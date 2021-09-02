31 Dead | Gov. Now to Address Overcrowding at Vaccination Sites | TVJ Midday News - September 1 2021 1

31 Dead | Gov. Now to Address Overcrowding at Vaccination Sites | TVJ Midday News – September 1 2021

43 comments

    2. @Tatline Howard I don’t have the link up,but let me know his reply when you hear anything

      Reply

    1. Now you talking sense, Jamaicans have never seen nation building at work because of the tribal politics.
      Unity is strength this is war.

      Reply

    1. @Christine nuff people has health issues and not even know that’s why I think they should test you before if you have it before giving the vax because that where the trouble come I think if you have it and vax it spell problem

      Reply

    3. @Floydia Rodman What goes both ways? I have experience getting the virus and seeing others getting it and many didn’t survive who got it. And I have not seen or known of anyone who got completely vaccinated that has die. As the saying goes- who feels it knows it. I pray that you will experience the covid virus in its fullness and then you can come and tell us about it. Because as you say it goes both ways, so you have a taste of life both ways with the virus & without it . And with the hospital situation in JA – ( come tell us how it really is in the hospital afterwards) – I wish you the best.
      Working in healthcare isn’t easy, seeing people die every day isn’t easy, having to be treated yourself in the hospital isn’t easy- but at least we have more treatments options here. I’m not so sure about JA.

      Reply

    4. @Mel Johnson smh I was just saying if you vax are you don’t you can ketch it that what I meant I can’t hold conversation with people all you did I tell you working in the health care easy smh I have two daughters who are a nurse and they both been working on COVID front line from the beginning untill now

      Reply

  6. Why not having different vaccination site like what many country those if you have a different vaccination site it will be very much easier

    Reply

    1. Exactly what I am saying, unity is strength!! This to time when the 2 Party’s must come together and tackle this thing. Both sides of people went out and Vote for you guys and both sides of People are die in. Jamaica is 1 Island not 2.

      Reply

  9. If Marcus Garvey house was beneficial to jamaican tourism it would have been develop already

    Reply

  10. I think I need to obey my sister and tell these people one way to reduce this overcrowding mess. One phone call and the PM get the message

    Reply

  12. There’s no good reason for overcrowding at vaccination centers as this could have been controlled & stopped if there were more (in different locations).

    Reply

    1. Yes, would be better to use “vaccination bus” for weekly routes like here in Germany? Than the people don’t come together at ONE PLACE, can wait OUTSIDE for their turn, not in a closed room, that’s not so difficult to organize…

      Reply

  13. Jamaican people have never been cultured to stand in line. They are always pushing and boring. They are many times enabled by those in charge who serve them over the persons standing in line

    Reply

  17. Thanks to the PM who opened up the country despite health experts telling him to wait a couple weeks to observe it but he went ahead and did it and now we are at this point… Andrew’s little brain is in his big nose

    Reply

  18. The Government should open up all government facilities, schools, clinics etc and turn them into vaccination centers, just like how they do when its election time and they need your vote.

    Reply

  19. The opposition always have the answer for everything but when they get in power they don’t know them head from them big foot

    Reply

  20. If there is so much overcrowding at the vaccination sites, WHY IS THE PM GOING ON A COVID VACCINATION TOUR? ITS ALL ABOUT HIS EGO… IT DOES NOT MAKE SENSE… HE IS DRUMMING UP HIS SUPPORTERS… WHAT IS THE POINT? ITS A DEFLECTION….THIS IS BOUND TO CAUSE ANOTHER SPIKE…PM DO NOT DO IT……. CABINET MEMBERS PLEASE ADVISE AGAINST THIS…MAKE HIM LISTENNN

    Reply

