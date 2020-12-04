$95 Billion Loss Due to Corruption – December 3 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
How did they get that number? Sources?
JAMP is funded by the european union.
💯🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
There is never any accountability no matter which party is in power. I look forward to the day some of these politicians pay for their crimes just like the local man.
It’s not the government or mp. its the employees in certain positions
No when JLP Inna power..Nuh badder draw PNP Inna dis
never gonna happen, who is gonna let them pay. they are a part of the same system and the whole system is a part of them. there’s only one thing that can change politician power in this country i wont say it.
@HII FYE u won’t say what would change politics in Jamaica? Who u Fraid a?
@owen ferguson who suppose to hold the employee accountable, the government, because they are government employees.
Lock them up and throw away the key corruption country
No one will ever goes to prison, because,the government will be shame
You are so right
It’s not the government or mp.its the employees management don’t give Jamaican government bad names because of some greedy employees in certain positions in government run facility
Damion just say the facts and how he feel about is party
Yes please continue to push on issues of accountability because it cannot continue that way for longer. The jamaican people in general are not getting value for money.
Ahm, i think St Anns Bay hospital need an X~RAY machine… Some nebulizers for the asthma patients and hospital beds… My granny had to wait over 24 hrs before getting a bed… I know you guys can do better!
to believe I’m here saying the government broke why they cant fix the hospitals and see this big 95 billion either it US or jmd it still must add up past 4 billion US I’m stunned / In shock
We neeed to change from British way. Crooks all over the place. No accounts
We need to seriously investigate what is happening in the Government.
The government is not corrupt its the employees of the various departments
@owen ferguson the government is to hold them accountable so basically it’s the responsibility of the government whether we like it or not
@owen ferguson And when the employee corrupt who suppose to hold them accountable, the government right, and if he doesn’t act he is just like the employee right.
SAD, These corporate criminals!
I don’t care about that why we as time and that when there is no value
Exactly the same things I was saying the type of people that you listen to and RJR 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
When you listen to these people it make you wonder if these people fit to lead the nation no vice to advice not and carry on and on and on and on like people who up by the mental ill hospital maybe they have a tears
Damian chatt too dam much, but we are all guilty when it comes to behind closed doors conversation.
95 billion plus what Andrew and him brethren Ruel Reid gone with….The great silent case!
Imprison them, the Jamaican public can’t benefit from the worldwide drops in fuel cost and they busy filling their pockets
When is the corruption, going to stop.
How are you calling, others corrupt, when you are doing it.
White collar crime is just as bad.
We pay 2.50 US a gallon.
Dayton guh sort out RUP and leave Damion alone
Andrew weathly was in charge and mr pm put up for re-election he won his seat