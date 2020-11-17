A Dry Harbour Environmental Dispute – November 16 2020

November 17, 2020

 

24 Comments on "A Dry Harbour Environmental Dispute – November 16 2020"

  1. anthony willis | November 16, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    The government is no thing but a big fooool

  2. lenwon2 | November 16, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    Is there any part of Jamaica Andrew Wholsale will not sell out?

    • Oneil Green | November 16, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

      How Andrew sell out PNP government do most of the selling get your fact right

    • Hengel Andrews | November 16, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      @Oneil Green this stupid equivalencies is the problem. PNP destroyed the country so Andrew should destroy Jamaica too without criticism. O’Neil you’re a shithouse and here’s why: you don’t actually care about Jamaica, you only care about politics.

  3. Kadya Heslop | November 16, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  4. Fontana Germany | November 16, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

    The ppl Jamaica most stop the primister from doing that he is too out of order tell your steak holder to back of…too greedy

  5. Caroline Washington | November 16, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    Don’t give them the chance to flood St Ann like Shooters Hill.Thank u Mrs Dian

  6. Egla Fletcher | November 16, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

    Don’t stop protesting people the voice of the people is the voice of God this Government is behaving is going on as if they are God look at how the people are suffering in St Elizabeth from bauxite mining Mr Prime Minister you can’t fool us any longer.

  7. Fontana Germany | November 16, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    If u do not have no symtom that means they are lying

  8. Easy Street Music | November 16, 2020 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    Vampires keep sucking. There nature is to leave nothing alive

  9. everdon wilson | November 16, 2020 at 4:20 PM | Reply

    The Prime minister must take into consideration that only 37 percent of the voters voted in the recent general election, he must listen to environmentalists and other Jamaicans.

  10. Alma Coote | November 16, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

    This man wants to destroy the island look at all the flooding that is taking place he don’t see this is a wake up call,

  11. Jennifer Thorpe | November 16, 2020 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    Andrew con Jamaica buy there vote and now he thinks he can do what ever he wants

  12. Akilah Alexander | November 16, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    Hold on didn’t he say that “there’s an decrease in the Covid cases” then shortly after that “there’s an increase that takes the cases to almost ten thousand people “🤔. Help me with that

  13. Winston Johnson | November 16, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    That’s what y’ll vote for when he finish selling out Jamaica he need to sell all of you that sell your vote, and who didn’t vote have no talk.

  14. Aski Cml | November 16, 2020 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    No mining should be done in St. Ann!

  15. SHOWER GIRL UPTOP | November 16, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    THEM WANT THE GOLD JAMAICA PEOPLE WAKE UP PLEASE ✌💯

  16. Gwen Henry | November 16, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    Jamaican government is always giving away or doing what they feel like to line their pocket

  17. Tasheik 62 | November 16, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    This guy shoulnt be in power they all about themself.

  18. Lloyd Hoffman | November 16, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    The forest is important and to the island, keep cutting down the trees, the island will flood, Nature will and is rebel

    • THRUDY Smith | November 16, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      We are going to wash out to the sea after they are done cutting down all the mountains in Jamaica….the the government will relocate…this something every Jamaican must oppose..

  19. THRUDY Smith | November 16, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    Leave the mountains alone Mr Minister….hurricanes are going to have a field day with us after they mine away the mountains

  20. Luscifer Smith | November 17, 2020 at 2:01 AM | Reply

    Back in the day people just over look these stuff on accident

