$95 Billion Loss Due to Corruption – December 3 2020

TOPICS:
$95 Billion Loss Due to Corruption - December 3 2020 1

December 4, 2020

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

31 Comments on "$95 Billion Loss Due to Corruption – December 3 2020"

  1. Rolando Walcott | December 3, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    How did they get that number? Sources?
    JAMP is funded by the european union.

  2. THEMUSICBOSSOfficial | December 3, 2020 at 2:56 PM | Reply

    💯🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

  3. April -m | December 3, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    There is never any accountability no matter which party is in power. I look forward to the day some of these politicians pay for their crimes just like the local man.

  4. Davion Ellis | December 3, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    Lock them up and throw away the key corruption country

  5. ray Chance | December 3, 2020 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    No one will ever goes to prison, because,the government will be shame

  6. Marcia Thomas | December 3, 2020 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    Damion just say the facts and how he feel about is party

  7. Tataneisha smith | December 3, 2020 at 3:48 PM | Reply

    Yes please continue to push on issues of accountability because it cannot continue that way for longer. The jamaican people in general are not getting value for money.

  8. Cazz | December 3, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    Ahm, i think St Anns Bay hospital need an X~RAY machine… Some nebulizers for the asthma patients and hospital beds… My granny had to wait over 24 hrs before getting a bed… I know you guys can do better!

    • Patheir Brown | December 3, 2020 at 4:30 PM | Reply

      to believe I’m here saying the government broke why they cant fix the hospitals and see this big 95 billion either it US or jmd it still must add up past 4 billion US I’m stunned / In shock

  9. llneonwilson | December 3, 2020 at 4:05 PM | Reply

    We neeed to change from British way. Crooks all over the place. No accounts

  10. sharon hall | December 3, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    We need to seriously investigate what is happening in the Government.

    • owen ferguson | December 3, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

      The government is not corrupt its the employees of the various departments

    • Normaline Thompson | December 3, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

      @owen ferguson the government is to hold them accountable so basically it’s the responsibility of the government whether we like it or not

    • Winston Johnson | December 3, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @owen ferguson And when the employee corrupt who suppose to hold them accountable, the government right, and if he doesn’t act he is just like the employee right.

  11. Dawn Palmer | December 3, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    SAD, These corporate criminals!

  12. Dennis Jones | December 3, 2020 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    I don’t care about that why we as time and that when there is no value

  13. Dennis Jones | December 3, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

    Exactly the same things I was saying the type of people that you listen to and RJR 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

  14. Dennis Jones | December 3, 2020 at 4:53 PM | Reply

    When you listen to these people it make you wonder if these people fit to lead the nation no vice to advice not and carry on and on and on and on like people who up by the mental ill hospital maybe they have a tears

  15. Blessings Godfrey | December 3, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    Damian chatt too dam much, but we are all guilty when it comes to behind closed doors conversation.

  16. Dean Daley | December 3, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    95 billion plus what Andrew and him brethren Ruel Reid gone with….The great silent case!

  17. Courtney Madden | December 3, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    Imprison them, the Jamaican public can’t benefit from the worldwide drops in fuel cost and they busy filling their pockets

  18. Dale Wilson | December 3, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    When is the corruption, going to stop.
    How are you calling, others corrupt, when you are doing it.
    White collar crime is just as bad.
    We pay 2.50 US a gallon.

  19. Normaline Thompson | December 3, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

    Dayton guh sort out RUP and leave Damion alone

  20. Orane Moore | December 3, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

    Andrew weathly was in charge and mr pm put up for re-election he won his seat

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.