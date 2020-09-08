A Comparison Of America’s Presidents In Hours Of Crisis | Deadline | MSNBC
Nicolle Wallace discusses past presidents taking on the role of healing the country through painful times, while Donald Trump seeks to sow more division as the nation reels from multiple crises. Aired on 8/31/2020.
    • Just a thought on why 100% of citizens need to VOTE for BETTER! … Q: *WHAT’S in this COVID19 Disaster for Trump?* A: Trump, his wealthy Republican Party Donors & his most CORRUPT friends (DeJoy & Mnuchin) with shares & investments in FEDEX, Mail Firms, Big Pharma companies/ Google/ Amazon…

      As well as Pay Day Loan shark 3000% interest firms / Fake RUSHED Covid19 vaccines & “cures”/ Mask & PPE sales or manufacturing / BODY BAGS & REFRIDGERATION trucks/ Mortgage FORECLOSURES & “Distressed Property” (Medical Bankruptcy & Divorce) Sales…

      *They’re EXPLOITING Trump’s Covid DISASTER* To make MORE MONEY. Despite 186,000 US deaths, while the wealthiest 1% makes Tax-Free BILLIONS off the suffering of poorer Working Class Americans…

      *50% of American workers* CANNOT afford to pay rent & bills, due to horrible delays in Stimulus Bill + High Unemployment

    • Mr. Smith, my sincere sympathies that your retirement must be as it’s being played out in the US. I’m retired from the service after 38 years, however I live in Canada… Open schools, weekly visits of a doctor to my private residence, restaurants & bars are open with protocols in place. even get first in line status at the public golf courses… Yes, I paid dearly for my retirement with lost brothers and sisters, a broken marriage and debilitating injuries… but I have peace of mind, I will pray for you and your country. Go in faith my friend and cling to what is right, speak against what is wrong and stand strong in having lived your life in dedication to making your country great… Again isn’t even a part of that sentence.

  5. Where does dump find the time to help Americans, He can’t help he’s too busy tweeting , golfing and planning his next move to cause more hate between the people of the U.S.

    • …..and his family and buddies will be liable to go to court/prison. After Nixon, over 50 people went to prison. Trump is 10X worse than Nixon

    • @Silver Jones LOL What a fool check your facts Trump has been a drug addict since he was young …. AHHHH sorry i forgot you people don’t have or use facts just lies lies lies and conspiracy theories . Your other hero Alex Jones had himself declared legally insane by the courts so what is your aim .. follow Jones into legal insanity or just declare yourself fn stupid .

    • @dan taylor fyi, your fox news just confirmed his disparaging remarks about veterans being losers and how he was so smart for dodging the draft. There is your all american hero.

    • @dan taylor so you’re saying you don’t believe fox news either? Interesting. He’s a train wreck. There will be audio and video of him saying something stupid. There is everyday. We only have to wait about a half hour or so for a tweet storm or for him to embarrass himself at press briefings.

  18. He has been tearing this country apart since day one in office. He does not work for America, Russia maybe, but certainly not America.

