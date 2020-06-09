A Majority Supports Protests Following George Floyd’s Death: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC

June 9, 2020

 

A majority supports the protests following the death of George Floyd, according to new polling. The New York Times' Peter Baker discusses how the White House views the current protests. Aired on 06/09/2020.
A Majority Supports Protests Following George Floyd's Death: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC

89 Comments on "A Majority Supports Protests Following George Floyd’s Death: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Killroy was here | June 9, 2020 at 10:06 AM | Reply

    PRIVATE PRISON FOR PROFIT IS THE MAIN PROBLEM! DEFUND THEM!

    • Charles L Jones | June 9, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

      @Frank Wilson tell that to red states most welfare and food stamp recipients live in red states.

    • Charles L Jones | June 9, 2020 at 2:16 PM | Reply

      @Ramo DaRamo really . Chauvin just murdered a guy and they gave him bail. Know any black person who got bail after murdering somebody.

    • Ramo DaRamo | June 9, 2020 at 2:25 PM | Reply

      @Charles L Jones Try doing some research before asking such a braindead question! Murder3 / manslaughter bail is usuallt set anywhere from 50 to 500 k 👌 still on that systematic racism kick eh?!

    • Ramo DaRamo | June 9, 2020 at 2:28 PM | Reply

      @Charles L Jones How about the looter that killed Dorn? Armed robbery sentenced to 7 years and liberal judge cut him a break even after he violated probation twice. No time spent! Guess what color he was? My point is if you can’t see your being played then you are the loser in this game, sorry ✌

    • Gary Hoskins | June 9, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

      @Jeremy Backup Yes but who’s facts is the key here.

  2. Greg Raines | June 9, 2020 at 10:06 AM | Reply

    Pretty much left with nothing but the 35% who have supported and agree with trump all along. That’s a loosing strategy.

    • Jesus Christ | June 9, 2020 at 11:46 AM | Reply

      These riots secured Trump’s victory. All the looting and blaming white people for everything has reignited racism and now 4 more years of Trump is inevitable.

    • Amygdala | June 9, 2020 at 12:40 PM | Reply

      @Jesus Christ 4 more years

    • Gypsy Wolf | June 9, 2020 at 1:42 PM | Reply

      @Jesus Christ Homeland Security & FBI have released a statement that all the violence, looting & property destruction was caused by right-wing groups called Boogaloo Boys & Identity Evropa posing as antifa on Twitter & at the protests. Their intent was to infiltrate the protests & cause as much havok by such activities as property damage, looting, & inciting violence from or to the police. Google it if you don’t believe me.

    • Jarry Sciligo | June 9, 2020 at 2:06 PM | Reply

      @Gypsy Wolf Replace “all” with “most” and that’s the truth there. Groups most likely set up or at least heavily infiltrated by Putin’s chaos agents. Trying to provoke a race war and give the fuhrer an excuse to use the US Military against peaceful US Citizens. Thank God it hasn’t worked… yet.
      I think it’s probably Putin’s biggest miscalculation during the whole operation to destroy America. He overestimated the racial tension in this country and didn’t realize that the vast majority of white people don’t actually hate folks just due to them looking different from themselves.

    • Jesus Christ | June 9, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

      @Gypsy Wolf Look at my channel if you want to see a montage of what really happened and come back here and tell me those are a bunch of white supremacists.

  3. The Junebug and Austin Show | June 9, 2020 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    NOVEMBER CANT COME SOON ENOUGH!

  4. Nala Bishop | June 9, 2020 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    Protest and riots are completely different things.

    • BlizzardBow | June 9, 2020 at 1:31 PM | Reply

      @second wave Ah yes “anyone who disagrees with me is a bigot” the pinnacle of big-brain arguments. Also I’m not white, so I’m physically incapable of being a bigot, remember?

    • Charles L Jones | June 9, 2020 at 1:46 PM | Reply

      @David Hale it’s not just white supremacists and that’s not the context of what I was saying . I’m saying it’s random people among peaceful protesters. Do you feel rioters in a protest is the majority or minority. My thought process is once the re recognized whomever they may be the rioting stops like it has in most places.

