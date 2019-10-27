A group of teenagers from across Canada filed a lawsuit against the federal government

Sierra Robinson and Ira Reinhart Smith are among the teenage plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the government over climate action.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
The question is, who is financing these children.
You really want to know who is financing these climate marches and Greta? Check the ten year old docu. of Vivian Krause and her facts she verified. It’s interesting how long this info was out there but no one seems to know about it or ignore it.She was talking to Jason Kenny a while ago and wonder if that is why he made the speech he did of late.
I am willing to bet that no child has confided/trusted in any adult in this thread. Bitterness is what kills the future generations.
It’s another David Suzuki Foundation shakedown attempt.
These Kids would break down & Cry if they had to work outside for 1 day in bad weather .
so would their handlers
@lastpirateslife actually its called fear mongering so they can keep there jobs and get paid off donations. in all reality they do live there lives in fear of global warming. well im in MN and its cold af rn..if it ever got a little warmer id probably adapt.
Will they have money to pay Cort costs when they lose?
… Court. C O U R T. If you’re going to be an adult talking down to kids, please spell like an adult.
@Seekrit Spice Agreed!
@Seekrit Spice he is talking down to kids? woooooooooow
🙄Yes, “what prompted you?” Despite what these kids have been coached to say, I’m going to guess parents with mental illness.
fearful ideologues who haven’t got a clue when it comes to practical application of necessities.
Ever see that TV Show ALONE ?
These KIDS Need to Try being ALONE … Dropped off into the Woods up the Coast in Not Summer
*These Kids & Their Parents & Their Teachers & Their Politicians .
@The Canada First Party Wow, what a thought filled rebuttal LOL.
Going after the Canadian government, why not the Chinese government or India since that’s where the pollution is. Spoon fed kids
Kids from Vancouver with hyphenated names, what a shock
A maggot on the internet KYS
dean goodwin A morons comment
Enough with this bs why dont they sue Trudeau for being a embarrassment as a pm .
This crap is getting ridiculous.
Candy Bonhomme
CONservatives are ridiculously stupid.
You mad bro?
I know! 🤦🏻♀️
I literally commented “Ridiculous.” but then after posting it, saw your post directly under mine so deleted it lol
There is literally nothing else you can say!
Jesus who is driving this garbage into these young minds.
@Oily Patch not in Ontario or bc
Which page of the bible? 😂😂
State sponsored propaganda.
Elizabeth May
Our school system is a neo-Marxist indoctrination machine. It is really sad and evil when they do this to children.
Canada is screwed. If this is the future generation, and we elected Trudeau again I have zero hope for our future.
Hard to believe, but giving all the money to the extremely wealthy and letting corporations do whatever they want.. hasn’t been very successful. Time for a change.
Lmao they have really grown desperate to use kids to do their dirty work.
Ira lives in Nova Scotia ,I bet he walked to BC
Take action?
Health? Climate change?
Go out and play and stop being indoctrinated, FOOL
Own property?
Give it to the environment.
who is funding this complete waste of tax payer dollars?
David Suzuki
You mad bro git gud
What tax payer dollars?
Nothing to do with your precious tax dollars drone.
Starky513 – tax payers fund the government. These kids are suing the government. I hope this is clear now.
When you sue the government you are suing your neighbours. The lawyers love these frivolous lawsuits.
Its funny that these kids have air time, and the Bernier was ignored by msm
Bernier is a fringe character
Want fringe character, see blackface
Bernier was a fool…a forgotten fool now 🙂
Eeyore – I can see how you think it is foolish to try to reason with the Canadian electorate but one must try.
It’s going to be a glorious day when Vancouver falls into the ocean
This is actually really sad. So what do we do pay everybody with asthma after this? Global change is imminent it will happen no matter what we do or don’t do
attacking pipelines so much after election. Who’s funding the kids
To which Russell Peters will say “beat yours kids😂”