6 Yr Old’s Murder Uncovers Criminal Network | TVJ News – Dec 13 2021

Full lenght of the law 75 years to life
Protect our children.
I second that with hard labour….
75 yearsare you mad, 400 hundred years!! That sweet little girl is next future teacher, lawyer adopted mommy, best mommy, all the good that life have in-store for her and he take all that away? No man 400 years!!
My condolences
goes out to this little girl family and friends.
That tells you that maybe thousands of guns in that entire area
It seems that area is a very very volatile area
My condolences to the family.
These fools rather guns than humans life, these fools put more values on a gun than even a child life.
AS I said ” guns and fools are a dangerous combination”
Many are still mentally enslaved
Teachers & kindergarten Students getting murdered by illegal gun and Contractors killing. They need to tax these Chinese businesses at a higher level to pay for more police and investigation teams. But old mindset is ruining Jamaica and tourism
The sea has a lot of evidence as well, just my view
This man is no ministry of security, he’s foolishness.
Ratid is right.. dr Chang..
.. this is so sick
Extreme gun laws should go in effect immediately
Mi heart weep when mi see dem ting ya, condolences to the family members although dem same one gudly ave a clue who do it sad to say.
This Minister of Security needs to go ASAP!!
DEFINATELY NOT FIT FOR THAT OFFICE
Yes if I are cleaning a gun and lifts are in close proximity you have a responsibility to leave the area.Gaaa bush wid dat
That’s all Horace Chang and him politician fiend them do all the times chat chat chat. And don’t care about the people.