    • Charles L Jones | June 9, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

      @BlizzardBow we got Trump as president. It’s already happening.

    • David Hale | June 9, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

      Charles L Jones you made the claim it was white suprematist that started the riots. I said in the videos of those being arrested for the rioting and looting and killing of the black officer David DORN by looters are mostly black and not white suprematist.
      And if it was white suprematist. Your saying that they made the blacks go out and riot?
      Your saying blacks couldn’t think for themselves?
      Your saying blacks are to stupid they do what whites tell them?
      And it’s the whites from antifa that joined in the riots. Not white suprematist far rights.

    • David Hale | June 9, 2020 at 2:01 PM | Reply

      Charles L Jones and you want to blame Trump for the democrat policies in democrat run cities and states. That’s ridiculous.
      All this started in a democrat state run by a democrat mayor with a democrat governor that has been democrat for decades.
      Mayors and governors set the policies of the police department. It’s their responsibility. Not the presidents.

  5. one crying in the wilderness | June 9, 2020 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Here we go with poll’s again, they’re always correct right?

  6. Vanilla Midget | June 9, 2020 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Protest, yes. Rioting/Looting, no. It’s not that hard to comprehend.

    • Queen Tron | June 9, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      This is an uprising you fool

    • David Willis | June 9, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

      @Alvaro Garcia While I do not agree with your overall statement. I will point out that since about the mid 80’s Hip Hop artists (Fake gangsta’s) did glamorize being a thug, gangsta, street soldier and bagged about East side vs West side to the point it cost Tupac his life. Those same artist, which were mostly fake gangsta’s and would have lost their lunch money had they met a real one. Did promote disrespecting police and did paint police in a bad light.

      When you grow up listening to this music all the time and for years it is bound to influence people.

    • CamberSyndrome | June 9, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      @mike sixx Yes they do.

    • Lucius Kiirus | June 9, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

      @Redridge07 You are almost funny. Almost.

    • Redridge07 | June 9, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      @Lucius Kiirus Well almost thank you!

  7. mark tito | June 9, 2020 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    Bloody Chicago recorded 18 murders on May 31, making it the city’s deadliest day in 60 years.
    Incompetent Leadership.

    • 76verdee | June 9, 2020 at 2:17 PM | Reply

      @Daryl Leckt it’s not there conservatives shooting up Chicago they’re not the ones out shooting up people. They’re the ones sitting at home with they’re guns

    • Charles L Jones | June 9, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

      @Richard Smith you don’t have to be racist to be corrupt.

    • Woods2Waters | June 9, 2020 at 3:20 PM | Reply

      @Daryl Leckt Chicago’s lawlessness is the Democrat Black Voter base…..don’t try to play stupid, because you just PROVED you’re not playing.

    • Richard Smith | June 9, 2020 at 3:33 PM | Reply

      @Charles L Jones you are very right

    • John Zaccardi | June 9, 2020 at 4:28 PM | Reply

      Lori Lightfoot couldn’t explain why more shooting deaths in Chicago. She should resign. The job is too big for her.

  8. jeff westbrooke | June 9, 2020 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    Of course a majority supported the protests the day after Floyd’s murder…… it’s the rioting and looting that nobody supports.

    • Ralph's Place | June 9, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

      @Charles L Jones Ex cons, no matter what their skin color, are thugs, crooks, scum etc if they’re still commiting crime after their release. Their skin color makes no difference. George made his living hurting people. He wasn’t a reformed ex con who got his life together. He was a thug who had just finished a armed robbery minutes before he died. 1,000’s day everyday and I’m fairly positivce there are people do deserve my sympathy. George wasn’t one of them .

    • Ralph's Place | June 9, 2020 at 2:39 PM | Reply

      If facts are explained. Gymnas

    • Ralph's Place | June 9, 2020 at 2:55 PM | Reply

      @Trevor Guthrie Disavow? All I’m hearing from the peanut gallery is sympathy for a armed robber who died in police custody. Not one word of sympathy for George’s victim(S). I won’t be taking any moral advice from idiots.

    • jeff westbrooke | June 9, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

      @Ralph’s Place not to mention killing black people (David dorn) to protest the killing of black people.

