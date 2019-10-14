A Majority Approves Of The House’s Impeachment Inquiry: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC

A Majority Approves Of The House's Impeachment Inquiry: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC

October 14, 2019

 

A majority of the country approves of Congress' impeachment inquiry into the president, according to new polling. A majority also believes the Trump WH should cooperate with the inquiry. Aired on 14/10/19.


A Majority Approves Of The House's Impeachment Inquiry: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC

51 Comments on "A Majority Approves Of The House’s Impeachment Inquiry: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Der Aua | October 14, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    Greetings from Germany: Isn’t the principle of separation of powers known to the majority of Americans? It seems like it isn’t, when you need such polls.

    • Tech Tab | October 14, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @Walt Schmidt wrong,the left wing is listening to facts and making informed decisions.we can’t help your president is screwing up.

    • ordinary average guy | October 14, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      Der Aua
      Folks like Our draft dodger in chief Trump have been under funding education here for generations .So we actually have a lower literacy rate than during the civil war in this country . Yes it sucks . Yes it’s corrupt. With all the distractions . The biggest threat is (climate change of course)But all the far right judges without term limits are the most immediately damaging in that they lay a path to further damage . Not to mention the idiots everywhere with their mind on their cell phone and their cell phone on their mind.

    • Mark Bodder | October 14, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      They are as fake as main stream news and media.

    • Mark Bodder | October 14, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Clutchyfinger the Progressives can get all the sjw degrees in the world. Won’t make them any more informed or educated.

  2. Geo H | October 14, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    he certainly whines and begs well
    considering he’s a billionaire

  3. Blindspot Spotter | October 14, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    The question pollsters should ask is “Do you agree that accepting gifts from a foreign country in return for selling out American principles is the action of a traitor?”
    I just dont understand how this guy is not branded as the traitor he is.

    • Real American | October 14, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Stone Men Moron. What did Hillary do? Tell us please.

    • Stone Men | October 14, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Tech Tab a democracy that’s laughable since the house won’t even hold a vote on an inquiry so the republicans can participate.they have him marked as guilty since before he was inaugurated that is not democracy

    • Real American | October 14, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @Randy Sanders Second hand fake? Hmm. The whistle-blower’s account matched EXACTLY to what was in the transcript!!! 🤣🤣🤣

    • Randy Sanders | October 14, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @Blindspot Spotter “(psst) Tell Vlad I’ll have more flexibility after the election” B Obama. Who’s really the commie keyboard warrior?

    • Stone Men | October 14, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @Real American paid for a dossier from a foreign spy that contained dirt on her political opponent moron

  4. Rachel Melendez | October 14, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Release the full Mueller report !
    Release Trump taxes !!! !Taxes ! Taxes !!!

  5. victor balo | October 14, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    The 12% came from the Republican congressmen and women plus their senates.(moscow mitch,Lindsey gram,nunes …)

  6. Todd Jenkins | October 14, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    this impeachment is about defending the constitution and rule of law, whoever chooses to see this as a political move is lying to themselves.

    • Jesse | October 14, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      Yes, it’s all about politics.
      We intentionally ignore crimes based on our best interest.

      We believe that our freedoms are at stake, and that’s why we need Trump.

      Totalitarianism is what Democrats beach. This is a fact that all Republicans know.

    • chris marraro | October 14, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @Jesse Thank you for your response. But, to be honest…I totally wholeheartedly disagree with it.

      Anyway, thanks.

    • joye ottwell | October 14, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @Jesse he said it live on television should be pretty simple

    • joye ottwell | October 14, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @Jesse no it’s because he is a traitorous liar

    • joye ottwell | October 14, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Jesse freedom at stake? The Russians interfered in our elections and Trump said he was ok with it, you unamerican fool.

  7. catalinacurio | October 14, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    Come back to us America! 😥😥😥💙
    “Stand ye calm and resolute,
    Like a forest close and mute,
    With folded arms and looks which are
    Weapons of unvanquished war.

