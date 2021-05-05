5 Jamaicans Charged with Abduction & Buggery – May 5 2021

The five (5) people taken into custody with relation to the buggery of a 13 y-o girl in St. Ann have been charged with abduction and buggery.

0:00 – Introduction

4:42 – 60 People Charged for Breaching Curfew

9:36 – INDECOMs Advice on Viral Videos

14:44 – JTA President Speaks on Face-to-Face Classes

