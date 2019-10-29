A Bad, Bad Day For Republicans | Morning Joe | MSNBC

A Bad, Bad Day For Republicans | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

October 29, 2019

 

Joe Scarborough looks at Republican hypocrisy when it comes to first-hand whistleblower testimony and a vote on the impeachment inquiry. Aired on 10/29/19.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

A Bad, Bad Day For Republicans | Morning Joe | MSNBC

44 Comments on "A Bad, Bad Day For Republicans | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Brad Dibble | October 29, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    It’s deplorable behavior to be sure.

  2. KCs Funhouse | October 29, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    I’m sorry every time I hear him say “el bag daddy” I can’t help but chuckle

  3. Brad Dibble | October 29, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Attacking a hero to defend a traitor huh irony

  4. Josianne Ash | October 29, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    Trump said the ISIS leader was crying and 🏃 like a little puppy. That pretty much describes him running from the impeachment and every other investigation against him..He a lying, sellout (for Russia and Turkey) coward.

    • Randy Krank | October 29, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Josianne Ash

      I bet it sounded like when our president got his (5) Draft Notices, until Dr. Feel Good ( paid by Daddy) gave him his ” No Duty Chits”.

  5. Alexandra De Leon | October 29, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Fox dimisse and impeachment , removal and or jail cant come soon enough ugh

  6. Ganiscol | October 29, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    If you needed further evidence for how deranged trump is, there you have it.

  7. Bret Spangler | October 29, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Our current joke of a potus will be the record winner for worst president ever, epic legislation will be passed to forever restrict the misinterpreted Article 2 madness that has been whispered in this wannabe dictator ears. The very idea that the President has somehow risen above the law and can fire and appoint those who are tasked with upholding our legal system is a very obvious flaw in a system that assumes our leader would have honorable intentions, which clearly we do not have.

  8. Lillo Were | October 29, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Was anybody even killed?

    I take everything that comes from Trump’s America with ‘a grain of salt’.

  9. VA Brew | October 29, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    One could also argue that Obama was black and DJT is racist

  10. reknown123 | October 29, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    He should be locked up… in a mental institution.

  11. Mrs. Vixen Sanders | October 29, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    First time I’ve ever heard trump say Al Bahgdadi…

  12. Necroglobule | October 29, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    All he had to do was gloat, but nope, he had to make it weird

  13. Moon Watcher | October 29, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Jeezus more and more trump seems like he needs to be on meds

    • DanSk451 | October 29, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      That’s already the problem. He doesn’t manage his lines of Adderal very well.

    • Jewels Star | October 29, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      UK Sudofed and the Addarell (and whatever else he snorts) are not working… they are the cause of his sniffing… and just add to his insane rants…

  14. donald peters | October 29, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    To think that after all this, there are still “trump supporters” makes me realize just how deep this disease has infected the once promising idea of democracy…Peace

    • Anne Rodgers | October 29, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      donald peters 30% are Trump supporters, the rest of us just have to meet them at the polls and this nightmare will be over. One more year…let’s be there!

  15. T J E | October 29, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    “People say that whenever Trump says “Sir…. something” he is lying…”

    • Todd Adams | October 29, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      I noticed that.and whenever he says “do you believe that?” Or “if you can believe that”.you just know you either just heard a lie or you’re about to

    • bosifus jones | October 29, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      I pretty much believe he’s a compulsory liar, if he speaks hes gonna lie,

    • ExPFC Wintergreen v2.0 | October 29, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      “Everybody says”, “a lot of people are saying”, “you know this better than anybody”

    • Nicki nurse | October 29, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Also, when he says: People say…..also the deep nasal sniff …..means a lie is coming. When he says: a lot of people don’t know this……that means he just found out (like that Puerto Rico is an Island)

  16. Jorge Ramos | October 29, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Barack Obama speaks in full sentences and sounds like a true genius compared to Trump.

    • Driveway Turtle | October 29, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Obama is a genius compared to Trump and Trump knows it. That’s why Trump is so jealous of Obama.

    • Pam Revard | October 29, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Jorge Ramos a 10 year sounds like a genius compared to TRump! I feel like he thinks that terrorist was a rapper by how he says his name 😱

  17. JCruzify1 | October 29, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Obama kills bin laden and says he “gloating” with his 9 minute announcement speech. Trump makes a 40 minute speech and GLOATS?

  18. Jeremy Backup | October 29, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Trump is such a lying sack of crap. SMH

  19. Usman Idris | October 29, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Trump and his Republican minions are running out of lies.

  20. ExPFC Wintergreen v2.0 | October 29, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    “Should have been killed years ago”

    How about last year you orange buffoon?

