A majority supports the protests following the death of George Floyd, according to new polling. The New York Times' Peter Baker discusses how the White House views the current protests. Aired on 06/09/2020.

A Majority Supports Protests Following George Floyd's Death: Poll | Morning Joe | MSNBC