5 Jamaicans Charged with Abduction & Buggery – May 5 2021

TOPICS:
May 5, 2021

 

The five (5) people taken into custody with relation to the buggery of a 13 y-o girl in St. Ann have been charged with abduction and buggery.

0:00 – Introduction
4:42 – 60 People Charged for Breaching Curfew
9:36 – INDECOMs Advice on Viral Videos
14:44 – JTA President Speaks on Face-to-Face Classes

38 Comments on "5 Jamaicans Charged with Abduction & Buggery – May 5 2021"

  1. KAY dean | May 5, 2021 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    This literally pain my heart😡😢

  2. Valerie Riley | May 5, 2021 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    Unspeakable, unspeakable, may God help that child, they need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. 😟😞 People are exposing themselves to the most ungodly thing ,and this is the result .

  3. chini lee chang | May 5, 2021 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    Dead dem fi dead imagine how much pain this lil girl in

  4. Chocolate Pickney Hairstyles | May 5, 2021 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    Why are our men becoming so cold?😭😭😭 I pray for my Island 🇯🇲. Mr. Minister I hear your voice loud and clear about the pandemic, curfews and protocols..😳😳😳 Whats happening with the rise in crime/violence against children, women and even innocent men? I am waiting to hear your strong voice regarding preventions and plans… Our island is becoming the Wild Wild West 😭😭😭😭😭What’s happening? Charging and locking up is not enough… Prevention is better than cure… How can we prevent ?

  5. Genchfa Manfunzi | May 5, 2021 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    Amend these old laws, it should be rape charges too.

  6. BlessydGazaDiva | May 5, 2021 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    Mi seh a bare Fish a walk pon dryland

  7. Christopher George | May 5, 2021 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    This pandemic has created havoc on the world..

  8. Dawn P | May 5, 2021 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    Great reporting, guys. Thanks, Anthony.

  9. Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ SHAWOL 4êver Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ | May 5, 2021 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    1:05 He was so disgusted, and rightfully so.

  10. Namore Grant | May 5, 2021 at 4:03 PM | Reply

    Stronger penalties are needed for crime and violence. Stop protecting criminals, stop hiding and withholding their names.

  11. HATE YT | May 5, 2021 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    Imagine the memory she’s left with. Waste men.

  12. Esmie Lahorie | May 5, 2021 at 4:29 PM | Reply

    What’s wrong with these people. Adults should be protecting these individuals, not hurting. A 5 year old child. Saaadd

  13. Joan Edwards | May 5, 2021 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    These boys need to be locked up and through the keys away they are wicked

  14. Pamela Daley | May 5, 2021 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    My heart goes out for this little baby girl! I’m a grown woman and I don’t think I could survive it. Let’s much her. Omg 😳 what happened to these monsters.

  15. casoneil Djmilitance rowe | May 5, 2021 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    So what about the people who where on boat and party rocking until it crash why haven’t all of them been arrested

  16. Coz J | May 5, 2021 at 5:39 PM | Reply

    Chang sleeping 😂😂😂, he can’t be tired from doing his job well

  17. Annmarie Reid | May 5, 2021 at 5:41 PM | Reply

    If was my child I sure would be in prison

  18. Dorrette Butler | May 5, 2021 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    God watch over the people of jamaica Land We Love ❤️💛💚🔥🔥🔥

  19. Roxy Edwards | May 5, 2021 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    Hope they get a dose of them medicine in prison nasty dutty me nuh know wah fi call them 🤬🤬

    • Donna Jacksin | May 5, 2021 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      Lol…I’m mad too Roxy Edwards..We all have choice words on this..Shame, shame ,shame🤬🤬

  20. Paula Patterson | May 5, 2021 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    24th no movement day
    I’m not coming out of bed I’m not going to move 🤔

