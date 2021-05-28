4 shot, 2 Dead in Gordon Town Jamaica | TVJ News – May 26 2021

TOPICS:
May 28, 2021

 

The police are trying to ascertain whether the quadruple shooting in Gordon Town, Jamaica Tuesday night is a reprisal attack for the murder of a man last Friday.

16 Comments

  1. Maureen Mckenzie | May 27, 2021 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    God what is wrong with those cannibals, it is 4 time you Shooters turn the gun to your own head. help us Lord 🙏🏿

    • Move Over | May 27, 2021 at 6:02 PM | Reply

      You are really asking THESE question ,you people are the one PROTECTING CRIMINALS AND MURDERERS demonstrate against the police officers

  2. Center Point Construction | May 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM | Reply

    They need to put down the gun and pick up the Bible.

  3. Jadha Gardner | May 27, 2021 at 1:44 PM | Reply

    Pm what are you going to do to curve crime ppl are during like flies Pplz we need to live like the olden dayz

    • Damario Wilson | May 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM | Reply

      PM or the citizens/community what are we doing I guess being afraid and minding our own business but we are still dying.

  4. Jadha Gardner | May 27, 2021 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    😲 pm step up we are the ppl who vote for you help us we are mom fathers grand mother’s don’t u think you have your families who you love as well omg we need protection from our. Groverment Jesus alone can’t help

  5. Haddingtonian GCP | May 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    Sigh. Come down, father

  6. Rhona Cuff | May 27, 2021 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    Rip

  7. Jamie 86 | May 27, 2021 at 3:49 PM | Reply

    Streets have no governing.

  8. Lanceford Phang | May 27, 2021 at 5:28 PM | Reply

    IT IS SO SAD TO HEAR ALL OF THIS

  9. Deborah Shuler | May 27, 2021 at 5:48 PM | Reply

    It’s scary living down there it seemed like as a whole different world of people down there Jamaica used to be fun to come to visit not no more

  10. Angie Richards | May 27, 2021 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    Why is the young people wanted to die and leave their parents God if you are not busy in heaven please quickly in Jesus name

  11. Serena Miller | May 27, 2021 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    So sad 😞 😥

