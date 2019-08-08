A Day Of Grieving In El Paso, A Day Of Grievances For Donald Trump – The Day That Was | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 8, 2019

 

A day to pay respects to the victims of two deadly mass shootings has also become a day of grievances for President Trump, as he continued to use his bully pulpit to lash out against slights.
32 Comments on "A Day Of Grieving In El Paso, A Day Of Grievances For Donald Trump – The Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. Matt Alibozek | August 8, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    Why aren’t you reporting that all the victims in the El Paso hospital refused to meet with Trump…?

  2. ThatsSOJohn | August 8, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    Good video; the background soundtrack was annoying af tho

  3. Power corrupts | August 8, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    The orange one is very low in the polls.
    He’s a very dishonest person
    He’s a political person who’s trying to make points.
    The same old lies.

    • texas thunder | August 8, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      Chris Hayes you don’t say a word because they were by Democrats!!
      August 4, 2019 Chicago 7 shot
      August 4, 2019 Chicago 7 shot
      August 5, 2019 Brooklyn 4 shot
      August 5, 2019 Suitland
      August 6, 2019 Detroit
      August 7, 2019 Saint Louis

    • Coconut Head | August 8, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      texas thunder Shootings always happen in chicago nothing new dude…

    • foreigner fan | August 8, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      Low in polls???? Lol his last four polls were 47,47,48,51%. Cheers from Toronto

    • Power corrupts | August 8, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Bullets don’t have names on them.
      They don’t ask you about your political beliefs when you buy a gun.

  4. James Reese | August 8, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    tell him 👋 👋 your kind is not welcome here go back to germany
    where he was born now ✂ the ✔
    add tangibles no more talk its a
    bove us now. i feel nothing ✌ out

  5. Daniel Zomerdyke | August 8, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    If you dont have anything nice to say don’t say anything at all. Sorry mom, but this guys is a Butthole!

  6. Oscar Montalvo | August 8, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Don the Con surely has thick skin and no brains. 🐽🐽🐽

  7. Dhanushkodi Varadharajan | August 8, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    What is this disturbing noise ?

  8. Tom Bainbridge | August 8, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    I had to quit listening due to the ridiculous background music, ffs!

  9. Felix el chingon | August 8, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Wtf is the back round noise sounds like some one is getting clapped ..

  10. UBU NOW | August 8, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Trump’s a deceiver and oppressor vote him out

  11. Nick T | August 8, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    Haha. Your narcissism is amazing.

  12. yellow dog | August 8, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    … aawwwww poor little crybaby snowflake drama victim trump…

  13. mike briganti | August 8, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Q LIVES!!!

  14. KingV_101 | August 8, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    El Paso Strong?? What’s with the word strong everywhere Everytime there is a mass shooting going on. It has been orchestrated. Go deeper than the rabbit hole. Demons are at work!

  15. Gary Davidson | August 8, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Nothing will get done on guns for trump needs that russian nra money

  16. Kristian Brandt | August 8, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Unless we do something….. You Yanks say this after every mass shooting though, and nothing is really done.

  17. foreigner fan | August 8, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Sad to watch Democrat nominees politicizing on a day of mourning. Democrats are destroying your country. Cheers from Toronto

  18. Zaid Hassan | August 8, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    WTF IS THAT BACKGROUND I’m losing my mind

  19. G R | August 8, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Wheres trump impeachmemt the world demands it fast

  20. Aten X Ra | August 8, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    this will get worse as election gets closer trump is desperate for a win

