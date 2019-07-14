A look at Trump’s ‘unprecedented’ Cabinet turnover TOPICS:American people of German descentBusinesspeopleClimate change skepticism and denialcnndonald trumpHappening Nowinside politicslatest Newsphil mattinglypoliticspresidentPresident TrumpTelevision in the United Statestrumpus newswww.youtube.com/watch?v=fyTB3ZOXKJk July 14, 2019 CNN's Phil Mattingly breaks down why President Trump has had so many Cabinet-level departures throughout his administration. #CNN #News
Trump did not drain the swamp. He is the swamp. His administration is a cesspool.
@Cora M you are stupid. Don’t procreate please !
Swamp creatures have a short shelf life apparently. 😆
Leonaza7 a sewage plant is cleaner than his administration. He’s a racist pig
You know things are bad when Ben Carson still has a job!
The real mystery is how Betsy DeVos is still there. There isn’t a bigger combination of stupid yet corrupt than her. She’s got her hands in multiple cookie jars doing pay for play–actively disabling the organization which investigates fraud and unethical behavior by student loan companies, while getting bribes from them on the back end through favors done for her family.
The British ambassador was totally right!
@James McCabe That’s only cabinet members. The actual number (people like Sarah Sanders, Omarosa, Rince Priebus and Sean Spicer) is in the dozens
James McCabe you better go back and look again oh you can’t count cause it’s a lot more than 9
chester white
I don’t really need to count the chart says 9 🤷🏻♂️. 9 is a lot and is triple obama.
The British ambassadors prime minister is gone. No confidence. He needs to look into the mirror, more projection then reality.
@chester white
I think 9 was only senate confirmable cabinet positions
Not his personal staff, office of the executive, or non senate confirmable executive agency heads
More than 20 high level positions are being filled by “actings”. This is not leadership.
@Garry G just the other day Trump said he will get the numbers a different way.
Name one thing that Trump has ever done that makes him a racist. I guarantee you that you can’t.
This is not Obama’s economy. Get over it. More than overwhelming evidence tnat Trump is maga.
Over 450,000 manufacturing jobs created by Trump to go along with millions of private sector jobs.
The jobs won’t come to you, you need to go to them. Nobody can hold your hand . Try and do for yourself.
Or do nothing, as usual, and blame the racist President that has been in office for 2 years for your lifetime of problems.
Nearly all of Obama’s failures have been erased
@Jake MacHine So these government resources to count citizens were available to him from the start before he tried to push for the citizenship question on the census! He knows most immigrants may be afraid to fill out the census whether they’re legal or not! Which will undercount funds for certain districts! Once again he whipped everyone up into a racist frenzy, divided more citizens and still didn’t get what he wanted done anyway! Trump is the most worthless President in U.S. history!
@Garry G legal immigrants will not be afraid to say that they are here legally. Why would they? If you are here legally, there is nothing to fear.
Nice for you to speak out for the people here legally because you must know what they think.
Name one thing that Trump has ever done or said that is racist. If he is racist, why won’t everyone return all of the donations that he gave throughout the years to black causes?
Illegal aliens should not recieve any sort of federal funds. We have laws. Get rid of illegals. Use voter id laws. Hold businesses accountable. Have utility companies use e-verify. Make landlords use everify. Get rid of all illegals and we won’t have this problem.
@Merrilou Neigenfind I am already at War ,Im a real North American Patriot , and I help put Trump in office , even the Homosexual Community are now turning it back on Liberalism , God Bless USA and your President Trump 🇺🇸
@Silence is not Golden No they aren’t. Trump hates the LGBT community. Legislation proves it. War? You’re delusional.
The last time there was a cabinet turnover like this was when Nixon was President. 🤔
John Dough if you can explain that to me I would be glad. I thought that Trump is responsible for his government.
@John Dough
Typical ignorant sheeple statement.
Before you piss your pants, grit your teeth, and your head turns red from anger and explodes…..
YOU…are the one that typed the word…”only”.
@Frans van Mook
Now that’s just mean Frans.
Let’s not lay all the responsibility on Trump.
Let’s share some of it with the “christians” that wear maga hats and voted for him. 😁👍
I don’t think for a second the fool thought he’d win, he got in the race because he ran his mouth and had to. Thinking there wasn’t a chance in HELL he’d even get the nomination.
Then…the “christians” voted enmasse to “make America great again”.
Like it was all hunky dory for the last 400 years around here. Lol.
Trump’s administration is a shat show at a dumpster fire.
Come on now….
A dumpsters fire is way easier to extinguish. 😉
@Dumbass NPC
So you made an account just to spend your time trolling people you disagree with?
Damn you must masterbate, a lot. Maybe spend some time going out and having a life. Hell pay for a prostitute you can pretend someone cares. I hear jerk wads like yourself play fortnite, give that a try.
Atheism and CNN is for idiots.
@Airik Luna You piss away your entire life hating orange man bad because he’s more successful at EVERY aspect of life than you will EVER be. Take your own advice. XD
Trump is still a shitty reality show host. Nothing more.
I 99.99999999% believe that people can change for the good. I do however find it hard for sex traffickers (and those who give them deals) to change.
I believe the same about hair sniffers.
“People never change” Ann Landers
@Dumbass NPC Trump raped a 13 year old at least 4 times. A 12 year old gave him a hand job. With witnesses. That beats hair sniffing.
“Only the best people, and people you never heard of”. Who all happen to be kleptocrats, sleazebags and pedophile enablers. In other words, the kind of people Trump has associated with his whole life.
They’re only ‘good’ because you haven’t heard of them. Once you hear about what they’re really like they’re no longer the best people.
XMattingly – Spot on!
2 and half years and the turn over is at 74%. The greatest ever…..and yet, for someone who is so keen on being the greatest, biggest, first ever etc…..he is pretty damn silent on this factual record breaker moment.
In a word, inept. Or perhaps, dotard.
The Reality Show Administration.
” Only The Brightest & Best ” Trump Promised. He delivered the dimmest & worst with predictable mediocrity resulting. #45 is # 1 worst President ever.
That is a good thing. Can you imagine how much more damage would have been done if he had appointed competent people!
And still the chief crook is in office… Until America gets rid of him, they’re is very little credibility left, a known crook, and yet no can get rid of him.
That clown said he only hired the best people
Trump I only hire the best people trump oh I can run the country by myself Yep he’s right right in to the ground
Hey!! That looks heckuva lot like a bunch of rats fleeing a sinking ship!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Trump. The master of incompetence.
Would you like to have a political dialogue with me?
The White House has become like a restaurant in terms of hiring and firing.
What else did you expect from an incompetent narcissist lying POS? He hires the best people until they finish in jail or call him out for his ignorance.
Did Trump go through a temp agency to hire his Administration?