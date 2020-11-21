5 Yr Old Boy Flown to NY for Emergency Surgery – November 20 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Good new for the little boy
God is In control
Thank You Lord for making a way where there seemed to be no way. 🙏
Amen!
God be praise, he’s a on time God! God bless am keep him and his family’s
God is an awesome God. Happy he has gotten some help. This lady is talking the truth about the hospital. The A n E department. Nobody cares 6ou sit there in the high air condition and is left to die and is only told there is no bed so you will be there suffering for days and nothing.
Thanks to Andrew MCClone and the team from Jamaica for assisting baby Allen. God be praised 🙏
Blessings to the little boy and his family..God bless those persons who came together to save a life. GOD IS ALWAYS ON TIME.
God is good God please bless who ever made this probably
Jah Bless you Andrew McClone and your Team, you’ll all receive your Blessings One Love🙏🏿🇬🇧🇯🇲🇲🇱
So sad to know this happened to a baby but GOD is good and he will servived to tell his story
Thank God for making a way. I pray a successful surgery for this little boy and continued strength for his mom and family🙏
Dog owners need to have dog insurance
Thank God someone is reaching out
I’m so happy to know he’ll get the care he needs.
God bless that Doctor and nurse and those who contribute, i pray that God will preserve that young life.
God bless those Good Samaritans who stepped in and helped
God bless this man and all those who made this possible for the boy to get the intensive care he needs
Praise be to God the child is getting help.thanks to all medical teams here in jamaica and oversea.all those assist to the hospital in jamaica.last but not least all who pray for this occasion and will continued to pray that all will continued to go well.Father God big thank you for making it possible.0
I was attack one early morning in st.catherine whole jugging and its was a taxi man drove his car between us and rushed the dogs from bitten me.mixed breed dogs.
God was on my side .thank be to God.shalom
God take control over this little boy life .god bless this man
St. Ann’s Bay hospital has some very bad staff members and some very good one’s. I went there to give birth and while I should be in the labour room I had to wait on a doctor to put a needle in my hand for almost an our and the only thing they could tell me was go to my bed. The only reason I didn’t have the baby on the bed or floor was because my water wouldn’t burst by itself. I can still remember the bad nurses faces
Jamaica hospital has been incompetent for years when are they going to get it right the minister of health needs to set up guidelines and do audit weekly until they get it right..then they can do monthly one