A majority supports the protests following the death of George Floyd, according to new polling. The New York Times' Peter Baker discusses how the White House views the current protests. Aired on 06/09/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
A Majority Supports Protests Following George Floyd's Death: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC
PRIVATE PRISON FOR PROFIT IS THE MAIN PROBLEM! DEFUND THEM!
@Frank Wilson tell that to red states most welfare and food stamp recipients live in red states.
@Ramo DaRamo really . Chauvin just murdered a guy and they gave him bail. Know any black person who got bail after murdering somebody.
@Charles L Jones Try doing some research before asking such a braindead question! Murder3 / manslaughter bail is usuallt set anywhere from 50 to 500 k 👌 still on that systematic racism kick eh?!
@Charles L Jones How about the looter that killed Dorn? Armed robbery sentenced to 7 years and liberal judge cut him a break even after he violated probation twice. No time spent! Guess what color he was? My point is if you can’t see your being played then you are the loser in this game, sorry ✌
@Jeremy Backup Yes but who’s facts is the key here.
Pretty much left with nothing but the 35% who have supported and agree with trump all along. That’s a loosing strategy.
These riots secured Trump’s victory. All the looting and blaming white people for everything has reignited racism and now 4 more years of Trump is inevitable.
@Jesus Christ 4 more years
@Jesus Christ Homeland Security & FBI have released a statement that all the violence, looting & property destruction was caused by right-wing groups called Boogaloo Boys & Identity Evropa posing as antifa on Twitter & at the protests. Their intent was to infiltrate the protests & cause as much havok by such activities as property damage, looting, & inciting violence from or to the police. Google it if you don’t believe me.
@Gypsy Wolf Replace “all” with “most” and that’s the truth there. Groups most likely set up or at least heavily infiltrated by Putin’s chaos agents. Trying to provoke a race war and give the fuhrer an excuse to use the US Military against peaceful US Citizens. Thank God it hasn’t worked… yet.
I think it’s probably Putin’s biggest miscalculation during the whole operation to destroy America. He overestimated the racial tension in this country and didn’t realize that the vast majority of white people don’t actually hate folks just due to them looking different from themselves.
@Gypsy Wolf Look at my channel if you want to see a montage of what really happened and come back here and tell me those are a bunch of white supremacists.
NOVEMBER CANT COME SOON ENOUGH!
Vote Trump save America Trump 2020
@Noles fan89 Every vote is a clear message to the Left. We the people Don’t want what they are selling.
Latinos for Trump👍🇺🇸
OH GOD THE TRUMP BOTS ARE AFTER ME!!!
@The Junebug and Austin Show You should be happy someone is paying you any attention. You have a gazillion videos and 18 subs. Even if we were all bots the numbers make you look better. Perhaps you should consider not being a Leftist looser.
Protest and riots are completely different things.
@second wave Ah yes “anyone who disagrees with me is a bigot” the pinnacle of big-brain arguments. Also I’m not white, so I’m physically incapable of being a bigot, remember?
@David Hale it’s not just white supremacists and that’s not the context of what I was saying . I’m saying it’s random people among peaceful protesters. Do you feel rioters in a protest is the majority or minority. My thought process is once the re recognized whomever they may be the rioting stops like it has in most places.
@BlizzardBow we got Trump as president. It’s already happening.
Charles L Jones you made the claim it was white suprematist that started the riots. I said in the videos of those being arrested for the rioting and looting and killing of the black officer David DORN by looters are mostly black and not white suprematist.
And if it was white suprematist. Your saying that they made the blacks go out and riot?
Your saying blacks couldn’t think for themselves?
Your saying blacks are to stupid they do what whites tell them?
And it’s the whites from antifa that joined in the riots. Not white suprematist far rights.
Charles L Jones and you want to blame Trump for the democrat policies in democrat run cities and states. That’s ridiculous.
All this started in a democrat state run by a democrat mayor with a democrat governor that has been democrat for decades.
Mayors and governors set the policies of the police department. It’s their responsibility. Not the presidents.
Here we go with poll’s again, they’re always correct right?
@Trevor Guthrie Only if you can’t comprehend their positions. I don’t have a problem with it.
Gage Tomerlin That’s weird…..
Yeah, I must be really really dumb.
Gage Tomerlin Why are the comments turned off on your upload? Maybe it’s because your only upload is of a childish cartoon while you’re running around accusing other people of being childish, when all they’ve done is pointed out the folly of your school of thought. Run along now, go play with the other looters…… I mean protesters.
@please daddy *These are the times that try men’s souls* Thomas Paine from the left. Open mind.
https://www.jacobinmag.com/2015/03/thomas-paine-american-revolution-common-sense/
Open marketplace of ideas
one crying in the wilderness I’ve never received one !
