More new polling shows a growing support for the House's impeachment inquiry into the president. Aired on 10/11/19.
A Majority Approves Of Impeachment Inquiry: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Everyone of his cult of followers are just as sick as him. He could admit to a crime and he has. They just don’t care as long as their guy is in power. They could care less about the consequences of ignoring the rule of law and the constitution! The Republicans claim to love their country so much. They claim to love the constitution. Yet are ignoring both for their messiah.
WORD!!✊😎✌😂😂😂
Aside from all the wrong doing, the President is a junkie, and has no business being President of this nation. The rest of of us would get fired on the spot from our jobs.
Including all the wrong doing you would be in prison by now.
I wonder how Rudy’s friends are doing in jail. I wonder how they like the food
You think theyll drop the soap? 🤭🤭🤭🤣🤣🤣
That’s it! I’m cancelling my streaming services. No need for Sopranos etc. Plenty of mobster twists just from watching Atgolf Twitler news.
That’s pretty good!
LOL 😆😂
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
It’s not just the spineless republicans who need to stand up – I want to know why America’s CEOs, celebrities, and athletes haven’t stood up.
Very very good point, they have a humungous platform but honestly don’t use it for anything but monetary gain, I mean not everyone of them should be political, but many many more could be
These polls were taken before the public digests the information that is coming out JUST LAST NIGHT AND THIS MORNING – let alone next week. The dots are starting to be connected between Russian operatives and money being funneled to Trump and Republicans and the obstruction and scheming is really starting to be exposed. This is the turning point.
I took a Microsoft sponsored poll last night that gave immediate feedback on the poll numbers and the numbers were very strongly in favor of impeach and remove, strongly opposed to the Kurd abandonment and strongly indicated people thought Trump was lying. The poll respondents were pretty evenly divided Dems/Republicans/Independents.
Diablo’s in tootsie’s roll!
THE PUSSYGRABBER IS A CORNERED RAT 😀
Impeach and incarcerate the dotard NOW america 🇺🇸 make us great again
BUS DRIVER YOU SHOULD HIT THE GUYS THROWING PEOPLE UNDER YOU.
ONLY HIM
You really good to complain after republican, THAT IS GOOD, BUT…now start to do it right in front of them when you interview THOSE TRAITORS
ACT HARDER
Amazing conman still sitting in the WH, after nearly a dozen of his associates have been in jail.
REMOVE
So where and when is the official public referendum vote for impeachment? Come on people!
Good morning, Joe
Hill Dawg in a landslide too…..
I want to see the rally I want to see what the madman said first hand, I can take if
YOUTUBE SEARCH: “THE TRUMP MINNESOTA RALLY” THEN!!🆗✌😎
“Lock Her Up”
Nevermind 11 people are currently locked up cause they got involved with me.
Lovely E. I support impeachment. Let my vote count
Ok a thousand people doesn’t mean the country, misleading