544 New Covid Cases | 15% Increase | Hospitals Across Jamaica Full or Near Capacity – August 13 2021

38 comments
Do you really think doctors should sit at home and wait for you guys to re hire them after not resigning their contract hopefully they went somewhere else to work this country is getting more depressing every day
Exactly!
Could I get some clarification on this, I have learned that the count is a continuation. Meaning if a week ago you had 20 and the following week you had 5 then the medical report would be 25 new cases. If this is so then that’s very misleading.
PURE LIES !!!
look how much people want the shot ,then why are they talking about vaccine hesitancy Andrew you just don’t have enough to give the people so stop making life hard for Jamaican with the lockdown policy.
Them don’t see people pay don’t gone up why they want people to pay $150are$200 for fair
Me sick a this Lord
Thank you TVJ for the update on this spike in daily covid positive cases . I am fully vaccinated and i will still wear my mask and follow the other protocols put in by the government and The prime minster God bless you all. Will be praying for us all.
You still can catch cod 19 so you are doing the right thing by following the cod vid measures
Could we see some video from inside the ward…………never trust a government name tag
Suh mi say to
That you will never see…
@JESUS Is LORD I wonder which blasted idiot would let you into the hospital. People are DYING from covid, whether or not you choose to remain sceptical about it.
@Biggs 66 people always dies fr all different alment…now everyone die is covid…….get in line the vaccine but u still going to die…..from complication
Really?
Like how we in third waves how much wave left
4 th wave I guess
Mi wah know to
There’s a movie in 2016 called ‘the fifth wave’ so maybe two wave left lol
Mi haffi tek bad ting and
Just like de sea, nuff wave left
Jamaican healthcare system is in SHAMBLES.
More than shamble
Most healthcare sectors across the world are in shambles..look no further than the a United States the wealthiest country in the world
Deaths are the only metric worth reacting to and that’s the only one I watch and it states that 2 percent of those infected die.
Exactly!
One word, mutations!
CAP CAP
I can’t believe that fare raised in Jamaica y didn’t they do as the UK. Fare decrease in the UK. Jesus I thought those in parliament would have a heart and not hike up transport price
The UK also has a proper government run public transport infrastructure in which they foot the costs of fuel and vehicle repairs. Jamaica relies on taxi’s jpaying for their own fuel and repairs. I think it’s unfair for taxi men to collect the same fair despite their operating costs rising significantly.
Recovery rate 97.7% as at today but goes unreported bcuz it doesn’t fit the government or its propaganda machine’s narrative
How do you get herd immunity from a drug that doesn’t provide immunity from the virus. It doesn’t make sense.
Exactly… As My 3 year old says “make it make sense!”
Not sure why it’s so difficult for some individuals to get the vaccine
The vaccine not working. Ok
Unu don’t even pay unu public sector workers and all of a sudden unu have free vax for the ppl.
The Johnson&Johnson wah no 1 want in America y’all ago give people out yah smh watch the judgement
Devils Devils and more devils