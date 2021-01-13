4 Year Old Killed in Suspected Family Dispute – January 11 2021

TOPICS:
4 Year Old Killed in Suspected Family Dispute - January 11 2021

January 13, 2021

 

Trusted News
21 Comments on "4 Year Old Killed in Suspected Family Dispute – January 11 2021"

  1. Itzyogurl_ Chelsea | January 12, 2021 at 9:22 AM | Reply

    ᵒʰ ᵍᵒᵈ

  2. daneila chambers | January 12, 2021 at 9:22 AM | Reply

    Omg

  3. Chris Chambers | January 12, 2021 at 9:25 AM | Reply

    2020.1 that’s all I have to say.

  4. Genchfa Manfunzi | January 12, 2021 at 9:30 AM | Reply

    Some of the acts that is happening you have to ask the question if Jamaica is a CONCEPT HELL.

  5. The gorgeous Miss Angel | January 12, 2021 at 9:32 AM | Reply

    Sad sad 💔

  6. Heart of herbs Ras mando | January 12, 2021 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    Madness

  7. Grace Abel | January 12, 2021 at 9:36 AM | Reply

    Very very SAAAAAAAD..heartwrenching…my God…I can only imagine the pain may God comfort and strengthen mommy and the family….sigh

  8. Leroy Dacosta | January 12, 2021 at 9:46 AM | Reply

    Ooh bowy? I’m not buying, it look like him guh tek something and it get ina him head…I’m sure it’s not di first time him tek something

  9. Gary range | January 12, 2021 at 9:48 AM | Reply

    If close relative so quick to kill you, you have no chance with the gunmen.

  10. You Yes You | January 12, 2021 at 9:59 AM | Reply

    Jesus watched.

    And did nothing

  11. Preston Matthews | January 12, 2021 at 10:13 AM | Reply

    Mi done! Weh wrong wid unno? Weh di likkle baby have fi do wid eh? Yow! Unno sick Johncrow stomach!

  12. Jaylee Mckie | January 12, 2021 at 10:14 AM | Reply

    Omg……this is just sad 😥

  13. Natarine Reid | January 12, 2021 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    This is a cruel act

  14. Nioka | January 12, 2021 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Nuff demon roaming this Earth kmt

  15. Denise | January 12, 2021 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    What is hell is going on in Jamaica? Why can’t people find other ways to resolve conflicts? Every situation doesn’t require an extreme reaction.

  16. Rohan - G | January 12, 2021 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    Cane vs Abel situation here..

  17. Rafi Brown | January 12, 2021 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    My heart goes out to the family

  18. Rebecca Wright | January 12, 2021 at 2:10 PM | Reply

    Jesus Christ have mercy on my little Island, why we bitter so?

  19. mobile phone specs | January 12, 2021 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    an my tax money is going to feed him now

  20. junior don | January 12, 2021 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    lock dem all up and throw the keys away

