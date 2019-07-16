A 21-year-old man from B.C. dies after getting rabies from bat

TOPICS:
July 16, 2019

 

Angie Seth has the latest details after a man in British Columbia died months after being bitten by a bat.

7 Comments on "A 21-year-old man from B.C. dies after getting rabies from bat"

  1. Jonah's World | July 16, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    fake!!!

  2. Manny Manhattan Music | July 16, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    I’m surprised he didn’t turn into Batman

  3. Grifter010 | July 16, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Note to self: Don’t go outside.

  4. btf | July 16, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    conservatives are rabid

  5. Dirty Burger | July 16, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Justin Trudeau I hope you’re happy!

