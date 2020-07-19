A fire that damaged a centuries-old cathedral in Nantes, France, is the subject of an arson probe.

TOPICS:
A fire that damaged a centuries-old cathedral in Nantes, France, is the subject of an arson probe. 1

July 19, 2020

 

An arson inquiry has been launched after a fire burned through a historic gothic cathedral in Nantes, France, destroying the church’s organ and many of its stained glass windows.
Read the full story here:

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

11 Comments on "A fire that damaged a centuries-old cathedral in Nantes, France, is the subject of an arson probe."

  1. That Guy with the Blueberry Pie | July 19, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    It was totally just an accident guys

  2. ambreen khan | July 19, 2020 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    Ok…

  3. Rocky johnson | July 19, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    2 major historical sites burnt this year.

  4. Activity | July 19, 2020 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    50+ churches burned in France over past 2 years. Just a hunch, but maybe start looking for culprits in slums surrounding Paris.

  5. Alan Malcheski | July 19, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    Chinese protesters, everywhere!

  6. Tony G | July 19, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    France are the rulers of the world.

  7. Jon | July 19, 2020 at 5:12 PM | Reply

    Oh the Russians again? Or did trump fly over and set the fire?

  8. Jebus Christ | July 19, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    Flames of peace

  9. Eric G | July 19, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    Easy to identify who is behind them , just can’t say as that’s a crime these days

  10. Darrell | July 19, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    The west should not and will no fight for France again. They have set them self up to fall again. This ends now

  11. plasmarain1 | July 19, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    Varg Vikernes

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.