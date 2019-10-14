A majority of the country approves of Congress' impeachment inquiry into the president, according to new polling. A majority also believes the Trump WH should cooperate with the inquiry. Aired on 14/10/19.
A Majority Approves Of The House's Impeachment Inquiry: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Greetings from Germany: Isn’t the principle of separation of powers known to the majority of Americans? It seems like it isn’t, when you need such polls.
@Walt Schmidt wrong,the left wing is listening to facts and making informed decisions.we can’t help your president is screwing up.
Der Aua
Folks like Our draft dodger in chief Trump have been under funding education here for generations .So we actually have a lower literacy rate than during the civil war in this country . Yes it sucks . Yes it’s corrupt. With all the distractions . The biggest threat is (climate change of course)But all the far right judges without term limits are the most immediately damaging in that they lay a path to further damage . Not to mention the idiots everywhere with their mind on their cell phone and their cell phone on their mind.
They are as fake as main stream news and media.
@Clutchyfinger the Progressives can get all the sjw degrees in the world. Won’t make them any more informed or educated.
he certainly whines and begs well
considering he’s a billionaire
i know
i’m just trying to be clever and ironic
guess i blew it
Don’t know about the billionaire part, as we’ve not seen his tax returns yet. It’s worth keeping in mind that he’s gone bankrupt at least 4 times and that American banks will not deal with him so he has to go begging to foreign bankers and countries for favours and donations.
He has to beg and whine because that’s the only “job” that pays so well.
And considering he’s a “stable genius!”
ROFL
If he’s a billionaire why is he in debt??!!
The question pollsters should ask is “Do you agree that accepting gifts from a foreign country in return for selling out American principles is the action of a traitor?”
I just dont understand how this guy is not branded as the traitor he is.
@Stone Men Moron. What did Hillary do? Tell us please.
@Tech Tab a democracy that’s laughable since the house won’t even hold a vote on an inquiry so the republicans can participate.they have him marked as guilty since before he was inaugurated that is not democracy
@Randy Sanders Second hand fake? Hmm. The whistle-blower’s account matched EXACTLY to what was in the transcript!!! 🤣🤣🤣
@Blindspot Spotter “(psst) Tell Vlad I’ll have more flexibility after the election” B Obama. Who’s really the commie keyboard warrior?
@Real American paid for a dossier from a foreign spy that contained dirt on her political opponent moron
Release the full Mueller report !
Release Trump taxes !!! !Taxes ! Taxes !!!
The 12% came from the Republican congressmen and women plus their senates.(moscow mitch,Lindsey gram,nunes …)
Lol I’m quite certain they would not be on the “its oke to ask” side if it was a Democrat.
this impeachment is about defending the constitution and rule of law, whoever chooses to see this as a political move is lying to themselves.
Yes, it’s all about politics.
We intentionally ignore crimes based on our best interest.
We believe that our freedoms are at stake, and that’s why we need Trump.
Totalitarianism is what Democrats beach. This is a fact that all Republicans know.
@Jesse Thank you for your response. But, to be honest…I totally wholeheartedly disagree with it.
Anyway, thanks.
@Jesse he said it live on television should be pretty simple
@Jesse no it’s because he is a traitorous liar
@Jesse freedom at stake? The Russians interfered in our elections and Trump said he was ok with it, you unamerican fool.
Come back to us America! 😥😥😥💙
“Stand ye calm and resolute,
Like a forest close and mute,
With folded arms and looks which are
Weapons of unvanquished war.
And if then the tyrants dare,
Let them ride among you there;
Slash, and stab, and maim and hew;
What they like, that let them do.
With folded arms and steady eyes,
And little fear, and less surprise,
Look upon them as they slay,
Till their rage has died away:
Then they will return with shame,
To the place from which they came,
And the blood thus shed will speak
In hot blushes on their cheek:
Rise, like lions after slumber
In unvanquishable number!
Shake your chains to earth like dew
Which in sleep had fallen on you:
Ye are many—they are few!”[4]
Shelley
catalinacurio, thanks! Very appropriate for our times.
repeat and fade
Treasonous Trump, Treasonous Pence and ALL of their enablers deserve to spend the rest of their anti-American lives in PRISON!
Lock them up!
Lock them up!
Lock them up!
Robert Rodgers trump belongs in a cage in a mental house in a prison. For the rest of his miserable life.
Not cooperating just makes him seem that much more innocent though! WTF
Never in my life have I seen anone fight so hard to hide all the evidence that “totally exonerates” him, innocent little angel, that he is.
Donald Dump…”you’re fired”
Looks like 12% do not know the constitution.
I am not an American but I am completely scared for the US that NO didn’t get 100% for that specific question.
Some may and simply dont care. There is a saying, I dont want the referee to cheat unless it is in my teams favor.
Maybe they didn’t understand the question? Or perhaps they were truants and missed the class?
That 12% may represent the general number of sociopaths & criminals functioning within American society and perhaps wealthy enough to donate cash to a sociopathic criminal because it legitimizes fleecing the flock to enrich themselves. When tRump said, “Everybody wants a piece of the action,” he was inviting his fellow predators, the “best people,” to join in the feeding frenzy.
The permanent criminal 12% of the country. lol
Don’t just impeach, annul his role immediately.
Wipe everything he did; SC picks, tariffs, replace environmental protections, make him repay any profits at his properties paid for by tax payers. Whatever it takes to remove the stench and stain from your country. You are running out of time to fix this mess.
Start putting them in Jail , you’ll see how fast they Obey.
12% approve of foreign interference?
You know, my grandfather went to WW2 believing he’d not return. He was prepared to die for all of us. Then one day a coward who refused the call to serve his nation comes into office and persuades the masses that good is bad, bad is good, up is down….we ended up with 12% who are traitors to our ideals. It’s sickening.
When trump becomes IMPEACHED, Congress needs to start cleaning their house as well. The Republican party needs to be held accountable for their roles in enabling trump and covering up all of his corruption. Republicans unilaterally helped trump demolish our democracy and torched our Constitution.
He realizes he can’t win it on his own merit. He’s never gotten anything on his own merit. Except his spawn.
Exactly
Who are the 12% my God? Got it
12% low educated.
To be honest – I feel sorry for the people who still support t’rump at this point. All they wanted was a little respect, and what did they end up with? The dumbest, most incompetent, laziest president in history.
Bravo people, well done! 👍
😆😅
*FAKE PRESIDENT IMPEACH THE ORANGE CLOWN FROM OFFICE*
Sold America to putin again and two hotels in Turkey.