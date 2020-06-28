A look At The Life Of Elijah McClain | MSNBC

As the nation looks ahead in seeking justice for Elijah McClain, David Gura takes a look back on McClain’s life from the people who were close to him. McClain died last August after a police encounter when he was walking home.
Police didn’t ask for his name or ID or address or where he is going. Choke hole immediately!
Terrible 😡😡😡😡😡😡
Yup! Smh
USA.PRO.TRUMP.PSHYCHOPATHIC.WHITE.POLICE.KILLERS……!!!!!!
10 months. That’s how long they dragged their feet. They cleared the officers with a half azzed incompetent investigation. For walking down the road. Now they start an investigation. 10 months later. Another death by a chokehold. And the republican bill didn’t even address it properly. Make a change that’s real..no more lip service.
They murdered him in cold blood. There’s nothing else to say about this except that they murdered him. They injected him with horse tranquilizer for gods sake!
@No Calvinism the minneapolis cops have been telling EMS to do this for YEARS, and are then using the victims in a ketamine study.
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20180703/15383240171/cops-are-telling-paramedics-to-inject-arrestees-with-ketamine-worse-ems-crews-are-actually-doing-it.shtml
@24james Ain’t you the hero, first thing out of you is sarcasm.
@Nonya Bizness – Well said! 100% CORRECT!
24james lol ok troll having fun?
@24james haha
I just don’t get why police feel that it’s OK to use this much force to
detain ANYONE that doesn’t have a weapon and hasn’t done anything life-threatening. This was a horrible tragedy. He seemed like such a beautiful person.
U DONT GET IT? WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN LIVING, WAKE THE F UP
OH, DON’T WORRY….THEY ARE ALL GOING TO PAY FOR WHAT THEY DID!!…IT’S GOING TO COST THEM EVERYTHING!!!…KEEP WATCHING…DIVINE JUSTICE HAS FINALLY COME DOWN FROM HEAVEN AND IS NOW AMONG US!
They put enough drugs in his system to trigger a heart attack. This is murder.
Maybe the injection reacted with the marijuana in his system.
From the Futon Orrrr they gave enough for a 200+ man and he’s less than 150lbs and anemic…
@From the Futon provide a link that shows what you said. Also what “marijuana” are you referring to?? Not only this marijuana is now legal in many states. It sounds like you use marijuana since you know so much about it. Again, provide a link that shows what you said….YOU CAN’T DO IT! LOL!
@No Calvinism Granted, I was hypothesizing. The marijuana combo may not have killed him; fighting the police was the graver error.
@From the Futon it’s legal in Colorado. How about not drugging people ?
How about some law and order applied to criminals wearing badges?
As soon as you determine he doesn’t have a gun sit him up and talk to him. They just say on his back ignoring him.
I SAW THE VIDEO TO POLICE MURDERING A YOUNG MAN AND THEY NEED TO BE CHARGED…If that was my kid they’d be dead right now!
They ALL need to be immediately INDICTED, ARRESTED, AND CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE MURDER and also name the D.A. for aiding & abetting the commission of a crime! The D.A. is absolutely complicit in this brutal murder and the F.B.I. also needs to come in to investigate everyone!
My God!!!! He clearly stated that he was not a threat. I’m SO TIRED OF IT!!!!!!😡😷
I wish I’d known that “I’m not a threat” rule a long time ago. I never realized that police were required to leave you alone if you say the magic words.
@From the Futon Why not? It worked for Putin. Just ask Trump.
“WHY ARE YOU ATTACKING ME???”
Gut Wrenching..
Cause of death: murder by 3 THUGS in uniform.
@JR N. No sir, not thugs. Thugs with the power of the state. Huge difference.
Yes, well said! They are commonly referred to as GANG BANGERS!!
We need open inquiries into all police shootings, this heavy handed brutality is unacceptable.
White America is VERY touchy about their “liberty”, “personal freedoms”, but many on the right, are fine with tough policing (when it’s not against THEM). Yet, they HATE tough policing when mandated masks, or guns are involved. Weird huh?
Good point.
We see them for what they are , terrorist.
This is so heartbreaking, EVERYBODY PLEASE VOTE!!!! We need to stop these evil acts from happening. This innocent boy was murdered for no reason at all. Prayers to all his loved ones
OMG he tried to explain , he begged them to STOP but the cops did NOT listen . Instead they MURDERED him .
Poor child was so scared. Rest in peace Elijah.
I was listening to cnn on xm this morning and it made me cry. He was just trying to go home.
@pat the trucker CNN makes me cry for different reasons.
These words are heart felt
I’m an introvert and I’m different , that’s all, I’m so sorry I have no guns , I don’t do that stuff, I don’t do any fighting, why are you attacking me?
Amen Sir.. It is Gut Wrenching.. There is NO justification and yet “Some” will still try to “Explain it all away as being justifiable” . I think the Media is being of great help in exposing more and more, rather than just letting it all fade away..
Trump cares more about protecting Confederate statues than black lives.
Actually they are pulling down statues of great black leaders to. They are to stupid to know what they are pulling down.
STOP saying he died. He didn’t die, he was MURDERED! he was KILLED!
It’s crazy how the US goes around the world talking about human rights but is by far the biggest human rights offender of all developed countries in the world