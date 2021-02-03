6 Major Gun Find Since 2017 | No Charges Yet in High Profile Murder Case – February 2 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Happy tuesday to everyone at Tvj🥰
It’s not a good look on our beautiful Jamaica “worldwide” with these gun crimes & to be on the top of the list….it’s shameful😥
you’re a good news presenter; you have good pronounciation
What is she saying how come the promises are made and not fulfilled a promise is a comfort to a fool and that is what they the 🇯🇲 government thinks of the 🇯🇲 citizens
I made this recommendation more than once for Jamaica to do Hybrid & virtual. Two days as face to face with half of the class while the other does virtual & vice versa then one day for testing & other activities.
So true. But too much double standard. So anything them say gos….so now our kids will bring the virus home to there family.
People people people mi don’t want to hear y’all complain about politicians, y’all keep doing the same thing an expected different result,,it’s time now we vote after they do what we need them to do
These are the same ppl who got 5 and 10 thousand for their votes
I am so glad this case is getting showcased.
It use to be Jamaica no problem,now It’s Gun problem Jamaica.
We still have to be on high alert though. Take nothing for granted and be alert at all times.
Fitz how you going to investigate your name sake man like patrick bailey who is the prime minister andrew holiness laywer you cont touch.him dare you
The news gives me a very nervous feeling to be afraid to travel to Jamaica
After weh u deh NU betta cho 🔥👎
Me and you both..Cuba is more secured so is ST.MARTEEN.
Don’t travel. Have you noticed that persons held in Miami their names are called. In Jamaica all you hear is “we have identified the perpetrators and they will be caught” No name and you never hear anything more about the case.
@Peter Neil it probably is. Even Haiti is safer than Jamaica
jamaica have too much cold cases. and family for the victim need closure
PURE MADNESS A GWAAN OVER 20 YEARS NOW,NO JACKET AND TIE CANT SOLVE NOTHING.WHY DONT WE ASK FOR OVERSEAS HELP????????
For real
I have said the same thing it is clear they need help but what do we know 🤔
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
Alot a dem costom officer here fi start go prison go spend some long times a dem a currup jamaica
All dem boboclaaath dah do a go around and fooling up poor people me over yahso dem over dehso but a hope dem hold dem lane when election time come around.
so you making final call for Teaches to take vax in case anything happend to any Teachers as we see other people crying out it make them sick some time them pass off how that part go bro everyone have a choice to take or not to take it
Who cares about guns they found in 2019!! When they coming in by the ton load today!?
Imagine if all of these guns get around the island how it would go
15:16 the man called Sheldon Anderson taxi operator troja st Catherine sounds like Mr Vegas bad, you sure that’s not his twin brother