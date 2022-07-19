Recent Post
- A West Virginia woman woke up from two-year coma, says her brother attacked her
- ‘Humiliating to us’: Uvalde parent on not getting straight answers from authorities
- A gunman was killed by an armed bystander. How often does that happen?
- New CNN poll: Few Americans think Biden has right priorities
- Sanders accuses Manchin of ‘intentionally sabotaging’ Biden’s agenda
66 comments
I wonder why this is happening, it’s so sad. Especially when it happens in schools. I got sick to my stomach when I saw the clip of the Uvalde school shooting, I got even more sick to my stomach when I saw the police do absolutely nothing. So sad ☹️
Answer is nihilism
@Ferris Buellerthere is no doubt about that. it’s impossible to ignore the similarities of these troubled young men. and i think the social disruption caused by the pandemic and public policy were the tipping point. a few stimulus checks from the government, and they bought drugs and weapons of war. i’m sticking with that hypothesis unless someone can give me a better explanation.
@Matthew Couchot Has there ever been a nation that wasn’t the haves and have nots ??? Please stop judging America against Disneyland.
Thank you to the man who had the balls to stop this killer in his tracks before more innocents died at his hands. 💜💜 Bless you sir
@👩🏻Real_Angel 777守护天使 from a home made gun I know lets make home made guns illegal 🤣🤣
@kay armstrong He also booby trapped his house
The day is saved by a good guy with a gun. 👍
Lol. It was another shooting. Qith multiple deaths.
The Good Samaritan should receive the Presidential Medal 🎖 of honor or something to that effect! Thank you for your bravery.
@Sir. Lancelot Why not. The military hands out silver stars for less.
@Sir. Lancelot yes he DOES.
He’s a good republicans for sure
In Texas, it would have taken 77 minutes….. good job Indiana dude!
You and many wants to ban or defund the police and yet you want them to risk his life.
@Big Bear Hungry hell of an assumption there.
@Big Bear Hungry Ever year the budgets of police departments go up. It doesn’t feel like we are getting our moneys worth based on the sub-par training they get given their performance; Police standing around while a criminal is killing school children not knowing what to do, the high amount of wrongful deaths at the hands of officers. It seems like throwing money at the problem isn’t working. More police doesn’t seem to be the answer if the training sucks, quality over quantity kind of situation,
@Big Bear Hungry no, I just want smart cops, and the US has a lack of those.
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
What an absolute legend, probably saved many lives by risking his own.
A white guy too
@Dulmorgoth In the heat of the moment, it doesn’t matter what gun you have, but how you can use it.
Not probably … He DID save many lives. Attackers would think think twice if they knew innocent citizens are armed.
@#SuperOldGameSaturday Wtf are you talking about?
The good samaritan did something 375 scared police officers wouldn’t do in Texas. Thank you for your bravery
The perpetrator probably came from a single mother household.
@Sw33tsciense every legal gun owner has to get proper firearms training that’s on par with and sometimes even better than police. Stop trashing something you’re too scared to learn about
@Marc Sutton bro, the police were trained in Uvalde, what did they do to stop the shooter? That tells you right there, that training is a joke
Thank you ” unarmed bystander” the media names the shooters and gives them fame but we don’t name the guy who shot him, what is wrong here???
@Brian Johnston You’re delusional.
It was his wish to not speak out at this time. Still processing the events his brief statement said. You’ll hear from him in a few days when a network cuts a cheque
The story totally doesn’t fit their narrative.
@Sledzeppelin it’s about 10k homicides, over 7000 of which are gang/drug violence. On average there’s between 500k and 1.5m defensive gun uses a year.
It happens – here in Colorado a Good Samaritan killed a cop killer – but the police got their lines crossed and killed that guy. He is a hero – but too bad the cops didn’t yell out at him and ask questions before opening fire.
Thanks for sharing that interesting story.
@Rou Zah his name was Johnny Hurley
It seems like he’s a hero, who made a tragic error in judgement. –Picking up the shooter’s gun to remove the magazine. RIP😔
This “good Samaritan” proved he had bigger balls that the entire Uvalde police department.
I nominate him for “Person of the Year”! 🤗
@ZenMonster562 the only part of your statement i disagree with is the connection again, the hero should be compared to that mother that went into Uvalde and was beast, rather than those pathetic excuses for police, thats all I mean really
The mother saved her 3 kids or something, I briefly read up on it, quite an inspiring lady
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
I absolutely agree the young man was a hero and saved lives.I also think it is insane that we have to act like we are in the old west just to go out in public.
Sheeple mindset.
@Ken Hernandez tell that to the coward cops in Texas that just sat outside the school for an hour. They all had guns, but were too cowardly to do anything. This man is absolutely a HERO.
@Hey Jude lol dude must have been very well trained to shoot like that with a handgun. Just bc your not trained doesn’t mean other aren’t. Like wtf else was he supposed to do to make you feel comfortable? You’d be comfortable with 40 dead in a mall?
Indiana’s Conceled Carry Law just became live July 1st and already has paid off. EVERY Legal Gun Owner should obtain their CC license.
1 Scott Wilson Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
No I agree with you Scott. I live in a country (South Africa) with insane gun control (we wait between 5 and 10 months to get firearm licences) and most people cannot posses AR or AK style rifles without jumping through major hoops. Despite this almost all criminals have access to assult rifles and handguns they can buy from gangs at a fraction of the cost we legally pay. And depite all this laws we as citizens still end up on the wrong side of a criminal’s barrel extremely often. Believe me when I tell you more gun laws won’t help. I know this from experience.
This would happen less, if more law abiding people carried firearms and we eliminated gun free zones.
Condolences and prayers to the affected families including the good Samaritan. But keep in mind, not all good gun owners are equally accurate or experienced. You just never know how each of these situations will conclude.
🤔 thank you captain obvious
Ever heard the term shooting chance. I hope like hell that every American citizen carries and protects.
I’m thankful for the citizen that is smart enough to carry a sidearm and that he was braver than the the Uvalde police officers.
1 Nick Oster Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
When seconds count, cops are minutes away.
1 Bill B Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Every year, thousands of armed Americans successfully defend themselves, their families, and others against attack by armed criminals. “When seconds matter, the police are only minutes away.”
@BigDog
Ah, the citizen as prosecutor, judge and executor in 1 comfortable package…..
Great idea.
@My Dixie Wrecked🔨
Any thoughts on what the cdc tells us about the defence by guns?
No data.
@Janzzen cdc states that guns are used in America 500,000 to 3,000,000 times annually. And that people that use guns in a defensive way are much less likely to be injured as opposed to using a knife, baseball bat etc. There are many more stats as well prove guns used in self defense decrease crime and deaths. I tried sharing a link to the article several times and in several different ways to try and get around YT censorship but it is instantly removed. I’ll try something else to maybe get around that.
@Janzzen cdc.
We need security at our school’s or armed teachers.
Perfect example of “a good guy with a gun”. This dude is a hero 👍
@Eph Imp Proper gun regulations? Like what? No guns? Lol
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost every major study on defensive gun use has found that Americans use their firearms defensively between 500,000 and 3 million times each year. There’s good reason to believe that most defensive gun uses are never reported to law enforcement, much less picked up by local or national media outlets.
I almost got jumped by 8 high schoolers playing the “knockout game”. Once they saw my snub nose .38, they ran and jumped everywhere. I bet it never made it to any statistic. Just a 911 call