6 Major Gun Find Since 2017 | No Charges Yet in High Profile Murder Case – February 2 2021

TOPICS:
6 Major Gun Find Since 2017 | No Charges Yet in High Profile Murder Case - February 2 2021 1

February 3, 2021

 

28 Comments on "6 Major Gun Find Since 2017 | No Charges Yet in High Profile Murder Case – February 2 2021"

  1. Marcia Sassi | February 2, 2021 at 1:36 PM | Reply

    Happy tuesday to everyone at Tvj🥰

  2. Marcia Sassi | February 2, 2021 at 1:40 PM | Reply

    It’s not a good look on our beautiful Jamaica “worldwide” with these gun crimes & to be on the top of the list….it’s shameful😥

  3. Rock Ofages | February 2, 2021 at 2:03 PM | Reply

    you’re a good news presenter; you have good pronounciation

  4. Trevor Allen | February 2, 2021 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    What is she saying how come the promises are made and not fulfilled a promise is a comfort to a fool and that is what they the 🇯🇲 government thinks of the 🇯🇲 citizens

  5. Elfreda Carty | February 2, 2021 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    I made this recommendation more than once for Jamaica to do Hybrid & virtual. Two days as face to face with half of the class while the other does virtual & vice versa then one day for testing & other activities.

    • johnny blazzee | February 2, 2021 at 4:01 PM | Reply

      So true. But too much double standard. So anything them say gos….so now our kids will bring the virus home to there family.

  6. DeAndre Small | February 2, 2021 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    People people people mi don’t want to hear y’all complain about politicians, y’all keep doing the same thing an expected different result,,it’s time now we vote after they do what we need them to do

  7. RITA LYN | February 2, 2021 at 2:11 PM | Reply

    I am so glad this case is getting showcased.

  8. Geaenell Baker | February 2, 2021 at 2:11 PM | Reply

    It use to be Jamaica no problem,now It’s Gun problem Jamaica.

  9. RITA LYN | February 2, 2021 at 2:16 PM | Reply

    We still have to be on high alert though. Take nothing for granted and be alert at all times.

  10. Anthoney Tucker | February 2, 2021 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    Fitz how you going to investigate your name sake man like patrick bailey who is the prime minister andrew holiness laywer you cont touch.him dare you

  11. Safia Seivwright | February 2, 2021 at 2:34 PM | Reply

    The news gives me a very nervous feeling to be afraid to travel to Jamaica

  12. Wilhelm Morris | February 2, 2021 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    jamaica have too much cold cases. and family for the victim need closure

  13. HASTILE MUSIK | February 2, 2021 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    PURE MADNESS A GWAAN OVER 20 YEARS NOW,NO JACKET AND TIE CANT SOLVE NOTHING.WHY DONT WE ASK FOR OVERSEAS HELP????????

  14. Kadya Heslop | February 2, 2021 at 2:56 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  15. Courtney Wilson | February 2, 2021 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    Alot a dem costom officer here fi start go prison go spend some long times a dem a currup jamaica

  16. Courtney Wilson | February 2, 2021 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    All dem boboclaaath dah do a go around and fooling up poor people me over yahso dem over dehso but a hope dem hold dem lane when election time come around.

  17. Marcia Thomas | February 2, 2021 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    so you making final call for Teaches to take vax in case anything happend to any Teachers as we see other people crying out it make them sick some time them pass off how that part go bro everyone have a choice to take or not to take it

  18. Irie lyfe | February 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    Who cares about guns they found in 2019!! When they coming in by the ton load today!?

  19. Natarine Reid | February 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    Imagine if all of these guns get around the island how it would go

  20. israel daley | February 2, 2021 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    15:16 the man called Sheldon Anderson taxi operator troja st Catherine sounds like Mr Vegas bad, you sure that’s not his twin brother

