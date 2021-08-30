65% Vaccination for Face-to-Face Classes in Jamaica | TVJ News – August 28 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
Yeah. government needs to target those living in deep rural areas/communities without internet access/service so they may NEVER be left behind.
What a government running our country
PNP and JLP doesn’t make one
I SEE DEAD PEOPLE !
J . not from virus ; demon spirit
If they get vaccinated they still can catch covid and if they are not vaccinated they still can catch covid so it’s just pointless . Just saying
Yes but what you need to understand is that it u take the vaccine you can still get it but u will not get it intense .
Gambling with lives
@Claudette Hewitt but u will still likely die even u don’t take it so
whats the point.
@AstroPlayysYT The point is that you will more like live if you get the vaccine. Just check out other countries like UK.
Wickedness pure wickedness..
I want to be home school mi not taking any vaccine
Thats right Alyah i finished grade 8 never attend any other schoo and never was employed by anyone owner of beauty salon employed nice professionals travel overseas buy and sell cosmetics to sell , gave up that went into selling clothes even now am older now my children are grown
Watch people a read the comments and afraid to comment themselves, your bondage is all in your mind, let’s get rid of the government.
So what’s your solution?
@Jon A the solution was in my comment.
Str8
@Kevan Campbell dwl
So after people bore up them children arm to go school face to face, I t turned out that they will be right online. Government trick them one more time.
How you know him say that?
@Beauty Brooks listen to the news. If 65% of students are not vaccinated they will not be having any face to face. They will all be online .
See also school bulletin 137/2021 from MOE
Other countries are not forcing vaccination on the children so what happening in Jamaica?
Mi a pree a wonder y them a put it down pan eh youth an y it seems like it mandatory
Don’t take the vaccine trust in the lord
Jesus is the way the truth and the life
A lie them a tell them soon Mandate it for every child
“Get vaccinated and get back to life” what a tag line when the United States is a big example come on ppl and instead you take the vaccine then see what happens you put your child in the midst of everything the government says. Instead of you taking in everything ready and do some research for yourself.
If you take the vaccine you and still can the virus so how does that make sense?
What’s the percentage rate for kids so far?
I say it before and I will say it again.If I could take back my Vote. Pure devil in neck ties
LET THEM KEEP THEIR FACE TO FACE CLASSES, AND THE BLACKMAILING TO THEMSELVES !!!! *** THERE ARE MANY DIFFERENT WAYS TO BECOME EDUCATED !!!! IN MY TIME, I DID ALOT OF SELF STUDY ON MY OWN AND SAT MY EXTERNAL EXAMS !!! YOU STUDENTS CAN BE LIKE ME AND DETERMINE YOUR OWN FUTURE