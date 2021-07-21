4 Killed in Riverton City, Jamaica Shoot Out | TVJ News – July 20 2021

Four men were shot and killed in Riverton City, Saint Andrew during an alleged shootout with the police. The incident happened close to the Sandy Gully Bridge in Jamaica.
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
30 comments
good job po po
Never understand why Jamaica always affi inna war. Unnu cyan just sidung one place and Mek peace? Fadda God
Hi baby
i really don’t know why are they fighting.
Those weren’t persons …they were gun men..!
Who opened fire on the police
Weh the gun dem deh if it was a shoot out why the police cyah show any when dem kill
I believe in body cameras!!!
A wah really a gwaan a Jamaica? Shoot out here, there and everywhere. My God man.
Glad it wasn’t the police dead this time
Wonderful
Good job officer. Full time now all gangs and don’s fi get dirt.
Clean out the rubbish them
Jamaica we a new leader
Wonderful
Yrr him ah n ah
This might be a small thing but,the authorities need to come with a law to remove all zinc fences and no fences must or should be higher than say about 4ft for residential property. Just a thought, what’s your thought?
I agree. The zinc fences are too tall . The government should look into this seriously
Great observation
Nice job officers.
Just sorry is not all of them get dirt..
Good job officers…get rid of them
Good job
What a shame. This can only get worst:Kill or be killed. Who’s responsible? The youths need a direction. Government fail.
How has the Government failed? The Government has no bearing on the evil that exist in people’s hearts and mind. The criminals who are bringing certain parts of Jamaica, to its knees will not be helped by any program, jobs , rehabilitation absolutely nothing. These are people who have never been held accountable for anything, by their parents, friends or foe they are the ones who have failed.
Sounds like the police were acting on good intel to intercept. Or just damn luck.
What’s the one thing 87s hate? Police a pull up while dem a go pon ops!! Great job JCF
Decent people are sick and tired of these idiots
Great job officers
Good job police
Bravo to the officers
Well done
If is three with gunshot wounds how did the fourth one die