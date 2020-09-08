Nicolle Wallace discusses past presidents taking on the role of healing the country through painful times, while Donald Trump seeks to sow more division as the nation reels from multiple crises. Aired on 8/31/2020.
A Comparison Of America’s Presidents In Hours Of Crisis | Deadline | MSNBC
Trump …” I do not take responsibility for anything..”
Exactly why he’s not a leader.
Except perhaps the animal on top of his head and his orange tan.
He’s not responsible for anything, not even his presidency. All he knows to do is tweet his ugliness.
He has no impulse control. He’s a twitter thug.
N play golf
That’s a good THING! He keeps showing the world what a selfish evil man he is! Shine the light! Sunlight disinfects 😁🇨🇦🙏❎🌊🌊🌊🌊✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿😍🇺🇸❣️
https://youtu.be/UXfklsKGwBU. Sound familiar today?
I’m retired, and he’s killing my dreams
<3
Just a thought on why 100% of citizens need to VOTE for BETTER! … Q: *WHAT’S in this COVID19 Disaster for Trump?* A: Trump, his wealthy Republican Party Donors & his most CORRUPT friends (DeJoy & Mnuchin) with shares & investments in FEDEX, Mail Firms, Big Pharma companies/ Google/ Amazon…
As well as Pay Day Loan shark 3000% interest firms / Fake RUSHED Covid19 vaccines & “cures”/ Mask & PPE sales or manufacturing / BODY BAGS & REFRIDGERATION trucks/ Mortgage FORECLOSURES & “Distressed Property” (Medical Bankruptcy & Divorce) Sales…
*They’re EXPLOITING Trump’s Covid DISASTER* To make MORE MONEY. Despite 186,000 US deaths, while the wealthiest 1% makes Tax-Free BILLIONS off the suffering of poorer Working Class Americans…
*50% of American workers* CANNOT afford to pay rent & bills, due to horrible delays in Stimulus Bill + High Unemployment
Mr. Smith, my sincere sympathies that your retirement must be as it’s being played out in the US. I’m retired from the service after 38 years, however I live in Canada… Open schools, weekly visits of a doctor to my private residence, restaurants & bars are open with protocols in place. even get first in line status at the public golf courses… Yes, I paid dearly for my retirement with lost brothers and sisters, a broken marriage and debilitating injuries… but I have peace of mind, I will pray for you and your country. Go in faith my friend and cling to what is right, speak against what is wrong and stand strong in having lived your life in dedication to making your country great… Again isn’t even a part of that sentence.
@Ron Willemsen were you live is the dream for me! Thank you sir, and God bless you !!!
@Henry Smith God has blessed me… He gave me you to pray for
Yes, Biden needs to send out these messages everyday to show them what leadership is.
ms 3533 most of this comment section is filled with brainwashed idiots
ms 3533 – WRONG!! I’m Independent but show your true colors by assuming! lol! 😂😂
mightdai – Ahh.. you shouldn’t label yourself! lolol 😂😂
Poor little brainwashed trumpsters in comment section! I almost feel sorry for them.. don’t @ with your bully name calling as I’m Independent & not stupid enough to blindly follow either party.. Have safe night all 🌟😷
mightdai Thank you. ✊🏾🇺🇸
Where does dump find the time to help Americans, He can’t help he’s too busy tweeting , golfing and planning his next move to cause more hate between the people of the U.S.
🖤💗😍
Trump is the manifestation of insidious.
Same crap different day, Trump’s not running for re-election, he’s running to avoid RICO charges in Manhattan
…..and his family and buddies will be liable to go to court/prison. After Nixon, over 50 people went to prison. Trump is 10X worse than Nixon
G
yeshttps://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
@Ken Albertsen when is Biden going to pay the price for using his office to enrich his druggie Hunter and his brother
@Silver Jones comparing cherries to big fat pumpkins.
@Silver Jones LOL What a fool check your facts Trump has been a drug addict since he was young …. AHHHH sorry i forgot you people don’t have or use facts just lies lies lies and conspiracy theories . Your other hero Alex Jones had himself declared legally insane by the courts so what is your aim .. follow Jones into legal insanity or just declare yourself fn stupid .
New Biden campaign slogan should be “WE NEED ACCOUNTABILITY IN AMERICA, STARTING WITHIN THE WHITE HOUSE” !!!
Charley G Yessssss Sista🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
I dont account on incompetent people who read off a teleprompter and wont take a test
The new slogan should be “America, have you had enough yet?”
