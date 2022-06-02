Recent Post
43 comments
I want the war to be over already!!!
So do Ukranians, but what other choice to they have?
A Tribute to Ukraine
The Fight
Where were you
when the walls came crumbling down.
Fearing for our lives
In our home towns.
Where children once played
Laughter was everywhere
We now find graves
Seems like only…we care.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
If we lose.
If this was our last fight.
I promise you
We didn’t run and hide.
Only one way to live
Head high and full of pride
What we would give
Our blood and tears we cried.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
A burst of lightning
coming from the morning sky
confuses all
We will not run and hide.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s…..
And then,
There’s one thing that remains.
Fight until the death
Fight for our Ukraine.
But now,
Our prayers were not met
By those who stood by
By those who would forget. .
By Humble Driver
@A Tribute to Ukraine. I am sorry I could not be there to fight. It hurts me to the bone. Thankyou for your words.
Slava Ukraini 🍁🇺🇦🍁
“The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1953
@Ash D we are? So how are you cruel?
Find something original to say. You diminish the experience by mouthing the same words over and over ..
horrific! stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦
I stand with Mongolia
Remember these are human beings who were living normal life’s a few months ago. Look around your own town or city and imagine this was happening to you and your loved ones. Slava Ukraini! 🇺🇦🌻
@ok. ok. and one big Russian missile will destroy them all
Yes, it’s heartbreaking.
@Jhn Ldr-Mrn should have just evacuated? And you also said. what are you fighting for? The Russian Hitler invaded their country, they didn’t want to fight but now they’re fighting for their freedom and their country and their way of life. And would you evacuate if another country invaded or would you stand and fight. Oh that’s right you said you would evacuate and let the invading country take over yours , your a real Patriot. Ukrainians don’t want Russia in their country or their business. I have a Ukrainian friend and when I first met her I asked her, are you Russian? And her reply was, I am Ukrainian and I speak Ukraine. I’m not no f****** Russian.
“The party told you to reject the evidence of your 👀eyes and ears. It was their Final, most important COMMAND.” George Orwell 1984
Another delirious demo
Let us all remember & never forget those brave Azov Ukrainian Spartan Warriors in Mariupol Steelworks Plant who successfully tied up & held back an entire army of 200,000 invading Russian ORC soldiers for over 3 months. Song & poems are already being recited & sung in their commemoration. SLAVA UKRAINE, WE SALUTE YOU’S & HOPE THE RUSSIANS HAVEN’T SLAUGHTERED YOU’S YET!
Wow can you even imagine looking for evidence as a police officer in finding more bodies very spine-tingling indeed this whole situation is going to create a big racism between the two Nations🤔
Bill O’Reilly on Fox Faux News interviewing Donald tRump : “Putins a killer.”
Donald tRump replies : “Lotsa killers. Lotsa killers. You think we are so innocent?”
So true
Great answer from Trump
These continuing atrocities are so frustrating and heartbreaking! NATO needs to quickly grow a backbone and finally seriously help the Ukraine defeat cynical war criminal Vladolf Putler and his hordes of depraved orcs! Slava Ukraini from Germany!💙💛
This has turned into a fight of good vs evil.
it always was a fight between good vs evil
They are disgusting, what they’ve done should never be forgiven or forgotten. Especially what they did to the toddlers, and children, r**ed in front of their mother, fathers killed. Despicable.
The Russian government, the solders there committing these crimes, the Russian civilians in Russia supporting this……. Should never be forgiven or forgotten……..
These Ukraine civilians are going to need a LOT of help. My heart just breaks. How can a country be as heartless as Russia has been? Russia will have to give account for such atrocities. 🇱🇷🇱🇷❤️❤️🇺🇦🇺🇦
It pains a lot inside and it will take years to recover for a family to move normal from the nightmare they had.
If they do ever recover !
Thank you, CNN team, for your brave and professional work!
May the Lord bless and watch over the people of Ukraine. Slava Ukraini!! 🇺🇦
Pretty sure it’s not an alleged crime when you’re actually standing in the shallow grave of the person
Thank you Ukraine for saving us all World Wide, 😥💔🇺🇦💙💛🇺🇦 these people suffer much heartbreaking