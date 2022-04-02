Recent Post
- ‘He was proud to be a Capitol police officer’: Wife of slain officer speaks out
- ‘A broken immigration system’: Homeland security secretary defends ending Title 42
- Amanpour asks top Ukrainian official about strike in Russia. See his answer
- Russia accuses Ukraine of helicopter strike in Russian territory
- Biden says ‘Americans are back to work’ after jobless rate hits new pandemic low
40 comments
Ending Title 42 will be the final nail in the coffin of Democratic hopes to hold both houses of Congress in November.
@The Real American Patriot! You like open borders ??
@Sleepy Joe Nope and in case you didn’t know the border isn’t wide open!
No country to worry about 🙃
@The Real American Patriot! Shouldn’t someone who calls themselves an American patriot actually know something about their own country?
@The Real American Patriot! You know it is , no denying that !!
What a Cognitively Struggling Mess Joey Biden
81 million votes 39 % approval rating
Absolute insanity.
Haven’t watched a CNN video in awhile…Man, I can’t believe these comments! God Bless America!
CNN’s ratings are so low according to a new report that they have to look up to see down! LOL
Terrible evil in there mist
🎥 “BIDEN: The Endless Crisis of Incompetence”
Yup it broken and democrats broke it.
Let’s go Brandon Fjb
Broken Administration.
Vote out as many democrats as possible in 22 and 24.
Why, i didn’t do anything to you
I agree
I am voting to get the treasonous ‘Dims’ out come Midterm time.
@Cucu Lulu Nope. 100% American & fkn’ proud! 🇺🇸
From Russia?
@John Smith Uhm no. From America, a blue state too. 😏
And please spare me with that played out “Russian Bot” business. 🥱
@James Guy Photography I like how you picked the year where a virus broke from China. But even that was before staggering inflation, unbearable gas prices and a war between Russia and Ukraine. The world is in a worse place today no doubt
The system isn’t broken just enforce the laws on the books
Evil in there mist
How can you enforce laws when supreme court nominees can’t event define simple terms like WOMAN. After all its only used in federal law over 1000 times.
More “walk back” from CNN as they try to regain credibility. I miss the days of “what border crisis?… that’s just a republican talking point…”
Lol lol
These people don’t care about the quality of life of actual citizens.
doesn’t help when a major party in US keeps voting down ANY bill that helps actual citizens. Ironically, it’s the people who need to most help vote for the politicians that want to cut benefits
No, the Democrats and RINO’s never have cared.
Broken democrat party.
You know it’s bad when there are more republicans in the CNN comments than democrats
Most Democrats ignore it or act like it doesn’t exist
Strong reports he’s taking money from Cartels
I blame the Native Americans.
If they had a decent system for immigration control,
none of this would have been a problem.
“They aren’t after me. They are after you, I’m just in their way.”
-DJ Trump
He was right.
A country of immigration such as the US being incapable to establish an immigration system that is efficient and addresses the needs of the economy is really astounding. There are so many models to choose from: Australia, NZ, Canada they all have a points system that addresses the needs of the economy, the family reunification issues – there’s plenty to choose from and adapt to the specifics of the US. Canada, for example , has also a system of work visas the allows immigrants to come into the country with work contracts – some of them specific for agriculture- which could allow the US to model it and address its agriculture labour shortages. But I think the US in its wisdom, thinks it’s above modeling others – despite the evidence that these countries have an orderly immigration and stable societies. But hwy, what do we know?
When the Cuban dwarf reports illegals are placed “in removal proceedings”, he is placing them on a taxpayer paid flight to the US city of their choice where there is zero chance they will ever leave regardless if the lose their asylum cases.
7000 a day!!!! 2.5 million a year??? Who’s paying for all this??? Mind boggling, don’t you think? All boy scouts and girl scouts ,right??? It takes 6 to 8 months,sometimes longer depending on the state,to do a background check on a U.S. CITIZEN to obtain a pistol permit …..where are these folks staying while they’re being checked???? Just wondering.