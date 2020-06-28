A look At The Life Of Elijah McClain | MSNBC

June 28, 2020

 

As the nation looks ahead in seeking justice for Elijah McClain, David Gura takes a look back on McClain’s life from the people who were close to him. McClain died last August after a police encounter when he was walking home.
47 Comments on "A look At The Life Of Elijah McClain | MSNBC"

  1. Jack Hainings | June 28, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    Police didn’t ask for his name or ID or address or where he is going. Choke hole immediately!

  2. Laura Zaboraski | June 28, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

    10 months. That’s how long they dragged their feet. They cleared the officers with a half azzed incompetent investigation. For walking down the road. Now they start an investigation. 10 months later. Another death by a chokehold. And the republican bill didn’t even address it properly. Make a change that’s real..no more lip service.

  3. Daniel Schlobach | June 28, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

    They murdered him in cold blood. There’s nothing else to say about this except that they murdered him. They injected him with horse tranquilizer for gods sake!

  4. Sypher | June 28, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    I just don’t get why police feel that it’s OK to use this much force to
    detain ANYONE that doesn’t have a weapon and hasn’t done anything life-threatening. This was a horrible tragedy. He seemed like such a beautiful person.

    • Jays Raps4eva | June 28, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      U DONT GET IT? WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN LIVING, WAKE THE F UP

    • No Calvinism | June 28, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      OH, DON’T WORRY….THEY ARE ALL GOING TO PAY FOR WHAT THEY DID!!…IT’S GOING TO COST THEM EVERYTHING!!!…KEEP WATCHING…DIVINE JUSTICE HAS FINALLY COME DOWN FROM HEAVEN AND IS NOW AMONG US!

  5. Piper Halliwell | June 28, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    They put enough drugs in his system to trigger a heart attack. This is murder.

    • From the Futon | June 28, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      Maybe the injection reacted with the marijuana in his system.

    • Piper Halliwell | June 28, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      From the Futon Orrrr they gave enough for a 200+ man and he’s less than 150lbs and anemic…

    • No Calvinism | June 28, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

      @From the Futon provide a link that shows what you said. Also what “marijuana” are you referring to?? Not only this marijuana is now legal in many states. It sounds like you use marijuana since you know so much about it. Again, provide a link that shows what you said….YOU CAN’T DO IT! LOL!

    • From the Futon | June 28, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @No Calvinism Granted, I was hypothesizing. The marijuana combo may not have killed him; fighting the police was the graver error.

    • mike conley | June 28, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @From the Futon it’s legal in Colorado. How about not drugging people ?

  6. cupguin | June 28, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    How about some law and order applied to criminals wearing badges?

  7. Piper Halliwell | June 28, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    As soon as you determine he doesn’t have a gun sit him up and talk to him. They just say on his back ignoring him.

  8. Moscow Mitch | June 28, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    I SAW THE VIDEO TO POLICE MURDERING A YOUNG MAN AND THEY NEED TO BE CHARGED…If that was my kid they’d be dead right now!

    • No Calvinism | June 28, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      They ALL need to be immediately INDICTED, ARRESTED, AND CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE MURDER and also name the D.A. for aiding & abetting the commission of a crime! The D.A. is absolutely complicit in this brutal murder and the F.B.I. also needs to come in to investigate everyone!

  9. Rosemary Torres | June 28, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    My God!!!! He clearly stated that he was not a threat. I’m SO TIRED OF IT!!!!!!😡😷

    • From the Futon | June 28, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      I wish I’d known that “I’m not a threat” rule a long time ago. I never realized that police were required to leave you alone if you say the magic words.

    • Cherie | June 28, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @From the Futon Why not? It worked for Putin. Just ask Trump.

  10. Nonya Bizness | June 28, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

    “WHY ARE YOU ATTACKING ME???”

  11. JR N | June 28, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

    Cause of death: murder by 3 THUGS in uniform.

  12. Fru | June 28, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    We need open inquiries into all police shootings, this heavy handed brutality is unacceptable.

  13. Mr. painful Truth | June 28, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    White America is VERY touchy about their “liberty”, “personal freedoms”, but many on the right, are fine with tough policing (when it’s not against THEM). Yet, they HATE tough policing when mandated masks, or guns are involved. Weird huh?

  14. Alma Fregoso | June 28, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    This is so heartbreaking, EVERYBODY PLEASE VOTE!!!! We need to stop these evil acts from happening. This innocent boy was murdered for no reason at all. Prayers to all his loved ones

  15. Richard Thomas | June 28, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    OMG he tried to explain , he begged them to STOP but the cops did NOT listen . Instead they MURDERED him .

  16. Renee Renee | June 28, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

    Poor child was so scared. Rest in peace Elijah.

  17. Oba*** Man | June 28, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    These words are heart felt
    I’m an introvert and I’m different , that’s all, I’m so sorry I have no guns , I don’t do that stuff, I don’t do any fighting, why are you attacking me?

    • Kathleen Martin | June 28, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      Amen Sir.. It is Gut Wrenching.. There is NO justification and yet “Some” will still try to “Explain it all away as being justifiable” . I think the Media is being of great help in exposing more and more, rather than just letting it all fade away..

  18. Grist Mill | June 28, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    Trump cares more about protecting Confederate statues than black lives.

    • Factsthat Hurtfeelings | June 28, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      Actually they are pulling down statues of great black leaders to. They are to stupid to know what they are pulling down.

  19. Jamila Richardson | June 28, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    STOP saying he died. He didn’t die, he was MURDERED! he was KILLED!

  20. Phlegethon | June 28, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    It’s crazy how the US goes around the world talking about human rights but is by far the biggest human rights offender of all developed countries in the world

