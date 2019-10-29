Joe Scarborough looks at Republican hypocrisy when it comes to first-hand whistleblower testimony and a vote on the impeachment inquiry. Aired on 10/29/19.
A Bad, Bad Day For Republicans | Morning Joe | MSNBC
It’s deplorable behavior to be sure.
Very fitting for his voters.
I’m sorry every time I hear him say “el bag daddy” I can’t help but chuckle
Trump seems to have “el bag daddy” issues.
Where’s this orange toddler’s Daddy…? Anyone…?
I swear
Trumps new nickname is: el douch baggie
El Bag Daddy lmao so hard
Attacking a hero to defend a traitor huh irony
right lol
Trump said the ISIS leader was crying and 🏃 like a little puppy. That pretty much describes him running from the impeachment and every other investigation against him..He a lying, sellout (for Russia and Turkey) coward.
Josianne Ash
I bet it sounded like when our president got his (5) Draft Notices, until Dr. Feel Good ( paid by Daddy) gave him his ” No Duty Chits”.
Fox dimisse and impeachment , removal and or jail cant come soon enough ugh
If you needed further evidence for how deranged trump is, there you have it.
Let’s not leave out his BOTS!!
Now a little song.
Blow whistle blow, we dont know where you’ll go. But blow whistle blow.
Blow baby blow what you know!
Our current joke of a potus will be the record winner for worst president ever, epic legislation will be passed to forever restrict the misinterpreted Article 2 madness that has been whispered in this wannabe dictator ears. The very idea that the President has somehow risen above the law and can fire and appoint those who are tasked with upholding our legal system is a very obvious flaw in a system that assumes our leader would have honorable intentions, which clearly we do not have.
Was anybody even killed?
I take everything that comes from Trump’s America with ‘a grain of salt’.
One could also argue that Obama was black and DJT is racist
But imagine being a white supremacist while at the same time obviously feeling so inferior to a man of color
@G D very good observation; had not thought of it that way, so thanks!
It has been my experience that white supremacists are never “supreme” examples of any race
He should be locked up… in a mental institution.
Renown 123 🇬🇧 A prison for the criminally insane like UK’s Broadmoor.
First time I’ve ever heard trump say Al Bahgdadi…
All he had to do was gloat, but nope, he had to make it weird
Jeezus more and more trump seems like he needs to be on meds
That’s already the problem. He doesn’t manage his lines of Adderal very well.
UK Sudofed and the Addarell (and whatever else he snorts) are not working… they are the cause of his sniffing… and just add to his insane rants…
To think that after all this, there are still “trump supporters” makes me realize just how deep this disease has infected the once promising idea of democracy…Peace
donald peters 30% are Trump supporters, the rest of us just have to meet them at the polls and this nightmare will be over. One more year…let’s be there!
“People say that whenever Trump says “Sir…. something” he is lying…”
I noticed that.and whenever he says “do you believe that?” Or “if you can believe that”.you just know you either just heard a lie or you’re about to
I pretty much believe he’s a compulsory liar, if he speaks hes gonna lie,
“Everybody says”, “a lot of people are saying”, “you know this better than anybody”
Also, when he says: People say…..also the deep nasal sniff …..means a lie is coming. When he says: a lot of people don’t know this……that means he just found out (like that Puerto Rico is an Island)
Barack Obama speaks in full sentences and sounds like a true genius compared to Trump.
Obama is a genius compared to Trump and Trump knows it. That’s why Trump is so jealous of Obama.
Jorge Ramos a 10 year sounds like a genius compared to TRump! I feel like he thinks that terrorist was a rapper by how he says his name 😱
Obama kills bin laden and says he “gloating” with his 9 minute announcement speech. Trump makes a 40 minute speech and GLOATS?
It the look at me look at me look what I can do
Trump is such a lying sack of crap. SMH
Trump and his Republican minions are running out of lies.
“Should have been killed years ago”
How about last year you orange buffoon?