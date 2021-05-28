79 New Covid Cases | Jamaica’s Taxi Operators Reaction to No Fare Increase | TVJ News – May 27 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #newsfromjamaica
Corvid is here so low chumon that is not good at all
Hi….
So how do you know it’s covid-19 and not something else?
No fare increase is needed it’s just the curfew that’s messing with the taxi drivers money caz taxi used to deh a road till all 12 a clock
Why is it that it’s the people who not even driving the cars setting the fares
Ppv Drivers are overdue for major increase.
People who dont have a taxi can say anything gas rais flour raie light bill creep up water up i took my bust off the road for at the end of the yesr goverment want tax return strick strick
God help us in this country 🙏 every move is tax jesus only you can help us father
Fare hike during this time? Come on people, have a heart!
Why do JLP always raise everything fi d rich yet suffer the poor
6:43 video & audio cut OFF, terrible editing!!
Seriously don’t you see if fare raise the people pay have to raise they not going to raise it