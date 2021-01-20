5 Guns & Bullets Found in Imported Fridge – January 19 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
I wish they could send some LOVE and POSITIVITY to Jamaica, instead of guns.
@Chocolate Pickney Hairstyles ture but Jamaica need more love
Omg ….oh how I wish these ppl could really send love ….its so sad ..but we just have to keep praying
@patricia reid that is it more of God God can change things turn this around but the thing is love we want in the Jamaica
My God it’s so sad
Something have to be done about the crime in jamaica
Custom needs to do there jobs every day.. Bring in the FBI…. Finger print and DNA Solve all crime… Were are these guns find by the cops… Put back the guns in America and other country to solve thier crime… Show the sz guns.. Are they going back in the street… Streets are talk … Government protect your citizens and tax payers.. Tourist are witching. They will not come to a unsafe country…
What happened to these people mon why them nuh send Tabkets and Laptops come give to children who are in need….Guns Guns to kill off people Ah Bouy. Earth a Run Red.
Tablets***
All of these people should go to prison all of these people who waste government money should sanction
Deepen the intelligence,ketch dem, spray out dem guncockroaches from every crevice and corner in the country.Dun Talk
This is exactly what I’m talking about everyday you see Jamaican taking pictures
Let Joy come back to beautiful ja too much guns people want to come home and fraud need more cctv and sniffer dogs to sniff out corruption. Need undiscovered cops to be at the port to check all container if there are hidden wepon
The government need to go after the gun suppliers in USA and give them the full length of the law
The Government dont have no authority in America….They can only intercept the transaction on the Island
hello we have to stand up as jamicans we have a right
@90s DancehallKid Stand up against the corruption in Jamaica and the criminals.
@90s DancehallKid Jamaica government have no power in America but the Jamaica and American government’s both can work together making sure gun’s doesn’t able to ship outside of America if this can help
The two party leaders should come together and deal with the crime and don’t think about power the people is more important than power
If they work together oh how we would have the greatest country in the world …but everyone go in for power …so sad they bible cant wrong it’s hard for a rich man to enter heaven …dont get me wrong rich woman too
Wah u a seh been tried and tested as dem a part of the problem.
Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏/,,,,,,,,nnnnn///////////////
Can imagne how many shipments gone through? Hope we hear about the arrests?
Eddy, you “hit the nail right on the head” Just imagine!!!! And now the usual “Investigation” and “arrest will be made” The second find given the same treatment. When will these Police ever learned? When will they ever catch someone “red handed”? They might arrest some scape goat only to walk into court to be released. It’s time to catch the persons sending, releasing and receiving
Evon Johnson …But you can even trust the ppl them or the Police at Freeport all you ave to do is give them money and they look the other way…..it should be like that they need to protect the island….
@ERROL GORDON very sad.
I hope the receiver is in custody.
We need more stronger intervention where security is concern.I am concerned.
Many many guns come through customs every day because custom offices woking for criminals noticed no one ever get charged and convicted no send guns in barrels unless they have someone to clear them the government is playing games
You are correct, only people with access can ok contraband into the country, the government need to pass new laws to audit and lie detect every government workers, so if people are living beyond their means, they will know.
Chang should stop talking. 25 over the weekend including a triple 😞
First thing that needs to get done is the vetting of the customs officers at the wharf..these politicians fail the country miserably
Tired of the damming report and no one is held responsibility
The heart of men became wicked
All thiose custom good for is to over charge peoplle the custom broker need to be investigated too dont leave tgem out
When you all catch leader ,I hope you let the nation know.
Come on Jamaican Government, we need marshal law when it comes to gun crimes, this is the only way out at this point, death penalty for all guilty criminals committing gun crimes.