Protest, yes. Rioting/Looting, no. It’s not that hard to comprehend.
This is an uprising you fool
@Alvaro Garcia While I do not agree with your overall statement. I will point out that since about the mid 80’s Hip Hop artists (Fake gangsta’s) did glamorize being a thug, gangsta, street soldier and bagged about East side vs West side to the point it cost Tupac his life. Those same artist, which were mostly fake gangsta’s and would have lost their lunch money had they met a real one. Did promote disrespecting police and did paint police in a bad light.
When you grow up listening to this music all the time and for years it is bound to influence people.
@mike sixx Yes they do.
@Redridge07 You are almost funny. Almost.
@Lucius Kiirus Well almost thank you!
Bloody Chicago recorded 18 murders on May 31, making it the city’s deadliest day in 60 years.
Incompetent Leadership.
@Daryl Leckt it’s not there conservatives shooting up Chicago they’re not the ones out shooting up people. They’re the ones sitting at home with they’re guns
@Richard Smith you don’t have to be racist to be corrupt.
@Daryl Leckt Chicago’s lawlessness is the Democrat Black Voter base…..don’t try to play stupid, because you just PROVED you’re not playing.
@Charles L Jones you are very right
Lori Lightfoot couldn’t explain why more shooting deaths in Chicago. She should resign. The job is too big for her.
Of course a majority supported the protests the day after Floyd’s murder…… it’s the rioting and looting that nobody supports.
@Charles L Jones Ex cons, no matter what their skin color, are thugs, crooks, scum etc if they’re still commiting crime after their release. Their skin color makes no difference. George made his living hurting people. He wasn’t a reformed ex con who got his life together. He was a thug who had just finished a armed robbery minutes before he died. 1,000’s day everyday and I’m fairly positivce there are people do deserve my sympathy. George wasn’t one of them .
If facts are explained. Gymnas
@Trevor Guthrie Disavow? All I’m hearing from the peanut gallery is sympathy for a armed robber who died in police custody. Not one word of sympathy for George’s victim(S). I won’t be taking any moral advice from idiots.
@Ralph’s Place not to mention killing black people (David dorn) to protest the killing of black people.
@Ralph’s Place EweTube removed your original comment in the orwellian fashion of the leftists of today. Right to life means right to life whether it’s abortion or police execution by agents of the Govt.
A little over six months ago the same Marxist at MSNBC were saying only the police should have guns. We must stand for Liberty as a people. The Bill of Rights is not alt-right.
The minority wants America back in the dark ages.
@peter blood name one. Im not a fan of generalized statements.
@peter blood we could talk about NAFTA, the great society act, the crime bill, jim crow. Lmfaoo all made by democrat politicians😂😂😂
@johnny johnson Well, jimmy. IF you knew anything about history, you’d know the Republican and Democrat Parties flipped right after the Civil War. Jim Crow laws were the product of the ‘new’ Republican Party at the time. Not interested in teaching history to a drop-out.
@peter blood its okay if u dont know, if you want we can continue to make generalized statements.
peter blood ….most of them are like my parents and the community that I was raised in. They cling to the past and fear that change will strip away their identity and self perceived superiority.
It’s why me and my brother have turned our backs on the ideas we were raised with.
Are these the same polls that predicted Hillary’s victory in 2016?
peter blood You say words that you don’t know the meaning to. Also, if you make big claims, prepare a lot of evidence, as the burden of proof is on you. So tell me, on a technical level, how did these “white supremacists” get their “lies” into peer-reviewed journals and books? Enlighten me.
Morg Ellon is this what you want? What do you expect to happen?? You’re calling for drastic measures, with zero foresight.
https://www.cbc.ca/archives/entry/1969-montreals-night-of-terror
peter blood I was named in the progressive-pundits comment section, playing devil’s advocate. How ironic…
@peter blood Wrong, at this point Democrats have fallen of the cliff and are at free fall, so we on the right side can just stand back and watch you idiots destroy yourselves. Orange man bad isn’t an excuse for voting in dementia Joe, or any Democrat lunatic at that. It’s called TDS, and you have a chronic form of it. Democrats are completely insane! Have your mama change your diaper and make you a bottle. This grown up stuff is too complicated for you and your small mind can’t comprehend it. Now get lost stupid troll.
@Cult Boy Defunding the police can be achieved simply by ending the War on Drugs. In fact, this is the only way it can be achieved. Drugs will not become more abundant; how could they possibly? The only thing that would happen is gangs, cartels, and the for-profit prison industry would lose revenue. There would be less need for police in general as much of the crime would cease to exist by default. Non-violent drug users would also cease to be dehumanized and turned into criminals inside the for-profit prisons, where criminality and racism are both cultivated as resources to be exploited for tax funding. Everybody would win, except for the bad guys.
