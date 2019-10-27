A group of teenagers from across Canada filed a lawsuit against the federal government

Sierra Robinson and Ira Reinhart Smith are among the teenage plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the government over climate action.

51 Comments on "A group of teenagers from across Canada filed a lawsuit against the federal government"

  1. Chuck Crawley | October 26, 2019 at 6:07 PM | Reply

    The question is, who is financing these children.

    • Barb Dallaire | October 26, 2019 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      You really want to know who is financing these climate marches and Greta? Check the ten year old docu. of Vivian Krause and her facts she verified. It’s interesting how long this info was out there but no one seems to know about it or ignore it.She was talking to Jason Kenny a while ago and wonder if that is why he made the speech he did of late.

    • Seekrit Spice | October 26, 2019 at 11:11 PM | Reply

      I am willing to bet that no child has confided/trusted in any adult in this thread. Bitterness is what kills the future generations.

    • Maximus Minimus | October 27, 2019 at 2:17 AM | Reply

      It’s another David Suzuki Foundation shakedown attempt.

    • The Canada First Party | October 27, 2019 at 8:27 AM | Reply

      These Kids would break down & Cry if they had to work outside for 1 day in bad weather .
      so would their handlers

    • Vicious Saito | October 27, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

      @lastpirateslife actually its called fear mongering so they can keep there jobs and get paid off donations. in all reality they do live there lives in fear of global warming. well im in MN and its cold af rn..if it ever got a little warmer id probably adapt.

  2. Lloyd Joslin | October 26, 2019 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    Will they have money to pay Cort costs when they lose?

  3. ȘȚɄƑƑɎǾɄ1oo | October 26, 2019 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    🙄Yes, “what prompted you?” Despite what these kids have been coached to say, I’m going to guess parents with mental illness.

    • lastpirateslife | October 26, 2019 at 7:29 PM | Reply

      fearful ideologues who haven’t got a clue when it comes to practical application of necessities.

    • The Canada First Party | October 27, 2019 at 8:18 AM | Reply

      Ever see that TV Show ALONE ?
      These KIDS Need to Try being ALONE … Dropped off into the Woods up the Coast in Not Summer
      *These Kids & Their Parents & Their Teachers & Their Politicians .

    • Eeyore | October 27, 2019 at 10:26 AM | Reply

      @The Canada First Party Wow, what a thought filled rebuttal LOL.

  4. MISFIT SICKBOY | October 26, 2019 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    Going after the Canadian government, why not the Chinese government or India since that’s where the pollution is. Spoon fed kids

  5. Jim Smith | October 26, 2019 at 6:21 PM | Reply

    Kids from Vancouver with hyphenated names, what a shock

  6. turd Ferguson | October 26, 2019 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    Enough with this bs why dont they sue Trudeau for being a embarrassment as a pm .

  7. Candy Bonhomme | October 26, 2019 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    This crap is getting ridiculous.

  8. Chad Frase | October 26, 2019 at 6:33 PM | Reply

    Jesus who is driving this garbage into these young minds.

  9. Trudeau da fraud | October 26, 2019 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    Canada is screwed. If this is the future generation, and we elected Trudeau again I have zero hope for our future.

    • Jay Ray | October 27, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

      Hard to believe, but giving all the money to the extremely wealthy and letting corporations do whatever they want.. hasn’t been very successful. Time for a change.

  10. Sixty 9er | October 26, 2019 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    Lmao they have really grown desperate to use kids to do their dirty work.

  11. gerard flynn | October 26, 2019 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    Ira lives in Nova Scotia ,I bet he walked to BC

  12. Wiliam T | October 26, 2019 at 6:59 PM | Reply

    Take action?
    Health? Climate change?
    Go out and play and stop being indoctrinated, FOOL

  13. Wiliam T | October 26, 2019 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    Own property?
    Give it to the environment.

  14. john smith | October 26, 2019 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    who is funding this complete waste of tax payer dollars?

  15. Clair Denning | October 26, 2019 at 7:45 PM | Reply

    When you sue the government you are suing your neighbours. The lawyers love these frivolous lawsuits.

  16. Daniel LeMoine | October 26, 2019 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    Its funny that these kids have air time, and the Bernier was ignored by msm

  17. Nate Mauratt | October 26, 2019 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    It’s going to be a glorious day when Vancouver falls into the ocean

  18. Frustrated Canadian | October 26, 2019 at 9:25 PM | Reply

    This is actually really sad. So what do we do pay everybody with asthma after this? Global change is imminent it will happen no matter what we do or don’t do

  19. Ricky boy | October 27, 2019 at 1:49 AM | Reply

    attacking pipelines so much after election. Who’s funding the kids

  20. LM Hadley | October 27, 2019 at 8:26 AM | Reply

    To which Russell Peters will say “beat yours kids😂”