    • Trevor Guthrie | June 9, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

      @Ralph’s Place EweTube removed your original comment in the orwellian fashion of the leftists of today. Right to life means right to life whether it’s abortion or police execution by agents of the Govt.
      A little over six months ago the same Marxist at MSNBC were saying only the police should have guns. We must stand for Liberty as a people. The Bill of Rights is not alt-right.

  9. Eric Krupa | June 9, 2020 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    The minority wants America back in the dark ages.

    • johnny johnson | June 9, 2020 at 6:20 PM | Reply

      @peter blood name one. Im not a fan of generalized statements.

    • johnny johnson | June 9, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

      @peter blood we could talk about NAFTA, the great society act, the crime bill, jim crow. Lmfaoo all made by democrat politicians😂😂😂

    • peter blood | June 9, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

      @johnny johnson Well, jimmy. IF you knew anything about history, you’d know the Republican and Democrat Parties flipped right after the Civil War. Jim Crow laws were the product of the ‘new’ Republican Party at the time. Not interested in teaching history to a drop-out.

    • johnny johnson | June 9, 2020 at 6:31 PM | Reply

      @peter blood its okay if u dont know, if you want we can continue to make generalized statements.

    • Eric Krupa | June 9, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

      peter blood ….most of them are like my parents and the community that I was raised in. They cling to the past and fear that change will strip away their identity and self perceived superiority.
      It’s why me and my brother have turned our backs on the ideas we were raised with.

  10. Merg A | June 9, 2020 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Are these the same polls that predicted Hillary’s victory in 2016?

    • Cult Boy | June 9, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

      peter blood You say words that you don’t know the meaning to. Also, if you make big claims, prepare a lot of evidence, as the burden of proof is on you. So tell me, on a technical level, how did these “white supremacists” get their “lies” into peer-reviewed journals and books? Enlighten me.

    • Cult Boy | June 9, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

      Morg Ellon is this what you want? What do you expect to happen?? You’re calling for drastic measures, with zero foresight.

      https://www.cbc.ca/archives/entry/1969-montreals-night-of-terror

    • Cult Boy | June 9, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

      peter blood I was named in the progressive-pundits comment section, playing devil’s advocate. How ironic…

    • AAA X | June 9, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      @peter blood  Wrong, at this point Democrats have fallen of the cliff and are at free fall, so we on the right side can just stand back and watch you idiots destroy yourselves. Orange man bad isn’t an excuse for voting in dementia Joe, or any Democrat lunatic at that. It’s called TDS, and you have a chronic form of it. Democrats are completely insane! Have your mama change your diaper and make you a bottle. This grown up stuff is too complicated for you and your small mind can’t comprehend it. Now get lost stupid troll.

    • Morg Ellon | June 9, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      @Cult Boy Defunding the police can be achieved simply by ending the War on Drugs. In fact, this is the only way it can be achieved. Drugs will not become more abundant; how could they possibly? The only thing that would happen is gangs, cartels, and the for-profit prison industry would lose revenue. There would be less need for police in general as much of the crime would cease to exist by default. Non-violent drug users would also cease to be dehumanized and turned into criminals inside the for-profit prisons, where criminality and racism are both cultivated as resources to be exploited for tax funding. Everybody would win, except for the bad guys.

  11. Rocc 2020 | June 9, 2020 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Could MSNBC possibly be anymore more full of 💩

    • Gary Hoskins | June 9, 2020 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      Nope. Lol

    • Alvaro Garcia | June 9, 2020 at 12:39 PM | Reply

      I believe that the problem is not in reforming the police, in our black neighborhood schools black teachers are taught to defy the law, to resist arrest, to believe that they went unpunished after perpetrating abuse, robbery and murder. If the police are abolished, then white militias, justice or whatever the stupid democrats want to call them, will do justice on their own.

    • MNTribeFan | June 9, 2020 at 2:01 PM | Reply

      @Alvaro Garcia You don’t know what the F you are talking about.

  12. Eric Rodriguez | June 9, 2020 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    “Forget about Epstein virus ” ..