Could MSNBC possibly be anymore more full of 💩
Nope. Lol
I believe that the problem is not in reforming the police, in our black neighborhood schools black teachers are taught to defy the law, to resist arrest, to believe that they went unpunished after perpetrating abuse, robbery and murder. If the police are abolished, then white militias, justice or whatever the stupid democrats want to call them, will do justice on their own.
@Alvaro Garcia You don’t know what the F you are talking about.
“Forget about Epstein virus ” ..
Hillary virus was bs
The Epstein virus was eradicated. Now we have the Dem virus that needs some treatment.
These magical mysterious polls
@nick d oops. Two different videos talking about polls. I mistakenly commented here when I meant to comment there
@Rock Metal no problem. I was just confused why this would matter for electoral.
@nick d The really why Trump has a lower poll number is because people like me think the military should have been deployed immediately when rioting started.
Wheres all the videos of all the innocent people that were severely injured from the riots.
@Rock Metal they’re out there. But I’ll give you my experience and the only experience from someone I personally know.
In my small city we’ve had three protests. The first people started blocking the street. Police peacefully cleared the intersection. Next night they filled and blocked the major intersection in our city. Police peacefully routed traffic around them and made sure the protesters we safe. Third protest. Planned. Legal. No problems.
Large city one hour away. A friend of my family is sitting on his porch roof watching and streaming the protest. Two hours in, he’s streaming the whole time, cops come in. He videos then pushing and shoving people, this includes people walking on the sidewalk. All being peaceful. A cop approaches our friend sitting on his roof with a hand on his gun aggressively accusing them off throwing things. He’s been streaming solid the whole time. Nothing has been thrown and no violence till the cops arrive. Now there has been violence in his city, but there is video of when the first violence started. It had been a peaceful protest until cops showed up and started using force. All on video tape.
Two different departments. Two different but close cities. So that’s what I’m going on. And the polls back up my experiences. Maybe you’ve personally seen or heard different
@nick d I have. In my city nobody stood in the streets.
No one was injured.
No one stayed out “Protesting” all night.
There were no arrests.
My personal experience tells me the police are mostly good people that have to see people at their worst.
I smile and wave at them.
Sure there are bad cops.
One maced my 70 year old grandma and said she was resisting arrest.
His partner lied for him to save his job.
That, in my opinion, is the #1 problem with police.
The lying
The system doesn’t work! Law enforcement typically enter situations with the idea that people are guilty until proven innocent. We need patience and calm responses in most typical situations. If violence is involved then force can be applied. We need a very precise definition of violence to define the most effective and lawful resolution. What I’m really saying is that law enforcement is quick to judge and quick to overreact because they believe someone is going to turn violent. Officers accepted the risk when they took the oath. It doesn’t give anyone the right to mistreat or mishandle folks! Be kind to your brothers and sisters, even when they may not be so nice or relatable.
“We polled our viewers and they all agree with us.”
Lol
A population of 200 people who watch MSMBC
That’s what sheep do. They will follow the shepard all the way to the slaughter house
Here in the world did they do these polls. This is a joke
So many Dump supporters bringing up the polls from 2016. They never mention the polls were correct in 2018. It is gonna be HILARIOUS if the polls are correct & Dump loses! 😆
Very true. The polls prior to the 2018 midterms predicted a blue wave. What we got was the single largest defeat the Republican party has suffered in history.
Now poll the store owners who had there lively hood destroyed and ask “do you approve of the riots and how local officials handled them”
Lively hood, a stretch!! Not right anyway!! I’m sure they are happy to walk away with their lives. Lets not lose focus, a man was murdered in front of the whole world, by someone who the taxpayers funded to Serve and Protect. Those opportunist were not Protesting!!
@Laurel King More Whites are killed by cops every year than blacks….that’s a fact…if you hate the truth, i’ll link it for you. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFY93pGJy24&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR3FlhC9dWJL5Alb983U8MdTnJJFbd1GHfKurnf0o3zTeZKlFxh_h1e-96g
Woods2Waters . Soooo your point is whaaat? Are you outraged? HuH!😬
TURN ON THE music ♪♪ Let’s everybody Poll Dance!
Do a “poll” on how many support Floyd and 5 other full grown men assaulting that pregnant woman by robbing and beating her with a pistol and leaving her in a puddle of blood.
Incidentally George worked with Chauvin before at a same night club before. Ya think there might be some kind of personal vendetta going on base on their prior history encounter
@Marc Duchamp That certainly may be the case, but I would caution against jumping to any conclusions (I completely understand that this is now more the rule than the exception these days).