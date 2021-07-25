4 Killed in Riverton City | More PNP Controversy | Police and Gunmen Clash in Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
25 comments
I love the jcf and the jdf
Well said , they come like god ,
people only bawl for them when they are in trouble.
Isn’t this old news? I swear that TVJ uploads repeats regularly.
Dem a come back with dis true is a hot topic fi make money
Man ago unsubscribe to dem
No it’s not
I wonder if the rebels of the PNP represent a majority in the party?It is obvious that they wanted to destabilize the whole thing .It’s been a long time since it was the “people’s party” maybe now is the time for creation of a third national party in Jamaica.
Imagine unno nuh pay fi nuh land and want take ownership and build permanent structure. Unno damn bright. Go work money and buy the land like a normal person. Lawlessness has become too normalized in this country.
And bout him feel violated suh wah property owner feel love
That is what happens when there is not one stand out and respected leader in a party, everyone is fighting for power
This quatters business has to stop you cannot take over people place and think it’s yours because you live there for so many years you have no rights period.
Why can’t TVJ put up a true HD video in 2021
I love my country Jamaica but it can be the worst place to live smh Lord have mercy
So you’re building a house on land yiu haven’t bought nor paid taxes on?
But these people are sick how can you can just go on people land like that, eviction without warning and there should be no law to support these squatters…….
Al! Members must support their leader if not ask them to leave, tear down and rebuild
Good job Jamaica constabulary Force big up every time
You guys don’t own these lands but you place these structures there and do not expect the real owner to respond in kind ? Y’all have the money so go purchase a lot and build your dream home.
You knew it wasn’t your land….
JAMAICAN PEOPLE IT’S A SHAME to see all what has been going on, Now if You all Love JAMAICA WORK together IN LOVE FOR JAMAICA IN THE NAME OF JESUS
Stop building concrete structures on people’s property
The audacity of the squatters
How can you build on property that is not yours or without permission to do so?
Where is the air support for the police??? Says a lot about the so-called leadership in the country.
This is so disrespectful to the people. Andrew holness is joking joking joking joking with crime in Jamaica. The minister of the security force in Jamaica is a big joke he’s a big joke you should be ashamed of yourself. Your doing zero about crime