  13. Big D | June 9, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    These magical mysterious polls

    • Rock Metal | June 9, 2020 at 3:53 PM | Reply

      @nick d oops. Two different videos talking about polls. I mistakenly commented here when I meant to comment there

    • nick d | June 9, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

      @Rock Metal no problem. I was just confused why this would matter for electoral.

    • Rock Metal | June 9, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

      @nick d The really why Trump has a lower poll number is because people like me think the military should have been deployed immediately when rioting started.
      Wheres all the videos of all the innocent people that were severely injured from the riots.

    • nick d | June 9, 2020 at 4:10 PM | Reply

      @Rock Metal they’re out there. But I’ll give you my experience and the only experience from someone I personally know.
      In my small city we’ve had three protests. The first people started blocking the street. Police peacefully cleared the intersection. Next night they filled and blocked the major intersection in our city. Police peacefully routed traffic around them and made sure the protesters we safe. Third protest. Planned. Legal. No problems.

      Large city one hour away. A friend of my family is sitting on his porch roof watching and streaming the protest. Two hours in, he’s streaming the whole time, cops come in. He videos then pushing and shoving people, this includes people walking on the sidewalk. All being peaceful. A cop approaches our friend sitting on his roof with a hand on his gun aggressively accusing them off throwing things. He’s been streaming solid the whole time. Nothing has been thrown and no violence till the cops arrive. Now there has been violence in his city, but there is video of when the first violence started. It had been a peaceful protest until cops showed up and started using force. All on video tape.

      Two different departments. Two different but close cities. So that’s what I’m going on. And the polls back up my experiences. Maybe you’ve personally seen or heard different

    • Rock Metal | June 9, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @nick d I have. In my city nobody stood in the streets.
      No one was injured.
      No one stayed out “Protesting” all night.
      There were no arrests.
      My personal experience tells me the police are mostly good people that have to see people at their worst.
      I smile and wave at them.
      Sure there are bad cops.
      One maced my 70 year old grandma and said she was resisting arrest.
      His partner lied for him to save his job.
      That, in my opinion, is the #1 problem with police.
      The lying

  14. J. Cheek | June 9, 2020 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    The system doesn’t work! Law enforcement typically enter situations with the idea that people are guilty until proven innocent. We need patience and calm responses in most typical situations. If violence is involved then force can be applied. We need a very precise definition of violence to define the most effective and lawful resolution. What I’m really saying is that law enforcement is quick to judge and quick to overreact because they believe someone is going to turn violent. Officers accepted the risk when they took the oath. It doesn’t give anyone the right to mistreat or mishandle folks! Be kind to your brothers and sisters, even when they may not be so nice or relatable.

  15. Meesta Meesta | June 9, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    “We polled our viewers and they all agree with us.”

  16. William Boyer | June 9, 2020 at 12:38 PM | Reply

    Here in the world did they do these polls. This is a joke

  17. shane sawyer | June 9, 2020 at 12:39 PM | Reply

    So many Dump supporters bringing up the polls from 2016. They never mention the polls were correct in 2018. It is gonna be HILARIOUS if the polls are correct & Dump loses! 😆

    • Tessmage Tessera | June 9, 2020 at 4:16 PM | Reply

      Very true. The polls prior to the 2018 midterms predicted a blue wave. What we got was the single largest defeat the Republican party has suffered in history.

  18. j huf | June 9, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

    Now poll the store owners who had there lively hood destroyed and ask “do you approve of the riots and how local officials handled them”

  19. Ellen Peba | June 9, 2020 at 1:02 PM | Reply

    TURN ON THE music ♪♪ Let’s everybody Poll Dance!

  20. 234dilligaf | June 9, 2020 at 1:04 PM | Reply

    Do a “poll” on how many support Floyd and 5 other full grown men assaulting that pregnant woman by robbing and beating her with a pistol and leaving her in a puddle of blood.

    • Marc Duchamp | June 9, 2020 at 1:41 PM | Reply

      Incidentally George worked with Chauvin before at a same night club before. Ya think there might be some kind of personal vendetta going on base on their prior history encounter

    • MNTribeFan | June 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM | Reply

      @Marc Duchamp That certainly may be the case, but I would caution against jumping to any conclusions (I completely understand that this is now more the rule than the exception these days).