    And if then the tyrants dare,
    Let them ride among you there;
    Slash, and stab, and maim and hew;
    What they like, that let them do.

    With folded arms and steady eyes,
    And little fear, and less surprise,
    Look upon them as they slay,
    Till their rage has died away:

    Then they will return with shame,
    To the place from which they came,
    And the blood thus shed will speak
    In hot blushes on their cheek:

    Rise, like lions after slumber
    In unvanquishable number!
    Shake your chains to earth like dew
    Which in sleep had fallen on you:
    Ye are many—they are few!”[4]
    Shelley

  8. Robert Rodgers | October 14, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    Treasonous Trump, Treasonous Pence and ALL of their enablers deserve to spend the rest of their anti-American lives in PRISON!
    Lock them up!
    Lock them up!
    Lock them up!

  9. Tessa Rossa | October 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    Not cooperating just makes him seem that much more innocent though! WTF

    • Fabi Grossi | October 14, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      Never in my life have I seen anone fight so hard to hide all the evidence that “totally exonerates” him, innocent little angel, that he is.

  10. Just Us | October 14, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Donald Dump…”you’re fired”

  11. bianca v | October 14, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    Looks like 12% do not know the constitution.

    • nellachou15 | October 14, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

      I am not an American but I am completely scared for the US that NO didn’t get 100% for that specific question.

    • adjwindu70 | October 14, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      Some may and simply dont care. There is a saying, I dont want the referee to cheat unless it is in my teams favor.

    • Karin Schultz | October 14, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Maybe they didn’t understand the question? Or perhaps they were truants and missed the class?

    • athena icaria | October 14, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      That 12% may represent the general number of sociopaths & criminals functioning within American society and perhaps wealthy enough to donate cash to a sociopathic criminal because it legitimizes fleecing the flock to enrich themselves. When tRump said, “Everybody wants a piece of the action,” he was inviting his fellow predators, the “best people,” to join in the feeding frenzy.

    • Ian G | October 14, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      The permanent criminal 12% of the country. lol

  12. Île-de- France | October 14, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    Don’t just impeach, annul his role immediately.

    • three monkeys | October 14, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      Wipe everything he did; SC picks, tariffs, replace environmental protections, make him repay any profits at his properties paid for by tax payers. Whatever it takes to remove the stench and stain from your country. You are running out of time to fix this mess.

  13. Jose Cuesta | October 14, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Start putting them in Jail , you’ll see how fast they Obey.

  14. Rata 4U | October 14, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    12% approve of foreign interference?

    You know, my grandfather went to WW2 believing he’d not return. He was prepared to die for all of us. Then one day a coward who refused the call to serve his nation comes into office and persuades the masses that good is bad, bad is good, up is down….we ended up with 12% who are traitors to our ideals. It’s sickening.

  15. LaQ SViL | October 14, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    When trump becomes IMPEACHED, Congress needs to start cleaning their house as well. The Republican party needs to be held accountable for their roles in enabling trump and covering up all of his corruption. Republicans unilaterally helped trump demolish our democracy and torched our Constitution.

  16. Pipe Tunes | October 14, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    He realizes he can’t win it on his own merit. He’s never gotten anything on his own merit. Except his spawn.

  17. antoine st louis | October 14, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    Who are the 12% my God? Got it
    12% low educated.

  18. Ro G | October 14, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    To be honest – I feel sorry for the people who still support t’rump at this point. All they wanted was a little respect, and what did they end up with? The dumbest, most incompetent, laziest president in history.
    Bravo people, well done! 👍
    😆😅

  19. NPC AFRO | October 14, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    *FAKE PRESIDENT IMPEACH THE ORANGE CLOWN FROM OFFICE*

  20. Lost Birds Production | October 14, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    Sold America to putin again and two hotels in Turkey.

