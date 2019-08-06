A History Of President Donald Trump Addressing Mass Shootings | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
A History Of President Donald Trump Addressing Mass Shootings | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

August 6, 2019

 

A brief history of President Trump addressing mass shootings in America.
42 Comments on "A History Of President Donald Trump Addressing Mass Shootings | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. ramos1258 | August 6, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    Terrorist trump lying again

  2. Christian Monroe | August 6, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    Can you say zero compassion??

    • pcwcol | August 6, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

      ​@Yo-yos Tenbucks Since the 1960s and the southern strategy, republicans have grabbed the racist crown… try to keep up!

    • Real Talk76 | August 6, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      He reserves that for the “illegals” and MS-13 gang members. The White Nationalist are “very fine people” even when they gun down innocents at churches and shopping malls.

  3. Mike Voldavik | August 6, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    Ooohhhh I’m so feeling the empathy. Genuine indeed. Heartfelt.
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    .
    In case you don’t know, thats sarcastic.

  4. Florian Held | August 6, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    Anybody remember Tim McVeigh? Nothing learned…

  5. Make Racists Afraid Again | August 6, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    There’s no place in our Great Nation for Evil Trump.

  6. Vicky Silver | August 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    Making Americans Gundown Americans

  7. tellallwtc7 | August 6, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    ANYTHING To Stop Declass
    They are sociopaths and do not care about others. Also, they are baby killers…..for a very specific reason….Stay safe everyone.

  8. Real Talk76 | August 6, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    He almost seems a little depressed and reluctant to read that message. Empathy is painful for this man!

    • TCt83067695 | August 6, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

      I think it was Mike Barnacle that said it once: that universal basic human emotion of loss is something he can’t connect with. He’s just not capable.

    • Real Talk76 | August 6, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

      @TCt83067695 Most narcissists can’t understand emotion outside of their own selfish paradigm. He’s dangerous and people are finally starting to recognize it.

    • Terri Jones | August 6, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      Empathy is a foreign concept to Trump.

  9. Puttentane Same | August 6, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    Ahhh…where’s a phony B-movie GOP actor when you need him?

  10. tellallwtc7 | August 6, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    [[[They]]] are losing hard…..
    What in the Penalty for TREASON ???

  11. ruth depew | August 6, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    Trump does not practice the fake sincerity voice enough. Perhaps he does, but just doesn’t have Pence’s natural talent for fake sincerity.

  12. Edward Sessions | August 6, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    Why do he look constipated,while giving Dallas an Dayton condolences,smh.

  13. jimw | August 6, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    Trump is lucky he is not in jail where he belongs.

  14. Dolena Robinson | August 6, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    this sounds familiar didnt he say this when Parkland SHOOTINGS happened wtf can’t this guy speak from the heart on wait right no heart

  15. Doug E | August 6, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    Teleprompter Trump very low energy.

    He might as well have said, “I really don’t care, do you?”

  16. Florian Eimer | August 6, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Both parties take bloodmoney. Wished to see a compilation with all presidents since Colombine or Oklahoma.

  17. Captain Chaos | August 6, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    LOl I like Trump but you give him to much credit if you think he could motivate anybody to do anything

  18. Renn Rodriguez | August 6, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Joe Scarborough Do You Remember The African American Woman You Spit oN.?
    You Claimed You Were Drunk…….

  19. W TF? | August 6, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    You would think that Congress would address the Mental Health Crisis in America by now.

  20. Curious George | August 6, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Witnesses may need protection
    they are going against the “Official Narrative ” !

