and not even know that’s why I think they should test you before if you have it before giving the vax because that where the trouble come I think if you have it and vax it spell problem
@Christine lets pray for each other no matter the storm GOD is there for us
@Floydia Rodman What goes both ways? I have experience getting the virus and seeing others getting it and many didn’t survive who got it. And I have not seen or known of anyone who got completely vaccinated that has die. As the saying goes- who feels it knows it. I pray that you will experience the covid virus in its fullness and then you can come and tell us about it. Because as you say it goes both ways, so you have a taste of life both ways with the virus & without it . And with the hospital situation in JA – ( come tell us how it really is in the hospital afterwards) – I wish you the best.
Working in healthcare isn’t easy, seeing people die every day isn’t easy, having to be treated yourself in the hospital isn’t easy- but at least we have more treatments options here. I’m not so sure about JA.
@Mel Johnson smh I was just saying if you vax are you don’t you can ketch it that what I meant I can’t hold conversation with people all you did I tell you working in the health care easy smh I have two daughters who are a nurse and they both been working on COVID front line from the beginning untill now
Its all a trick the media always mislead the people putting fear in them to make people agree to there poison
This is not a one person thing it takes togetherness put partys aside and work together
Amen,I agree
People just don’t get it. Smh
Why not having different vaccination site like what many country those if you have a different vaccination site it will be very much easier
The vaccine sites need to be coordinated. We can do it
Plz work together 4 the good of your citizens, Covid 19 is no respecter of persons. Unity is strength.
Exactly what I am saying, unity is strength!! This to time when the 2 Party’s must come together and tackle this thing. Both sides of people went out and Vote for you guys and both sides of People are die in. Jamaica
is 1 Island not 2.
If Marcus Garvey house was beneficial to jamaican tourism it would have been develop already
They still do check the star
I think I need to obey my sister and tell these people one way to reduce this overcrowding mess. One phone call and the PM get the message
Smh we need to pray and fast only GOD can deliver us
I agree with you
There’s no good reason for overcrowding at vaccination centers as this could have been controlled & stopped if there were more (in different locations).
Yes, would be better to use “vaccination bus” for weekly routes like here in Germany? Than the people don’t come together at ONE PLACE, can wait OUTSIDE for their turn, not in a closed room, that’s not so difficult to organize…
We should vaccine A – M then N – X in starting surname letter alternatively
Vaccine Day for last names A – M then next day N – X alternatively
Jamaican people have never been cultured to stand in line. They are always pushing and boring. They are many times enabled by those in charge who serve them over the persons standing in line
That’s true for the uncultured or selfish ones.
Go to the community or go to schools the child attended so each scool daily.
They need to open up more places to ease the overcrowd and do it by age on a weekly or daily basis
Yes that’s true
Need to open up more places in every community use the school it would go more easy
How is it so many people still dying and still been vaccinated.smh
Thanks to the PM who opened up the country despite health experts telling him to wait a couple weeks to observe it but he went ahead and did it and now we are at this point… Andrew’s little brain is in his big nose
The Government should open up all government facilities, schools, clinics etc and turn them into vaccination centers, just like how they do when its election time and they need your vote.
The opposition always have the answer for everything but when they get in power they don’t know them head from them big foot
If there is so much overcrowding at the vaccination sites, WHY IS THE PM GOING ON A COVID VACCINATION TOUR? ITS ALL ABOUT HIS EGO… IT DOES NOT MAKE SENSE… HE IS DRUMMING UP HIS SUPPORTERS… WHAT IS THE POINT? ITS A DEFLECTION….THIS IS BOUND TO CAUSE ANOTHER SPIKE…PM DO NOT DO IT……. CABINET MEMBERS PLEASE ADVISE AGAINST THIS…MAKE HIM LISTENNN