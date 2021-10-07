5 Year Old Girl Shot & Killed | Mayhem in St. James | TVJ Midday News – Oct 7 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
20 comments
Mercy
. Condolence to this mother . I feel this so much bc my daughter is also five yrs. What’s wrong with these hoodlums!! They careless who they kill! She was only 5 yrs old . People need the Lord
Please get rid of minister rum head Chang . This is way bigger than him , also the commissioner of police. Obviously the pm and the commissioner of police are good friends but at this point, we need competent leaders to take over .
Andrew said that Covid is more important jah jah.
Condolences to the mother of this baby
How much more can we take? Sigh this is too much. Let us pray for the precious little angel’s family.
The absolutely sad and inhumane
So sad an innocent baby got killed all because of these careless gun idiots who don’t have anything else to do Rest In Peace little angel condolences to mom and families of this baby
O my word….. mommy I feel ur pain
. It’s sad to see ur 5 years old go like that.
how’s CCTV is going to catch criminals in a pandemic when everyone face is fully covered
Pray pray pray hard don’t give up God still is God inspite of all that’s going on right now.
This is so soul wrenching
The reason why Jamaica has not reached 10% of the population not vaccinated it simple we have in incompetent government and an even more incompetent health minister. This health minister should have been dismissed a long time ago.
People need to understand that crime is everyone’s problem not just the police,so when there are people in your community with illegal guns and you sit on it guess what,you need to know that sooner are later you or a love one of yours might become the next victim.
Jamaica needs to get crimes under control. Innocent kids are dying. People are supposed to be safe in their beds. I won’t be travelling to Jamaica until that happens and I would advise all tourists/visitors to stay away.
Don’t know how else to tell you all, IT’S GONNA GET WORST! it’s the last days, men heart are getting desperately wicked
We need to fire the commissioner
I didn’t want to give up on Jamaica ,but enough is enough.
He’s telling the gunmen that people giving information decently. Smh
Chang a big joker . Minister of national insecurity .
Horace chang is just in a line of worthless security ministers all talk and no bite. Successive failing governments from the 1990s until now. Its a shame even in 2021 we Jamaicans cant have good governance.