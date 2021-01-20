5 Guns & Bullets Found in Imported Fridge – January 19 2021

5 Guns & Bullets Found in Imported Fridge - January 19 2021

January 20, 2021

 

37 Comments on "5 Guns & Bullets Found in Imported Fridge – January 19 2021"

  1. Chocolate Pickney Hairstyles | January 19, 2021 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    I wish they could send some LOVE and POSITIVITY to Jamaica, instead of guns.

  2. phil ash | January 19, 2021 at 2:19 PM | Reply

    Custom needs to do there jobs every day.. Bring in the FBI…. Finger print and DNA Solve all crime… Were are these guns find by the cops… Put back the guns in America and other country to solve thier crime… Show the sz guns.. Are they going back in the street… Streets are talk … Government protect your citizens and tax payers.. Tourist are witching. They will not come to a unsafe country…

  3. Michelle Bennett | January 19, 2021 at 2:22 PM | Reply

    What happened to these people mon why them nuh send Tabkets and Laptops come give to children who are in need….Guns Guns to kill off people Ah Bouy. Earth a Run Red.

  4. Dennis Jones | January 19, 2021 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    All of these people should go to prison all of these people who waste government money should sanction

    • Ni Hao | January 19, 2021 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      Deepen the intelligence,ketch dem, spray out dem guncockroaches from every crevice and corner in the country.Dun Talk

  5. Dennis Jones | January 19, 2021 at 2:30 PM | Reply

    This is exactly what I’m talking about everyday you see Jamaican taking pictures

  6. Marva Tod | January 19, 2021 at 2:34 PM | Reply

    Let Joy come back to beautiful ja too much guns people want to come home and fraud need more cctv and sniffer dogs to sniff out corruption. Need undiscovered cops to be at the port to check all container if there are hidden wepon

  7. Rohan Mercurius | January 19, 2021 at 2:43 PM | Reply

    The government need to go after the gun suppliers in USA and give them the full length of the law

    • 90s DancehallKid | January 19, 2021 at 3:29 PM | Reply

      The Government dont have no authority in America….They can only intercept the transaction on the Island

    • Naomi chanel | January 19, 2021 at 3:52 PM | Reply

      hello we have to stand up as jamicans we have a right

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | January 19, 2021 at 6:57 PM | Reply

      @90s DancehallKid Stand up against the corruption in Jamaica and the criminals.

    • M B | January 20, 2021 at 2:58 AM | Reply

      @90s DancehallKid Jamaica government have no power in America but the Jamaica and American government’s both can work together making sure gun’s doesn’t able to ship outside of America if this can help

  8. Vishu Newell | January 19, 2021 at 2:57 PM | Reply

    The two party leaders should come together and deal with the crime and don’t think about power the people is more important than power

    • patricia reid | January 19, 2021 at 5:48 PM | Reply

      If they work together oh how we would have the greatest country in the world …but everyone go in for power …so sad they bible cant wrong it’s hard for a rich man to enter heaven …dont get me wrong rich woman too

    • Ni Hao | January 19, 2021 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      Wah u a seh been tried and tested as dem a part of the problem.

  9. GLEN CAMPBELL | January 19, 2021 at 2:57 PM | Reply

    Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏/,,,,,,,,nnnnn///////////////

  10. Jah Eddy | January 19, 2021 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    Can imagne how many shipments gone through? Hope we hear about the arrests?

    • Evon Johnson | January 19, 2021 at 4:54 PM | Reply

      Eddy, you “hit the nail right on the head” Just imagine!!!! And now the usual “Investigation” and “arrest will be made” The second find given the same treatment. When will these Police ever learned? When will they ever catch someone “red handed”? They might arrest some scape goat only to walk into court to be released. It’s time to catch the persons sending, releasing and receiving

    • ERROL GORDON | January 19, 2021 at 5:26 PM | Reply

      Evon Johnson …But you can even trust the ppl them or the Police at Freeport all you ave to do is give them money and they look the other way…..it should be like that they need to protect the island….

    • Evon Johnson | January 19, 2021 at 6:14 PM | Reply

      @ERROL GORDON very sad.

  11. Joy Bunting | January 19, 2021 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    I hope the receiver is in custody.

  12. stacey williams | January 19, 2021 at 3:46 PM | Reply

    We need more stronger intervention where security is concern.I am concerned.

  13. Igneous lahar | January 19, 2021 at 4:01 PM | Reply

    Many many guns come through customs every day because custom offices woking for criminals noticed no one ever get charged and convicted no send guns in barrels unless they have someone to clear them the government is playing games

    • Genchfa Manfunzi | January 19, 2021 at 6:55 PM | Reply

      You are correct, only people with access can ok contraband into the country, the government need to pass new laws to audit and lie detect every government workers, so if people are living beyond their means, they will know.

  14. tambulee | January 19, 2021 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    Chang should stop talking. 25 over the weekend including a triple 😞

  15. Orane Moore | January 19, 2021 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    First thing that needs to get done is the vetting of the customs officers at the wharf..these politicians fail the country miserably

  16. Marverlyn Barrett- Clunis | January 19, 2021 at 4:49 PM | Reply

    Tired of the damming report and no one is held responsibility

  17. Jennifer Taylor | January 19, 2021 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    The heart of men became wicked

  18. Tttuhf Oooo | January 19, 2021 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    All thiose custom good for is to over charge peoplle the custom broker need to be investigated too dont leave tgem out

  19. GARY LOGAN | January 19, 2021 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    When you all catch leader ,I hope you let the nation know.

  20. Tony Clarke | January 19, 2021 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    Come on Jamaican Government, we need marshal law when it comes to gun crimes, this is the only way out at this point, death penalty for all guilty criminals committing gun crimes.

