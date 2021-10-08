5 Yr Old Killed in Jamaica | TVJ News – Oct 7 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
17 comments
This really hurts
SIP Princess condolences to you mummy and your family
Lord jesus please guide and protect our children and nation please sip baby girl
400 yrs of begging jeezas. Weh it get yuh?
And the residents still remain tight lip
Exactly!! Yet they blame the government
@Monique anderson the govt; will be excluded from the blame when they abolished those worthless laws and institute new and strengenth ones,mek the crocs know that wi nah play wid dem when wi ketch dem.
Informer fi dead
Guh ask all a dem
Smh Jamaica
what we doing about crime.
Yow, this hard, sad and painful bad……
God it’s too much Lord ….Jesus
Damn while sleeping
. We need to put the guns down. It is really not worth it.
This can happy to anyone’s child… what a shame.
So ANGRY right now… RESIDENTS, WHERE ARE YOUR ATTACKERS??? ONE OF YOU KNOWS WHO IS/ARE CULPABLE SO YOU NEED CALL OUT THE VIOLATORS AND REPORT THEM!!!
My condolences to her family and friends. Rip
Omg R.i.p to this lil girl and my condolences to the family so sad yo
This is so sad and wicked
A what a gwan in a jam down. We need to get rid of these waste man from our community