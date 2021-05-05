5 Jamaicans Charged with Abduction & Buggery – May 5 2021

The five (5) people taken into custody with relation to the buggery of a 13 y-o girl in St. Ann have been charged with abduction and buggery.
0:00 – Introduction
4:42 – 60 People Charged for Breaching Curfew
9:36 – INDECOMs Advice on Viral Videos
14:44 – JTA President Speaks on Face-to-Face Classes
This literally pain my heart😡😢
Me too..smh
Unspeakable, unspeakable, may God help that child, they need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. 😟😞 People are exposing themselves to the most ungodly thing ,and this is the result .
Dead dem fi dead imagine how much pain this lil girl in
Right
Why are our men becoming so cold?😭😭😭 I pray for my Island 🇯🇲. Mr. Minister I hear your voice loud and clear about the pandemic, curfews and protocols..😳😳😳 Whats happening with the rise in crime/violence against children, women and even innocent men? I am waiting to hear your strong voice regarding preventions and plans… Our island is becoming the Wild Wild West 😭😭😭😭😭What’s happening? Charging and locking up is not enough… Prevention is better than cure… How can we prevent ?
BECOMING COLD YOU ARE CRAZY THEY BEEN COLD!!!!! 👀
U gwan like Jamaica was nice even before d pandemic 😂😂
Let us ask, if not march for the return of the Cat-O -Nine and the Death Penalty !!
Absolutely
Amend these old laws, it should be rape charges too.
Mi seh a bare Fish a walk pon dryland
This pandemic has created havoc on the world..
It sure has King. Trad Safe👑🙏🏿🖤
@Empress Jade Simeon Ellis Thank you.
Great reporting, guys. Thanks, Anthony.
We thank you
@Oshane Masters you’re welcome my dear, stay safe.
1:05 He was so disgusted, and rightfully so.
Stronger penalties are needed for crime and violence. Stop protecting criminals, stop hiding and withholding their names.
You can’t expose juveniles thats the law regardless of how you feel.
Imagine the memory she’s left with. Waste men.
What’s wrong with these people. Adults should be protecting these individuals, not hurting. A 5 year old child. Saaadd
These boys need to be locked up and through the keys away they are wicked
My heart goes out for this little baby girl! I’m a grown woman and I don’t think I could survive it. Let’s much her. Omg 😳 what happened to these monsters.
So what about the people who where on boat and party rocking until it crash why haven’t all of them been arrested
Chang sleeping 😂😂😂, he can’t be tired from doing his job well
LOL I thought I was the only one who caught that.
Him busy doing other things Lol!!
If was my child I sure would be in prison
Nah talk not one of them would be in police custody.
Amen
God watch over the people of jamaica Land We Love ❤️💛💚🔥🔥🔥
Hope they get a dose of them medicine in prison nasty dutty me nuh know wah fi call them 🤬🤬
Lol…I’m mad too Roxy Edwards..We all have choice words on this..Shame, shame ,shame🤬🤬
24th no movement day
I’m not coming out of bed I’m not going to move 🤔