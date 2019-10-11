A Majority Approves Of Impeachment Inquiry: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC

October 11, 2019

 

More new polling shows a growing support for the House's impeachment inquiry into the president. Aired on 10/11/19.
28 Comments on "A Majority Approves Of Impeachment Inquiry: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Michael | October 11, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Everyone of his cult of followers are just as sick as him. He could admit to a crime and he has. They just don’t care as long as their guy is in power. They could care less about the consequences of ignoring the rule of law and the constitution! The Republicans claim to love their country so much. They claim to love the constitution. Yet are ignoring both for their messiah.

  2. Richard Nichols | October 11, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Aside from all the wrong doing, the President is a junkie, and has no business being President of this nation. The rest of of us would get fired on the spot from our jobs.

  3. Trump for Prison 2020 | October 11, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    I wonder how Rudy’s friends are doing in jail. I wonder how they like the food

  4. Skeptoptimist | October 11, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    That’s it! I’m cancelling my streaming services. No need for Sopranos etc. Plenty of mobster twists just from watching Atgolf Twitler news.

  5. Eric Burkheimer | October 11, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

  6. Josh Wilson | October 11, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    It’s not just the spineless republicans who need to stand up – I want to know why America’s CEOs, celebrities, and athletes haven’t stood up.

    • BUBBA da Lovesponge | October 11, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Very very good point, they have a humungous platform but honestly don’t use it for anything but monetary gain, I mean not everyone of them should be political, but many many more could be

  7. Steve Folkes | October 11, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    These polls were taken before the public digests the information that is coming out JUST LAST NIGHT AND THIS MORNING – let alone next week. The dots are starting to be connected between Russian operatives and money being funneled to Trump and Republicans and the obstruction and scheming is really starting to be exposed. This is the turning point.

    • Maureenn Brown | October 11, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      I took a Microsoft sponsored poll last night that gave immediate feedback on the poll numbers and the numbers were very strongly in favor of impeach and remove, strongly opposed to the Kurd abandonment and strongly indicated people thought Trump was lying. The poll respondents were pretty evenly divided Dems/Republicans/Independents.

  8. Rhimera lemuse | October 11, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Diablo’s in tootsie’s roll!

  9. Sheik Yo Booty | October 11, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    THE PUSSYGRABBER IS A CORNERED RAT 😀
    Impeach and incarcerate the dotard NOW america 🇺🇸 make us great again

  10. Daa3.1416 Saa | October 11, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    BUS DRIVER YOU SHOULD HIT THE GUYS THROWING PEOPLE UNDER YOU.
    ONLY HIM

  11. Daa3.1416 Saa | October 11, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    You really good to complain after republican, THAT IS GOOD, BUT…now start to do it right in front of them when you interview THOSE TRAITORS
    ACT HARDER

  12. Steve Yang | October 11, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Amazing conman still sitting in the WH, after nearly a dozen of his associates have been in jail.

  13. DangerDave | October 11, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    REMOVE

  14. Soilhands | October 11, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    So where and when is the official public referendum vote for impeachment? Come on people!

  15. Matthew Dolman | October 11, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Good morning, Joe

  16. Bucky Pinata | October 11, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Hill Dawg in a landslide too…..

  17. Liz Roberts | October 11, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    I want to see the rally I want to see what the madman said first hand, I can take if

  18. Ethan Boyd | October 11, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    “Lock Her Up”
    Nevermind 11 people are currently locked up cause they got involved with me.

  19. Elene Barnhill | October 11, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Lovely E. I support impeachment. Let my vote count

  20. joe penalvert | October 11, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Ok a thousand people doesn’t mean the country, misleading

