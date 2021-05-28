79 New Covid Cases | Jamaica’s Taxi Operators Reaction to No Fare Increase | TVJ News – May 27 2021

TOPICS:
79 New Covid Cases | Jamaica's Taxi Operators Reaction to No Fare Increase | TVJ News - May 27 2021 1

May 28, 2021

 

12 Comments on "79 New Covid Cases | Jamaica’s Taxi Operators Reaction to No Fare Increase | TVJ News – May 27 2021"

  1. kingabaddon music | May 27, 2021 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    Corvid is here so low chumon that is not good at all

  2. Brian Smith | May 27, 2021 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    So how do you know it’s covid-19 and not something else?

  3. John Beefcock | May 27, 2021 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    No fare increase is needed it’s just the curfew that’s messing with the taxi drivers money caz taxi used to deh a road till all 12 a clock

  4. Loel Henry | May 27, 2021 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    Ppv Drivers are overdue for major increase.

  5. Doreen Williams | May 27, 2021 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    People who dont have a taxi can say anything gas rais flour raie light bill creep up water up i took my bust off the road for at the end of the yesr goverment want tax return strick strick

  6. Careen Bundy | May 27, 2021 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    God help us in this country 🙏 every move is tax jesus only you can help us father

  7. Elfreda Carty | May 27, 2021 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    Fare hike during this time? Come on people, have a heart!

  8. Stephen Gayle | May 27, 2021 at 10:55 PM | Reply

    Why do JLP always raise everything fi d rich yet suffer the poor

  9. Princess LiL Chief | May 27, 2021 at 11:00 PM | Reply

    6:43 video & audio cut OFF, terrible editing!!

  10. Lightening Wilson official | May 27, 2021 at 11:29 PM | Reply

    Seriously don’t you see if fare raise the people pay have to raise they not going to raise it

