4 shot, 2 Dead in Gordon Town Jamaica | TVJ News – May 26 2021

The police are trying to ascertain whether the quadruple shooting in Gordon Town, Jamaica Tuesday night is a reprisal attack for the murder of a man last Friday.
God what is wrong with those cannibals, it is 4 time you Shooters turn the gun to your own head. help us Lord 🙏🏿
You are really asking THESE question ,you people are the one PROTECTING CRIMINALS AND MURDERERS demonstrate against the police officers
They need to put down the gun and pick up the Bible.
They do not know what that is the Bible
Amen
@Deborah Shuler it’s sad isn’t it
Pm what are you going to do to curve crime ppl are during like flies Pplz we need to live like the olden dayz
PM or the citizens/community what are we doing I guess being afraid and minding our own business but we are still dying.
😲 pm step up we are the ppl who vote for you help us we are mom fathers grand mother’s don’t u think you have your families who you love as well omg we need protection from our. Groverment Jesus alone can’t help
Sigh. Come down, father
Rip
Streets have no governing.
IT IS SO SAD TO HEAR ALL OF THIS
It’s scary living down there it seemed like as a whole different world of people down there Jamaica used to be fun to come to visit not no more
Why is the young people wanted to die and leave their parents God if you are not busy in heaven please quickly in Jesus name
So sad 😞 😥