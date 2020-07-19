A fire that damaged a centuries-old cathedral in Nantes, France, is the subject of an arson probe.

An arson inquiry has been launched after a fire burned through a historic gothic cathedral in Nantes, France, destroying the church’s organ and many of its stained glass windows.
It was totally just an accident guys
Ok…
2 major historical sites burnt this year.
50+ churches burned in France over past 2 years. Just a hunch, but maybe start looking for culprits in slums surrounding Paris.
Chinese protesters, everywhere!
France are the rulers of the world.
Oh the Russians again? Or did trump fly over and set the fire?
Flames of peace
Easy to identify who is behind them , just can’t say as that’s a crime these days
The west should not and will no fight for France again. They have set them self up to fall again. This ends now
Varg Vikernes