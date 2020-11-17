A Dry Harbour Environmental Dispute – November 16 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
The government is no thing but a big fooool
Him the Jamaican people voted for bro gad fi sell we out to the Chinese them all Labour rite
Is there any part of Jamaica Andrew Wholsale will not sell out?
How Andrew sell out PNP government do most of the selling get your fact right
@Oneil Green this stupid equivalencies is the problem. PNP destroyed the country so Andrew should destroy Jamaica too without criticism. O’Neil you’re a shithouse and here’s why: you don’t actually care about Jamaica, you only care about politics.
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
The ppl Jamaica most stop the primister from doing that he is too out of order tell your steak holder to back of…too greedy
Don’t give them the chance to flood St Ann like Shooters Hill.Thank u Mrs Dian
Don’t stop protesting people the voice of the people is the voice of God this Government is behaving is going on as if they are God look at how the people are suffering in St Elizabeth from bauxite mining Mr Prime Minister you can’t fool us any longer.
If u do not have no symtom that means they are lying
Vampires keep sucking. There nature is to leave nothing alive
The Prime minister must take into consideration that only 37 percent of the voters voted in the recent general election, he must listen to environmentalists and other Jamaicans.
This man wants to destroy the island look at all the flooding that is taking place he don’t see this is a wake up call,
Andrew con Jamaica buy there vote and now he thinks he can do what ever he wants
Hold on didn’t he say that “there’s an decrease in the Covid cases” then shortly after that “there’s an increase that takes the cases to almost ten thousand people “🤔. Help me with that
That’s what y’ll vote for when he finish selling out Jamaica he need to sell all of you that sell your vote, and who didn’t vote have no talk.
No mining should be done in St. Ann!
THEM WANT THE GOLD JAMAICA PEOPLE WAKE UP PLEASE ✌💯
Jamaican government is always giving away or doing what they feel like to line their pocket
This guy shoulnt be in power they all about themself.
The forest is important and to the island, keep cutting down the trees, the island will flood, Nature will and is rebel
We are going to wash out to the sea after they are done cutting down all the mountains in Jamaica….the the government will relocate…this something every Jamaican must oppose..
Leave the mountains alone Mr Minister….hurricanes are going to have a field day with us after they mine away the mountains
Back in the day people just over look these stuff on accident