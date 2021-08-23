6th Form to Become Mandatory at Schools | TVJ News – August 22 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
34 comments
What’s the use of this now when I wanted this 15 years ago
@Malcolm P open your eyes only because u accept everything they tell you they keep getting away with the foolishness they are doing
@Lightening Wilson official so the mobay scam boys do things cause their in financial desperation…my friend like many others get your education n skills and leave jamaica and do well with your opportunity and dont get bitter
@Malcolm P dude only people who voted for them get those types of opertunities I have no interest in that because if they lie by telling me it’s my rate to vote, when the Constitution says it’s my right to vote for what I believe in . I don’t believe in anything they are doing why vote
@Lightening Wilson official Perhaps.
Exactly
U and u government friends provide work out there for them ?
Definitely
It’s about time.
There should be an alternative pathway to CAPE– skills development and training.
Yes.
@Tammy Thom right i stand with this
There is HEART
Cannot hold so many students leaving high school on a yearly basis
But no job no dey ya is only call centre work or you have to know somebody to give yuh child a work else dog nyam dem suppa
You right my lady
Some of these kinds are 18 already
I hear you
Mandatory and affordable? Because 6th firm in some schools costs up to 80000$ jmd
I had to pay 70000 for my son last year
That’s their way of sapping everything they can out of the parents school has its benefits but it’s also a scam what the children’s need are usable skills a that can build a society and not be work slaves
This is beyond foolish!!! Most people will not need what is offered at sixth form. There are some of us who have visions of what we want and keeping us shackled to a high school is foolish. There are some people who need the structure. Why would you force those of us who don’t require such institutionalization to suffer? What we lack as a nation is creating pathways for exposure to usable experiences that can make a difference in the world of work, and holistic development.
I think the pandemic has helped to pushed this. Due to mass students missing education for prolong period of time. However despite how this sounds in theory, time will tell if JA genuinely has the infrastructure to enable this to run smoothly and become a reality.
I hate school so much
Where was this when I needed it? Lol
I needed this back then….
Also not all schools have sixth form not because they don’t want to, but they don’t have building space, or land space for building, I hope the government has considered all rhe factors necessary, additional teachers etc
Out of all the things Jamaica needs, this isn’t one. Formal schooling is already unnecessary in this day and age.
Going straight to what you want to do is best. If it involve school, fine, if it doesn’t throw it out.
Kids in first world countries are retiring at 25 because they start what they love at a young age.
This is why Jamaica is still backwards and in poverty.
Heart want a heart…..it’s too useless….the country needs trade men
Look here unu need to teach the children skills all these kids leaving colleges with degrees and end up in call centers.
Not everyone wants their child to stay in school that long. Why JLP think its ok to take away people choice
What about the content of the sixth form program?! Skills training etc?
Why don’t we fix what is already there first. Then later we can think about adding six form