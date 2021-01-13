4 Year Old Killed in Suspected Family Dispute – January 11 2021

STATEMENT ON THE PURCHASE OF FERTILIZER

FROM LOGISTICAL SUPPLY SOLUTIONS INC.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry finds it necessary to issue a

statement on the purchase of fertilizer by the Ministry from Logistical Supply

Solutions Inc. in February and November 2007. Certain persons have seen it fit to

make allegations which are completely unfounded. They did so without first

making any inquiry of the Ministry of Agriculture in order to ascertain the facts.

The Main Allegations

A significant allegation was that the Ministry did not receive a portion of the

fertilizer which it had ordered and paid for. The allegation is patently false. The

other allegation is that the Ministry paid excessive prices. This allegation too is

false. The price paid by the Ministry was determined by (i) the quantity required;

(ii) the time required for shipment and (iii) the quality of the fertilizer ordered.

The Ministry also ordered organic fertilizer which is normally more expensive than

chemical fertilizer.