WHEN YOU
ARE WEIGHING THE PROS AND CONS OF BOTH CANDIDATES, REMEMBER THIS:
JOE IS THE PRO AND DON IS THE CON.
Ramses JFG….. I don’t care what you say or think, I believe what I believe is truth!
@Joji T I know. That’s usually how it goes.
@dan taylor https://youtu.be/8C4UA9r-o2k
@dan taylor TRUMP IS THE CROOK. YOU “WHATABOUTISMS”
OF JOE….😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
HILARIOUS.
Love it
The taxpayers money trump pockets from his non-stop golfing is more than enough to assist struggling Americans
Korean Top A phrenologist
Geun jin kim
We’re getting closer to Election Day. Expect this Fascist to pull out all the stops.
I’m afraid of election day until Jan 20.
He won’t even pays his own bills
@Paul D – his choice, he makes more than enough from all the side hustles on the govt purse…
@Ian Dalziel don’t be jealous. Now run along you are going to be late stocking shelves at the market.
@Paul D – and that folks is the bullying, denigrating mindset of a Trump supporter – I rest my case.
@Ian Dalziel You rest your case? LOl you are one funny clown. You are an anti American socialist brainwashed snot nose
@Ian Dalziel Meanwhile you don’t have enough sense to make 30K a year in the land of opportunity where legal immigrants come here and make a fortune.
Openly fascist now! This could likely be the end of America as we know it.
Ha, as if this country was ever NOT a fascist country. Get your head out the clouds.
Ricochetrabitt bro we ain’t living in Nazi Germany or Fascist Italy 😐
I’m hoping Trump isn’t bringing us into another Civil War, people sure are getting polarized and now it’s people being shot. I bet Russia is loving it.
It’s a crazy time we are in now
You do understand that the Constitution has a failsafe clause: Commander & Chief is actually only a title, your armed forces operate under Command Protocols that trump Trump/Pence should that decision be made by your Joint Chiefs.
Trump would literally encourage a Second Civil War just to stay in power…he is no president
@Vin Kie That is some stupid liberal nonsense. CNN and MSNBC must own you.
@dan taylor We’ll see
@dan taylor fyi, your fox news just confirmed his disparaging remarks about veterans being losers and how he was so smart for dodging the draft. There is your all american hero.
@Bill Morgan If it’s not on video or audio then it means absolutely nothing.
@dan taylor so you’re saying you don’t believe fox news either? Interesting. He’s a train wreck. There will be audio and video of him saying something stupid. There is everyday. We only have to wait about a half hour or so for a tweet storm or for him to embarrass himself at press briefings.
Vote for Biden-Harris to save America.
@Janice Brown its the opposite that’s why joe reads from a teleprompter
@Dee_em Are YOU Q? LOLOLOLOLOL HAHAHA 😄😆😂
@Janice Brown ye
@Dee_em Good! Have fun! 😖😆😄😂
@Janice Brown ok
Q:”Is that your president?”
A:”Its a president “
ME:”Yes, perhaps it is. But not OUR president.” He died and we are getting a new REAL president very soon.”
@Jim Hultenius GREAT COME BACK . JUST LOVES IT 😊👍👌
That part.
No, America is in ‘unpresidented’ times…
Trump didn’t create the hate..it was already there, he just gave the cowards to be free with it!!!
@Akitsu Maru Then why was there no riots until Trump’s 4th year!
@Robert Clarke The world seen what happened to George Floyd. The cruelties of American police was seen by the entire world. Don’t act coy.
@Akitsu Maru Exactly! George Floyd’s death was on Trump’s watch , not Obama’s!
And he constantly supplies the flame fanning.
I think he’s responsible for the hate and rage he’s a morally corrupt narcissistic person and he is a racist and non Christian ✝️ piece of crap 💩
Trump only divides Americans in times of crisis.
He has been tearing this country apart since day one in office. He does not work for America, Russia maybe, but certainly not America.
https://youtu.be/UXfklsKGwBU Remind you if anyone today?
TRUMP DOES NOT CARE FOR US , JUST LOOK WHAT HES DOING TO US
🖤🔞
Karen BlakePelc I don’t know if I can itemize the evil deeds of this con man
Karen BlakePelc Without being sick
It’s not free cash, it’s called mental illness
He cares about nobody, if his children should go against him he would kick them to the curb. It’s all about the Donald.
“Utterly freakish” is an understatement regarding his so called president.
I call this cabal “an abomination of an administration.”
